MASS HYSTERIA! Ghostbusters Fan Account Claims That Gozer Was the First Transgender Character

If there's one thing we know about the trans activists, it's that they are Marxists.

And if there's one thing we know about Marxists, it's that they exist to destroy, never to create. Anything normal, traditional, or beloved must be abolished in favor of their 'new normal.' And the more beloved something is, the more they relish trashing it and trying to raze it to the ground.

Naturally, then, it is not surprising that the latest target of the trans cult is one of the most beloved comedies of the 1980s -- and of all time.

Yesterday, we learned that they are trying to slime none other than Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis's raucous paranormal comedy, 1984's Ghostbusters.

According to the lunatic TAs, the movie's villain Gozer -- also known as Gozer the Gozerian, Gozer the Destructor, Gozer the Traveler, Volguus Zildrohar, Lord of the Sebouillia, and the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man -- was actually a transgender character.

Gozer the Gozerian was one of the first mainstream transgender characters to grace the silver screen. pic.twitter.com/ezUiESbGFY — Ghostbusters.net (@GhostbustersNet) August 6, 2025

Sigh. As if the 2016 Ghostbusters remake wasn't already insulting enough.

We no longer ask, 'Why do they keep doing this?' We know why they do it. Because that movie makes people happy. And they HATE people being happy. They want to make everyone as miserable as they are.

Except calling an evil God-like entity intent on world domination a 'transgender' is kind of saying the quiet part out loud about the whole cult.

Well, they both are mentally unbstable beings intent on taking over everyone else to force their dogma onto them- so Ok I guess, if that's what your pointing out. — Will Sinner (@Will_Sinner_) August 6, 2025

Oops.

Makes the transgender the villain that wants to destroy the world.



Ghostbusters was really ahead of its time. https://t.co/OlnAPXihmK pic.twitter.com/UC6GbsRFcQ — CosmoJames (@CosmoJames) August 6, 2025

We knew Ramis and Ivan Reitman were great writers, but this is almost a little too on the nose.

No, it is not. More to the point, it's not a W at all, since Gozer was not human and had no gender.

Gozer was not transgender. It was a an interdimentional shape shifting God. Per cannon. Get out of here with that woke BS. — Ultra Maximus Reviews (@Ultra__Maximus) August 6, 2025

False. Gozer the Gozerian was not transgender, they were genderless. https://t.co/uOAjqiBaLC pic.twitter.com/acFVEq1fPx — Martin (@TheTradCatMan) August 7, 2025

It is incredible the lengths to which TAs will go to justify their delusions.

First, they claimed that transgenderism in people is real because of seahorses ... or something.

Now, they're trying to say that just because a fictional supernatural being can appear as a woman in one scene and transform into a giant walking marshmallow in the next, that MUST be the final evidence that it's all real and not a mental illness.

The destroyer of worlds is transgender?

What did they mean by this?



Maybe we don't tie [current year] politics to decades old movies about schlubby guys starting a mediocre pest control service that got wayyyy out of hand... Maybe? https://t.co/WlDrIwaqGq — Bounding Into Comics (@BoundingComics) August 7, 2025

That's impossible for Marxists. They must inject their twisted ideology into everything.

Gozer the Gozerian didn't require surgery and hormones. — Your Local Analyst (@DidItForLoLs) August 6, 2025

HA.

Gozer was also an ancient god, unlike today's children, who the gender cult is so creepily focused on indoctrinating.

Winner: most retarded Ghostbuster post ever! pic.twitter.com/slRawgipyB — KIMOTADREN (@Kimotadren) August 7, 2025

Imagine being so desperate for validation that you claim a fictional demon as one of your own. https://t.co/BHC2x6qoAx — Zadok Sperg (@OtherSperg) August 7, 2025

They're desperate because they are losing. And they know it.

Like our own real-life version of the movie's poltergeist patrol, common sense, sanity, reality, and biology have crossed the streams and are driving them back through an interdimensional portal into total protonic reversal.

To paraphrase Murray's Dr. Venkman, 'This cult is TOAST!'

Mentally ill and homicidal: sounds about right for transgender.



You're wrong also. This is fiction, weirdo.



Cope harder, tourist. pic.twitter.com/ugEYMWZb2T — Pacosith (@Pacosith) August 7, 2025

Dumbest post I’ve seen all day, and that’s saying A LOT. https://t.co/eRLSju7nDU — Critically Thinking & Drinking 🧐🥃🧉🍸🍹🤪 (@TheCriticalDri1) August 7, 2025

If you achieve dumbest post of the day on a platform where Keith Olbermann posts daily, you've really achieved something.

You may want to rewatch the film. https://t.co/BrvmwuCvv7 — deleted_ scenes 🇺🇸 🎞️ (@deleted_scenes1) August 7, 2025

Next, they'll claim that 'trans-species' is a real thing because Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis got turned into hellhounds.

Plot twist a year from now, the entire ghostbuster team were white supremcists, even Winston. — Geralt Of Rivia (@geralt_of_rivi) August 6, 2025

LOL.

We should probably not give them any ideas. After all, critical race theory is just queer theory with a different mask on.

We'll leave it to Peter Venkman himself to tell us exactly how seriously we should take this latest nonsense from the alphabet mafia.

Exactly.

Besides, if there's anyone who might be called 'transgender' in the original Ghostbusters, it's the Walter Peck character from the EPA.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>





LOL.

You know, we always suspected something deeper was off about that guy.





