MASS HYSTERIA! Ghostbusters Fan Account Claims That Gozer Was the First Transgender Character

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:00 PM on August 07, 2025
AP Photo, File

If there's one thing we know about the trans activists, it's that they are Marxists. 

And if there's one thing we know about Marxists, it's that they exist to destroy, never to create. Anything normal, traditional, or beloved must be abolished in favor of their 'new normal.' And the more beloved something is, the more they relish trashing it and trying to raze it to the ground. 

Naturally, then, it is not surprising that the latest target of the trans cult is one of the most beloved comedies of the 1980s -- and of all time. 

Yesterday, we learned that they are trying to slime none other than Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis's raucous paranormal comedy, 1984's Ghostbusters.

According to the lunatic TAs, the movie's villain Gozer -- also known as Gozer the Gozerian, Gozer the Destructor, Gozer the Traveler, Volguus Zildrohar, Lord of the Sebouillia, and the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man -- was actually a transgender character. 

Sigh. As if the 2016 Ghostbusters remake wasn't already insulting enough. 

We no longer ask, 'Why do they keep doing this?' We know why they do it. Because that movie makes people happy. And they HATE people being happy. They want to make everyone as miserable as they are. 

Except calling an evil God-like entity intent on world domination a 'transgender' is kind of saying the quiet part out loud about the whole cult. 

Oops. 

We knew Ramis and Ivan Reitman were great writers, but this is almost a little too on the nose.

No, it is not. More to the point, it's not a W at all, since Gozer was not human and had no gender. 

It is incredible the lengths to which TAs will go to justify their delusions. 

First, they claimed that transgenderism in people is real because of seahorses ... or something. 

Now, they're trying to say that just because a fictional supernatural being can appear as a woman in one scene and transform into a giant walking marshmallow in the next, that MUST be the final evidence that it's all real and not a mental illness. 

That's impossible for Marxists. They must inject their twisted ideology into everything

HA. 

Gozer was also an ancient god, unlike today's children, who the gender cult is so creepily focused on indoctrinating. 

They're desperate because they are losing. And they know it. 

Like our own real-life version of the movie's poltergeist patrol, common sense, sanity, reality, and biology have crossed the streams and are driving them back through an interdimensional portal into total protonic reversal.

To paraphrase Murray's Dr. Venkman, 'This cult is TOAST!'

If you achieve dumbest post of the day on a platform where Keith Olbermann posts daily, you've really achieved something. 

Next, they'll claim that 'trans-species' is a real thing because Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis got turned into hellhounds. 

LOL. 

We should probably not give them any ideas. After all, critical race theory is just queer theory with a different mask on. 

We'll leave it to Peter Venkman himself to tell us exactly how seriously we should take this latest nonsense from the alphabet mafia. 

Exactly. 

Besides, if there's anyone who might be called 'transgender' in the original Ghostbusters, it's the Walter Peck character from the EPA. 


LOL. 

You know, we always suspected something deeper was off about that guy.


