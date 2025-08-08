What Have YOU Done? Jared Moskowitz Shows His True Colors Trying to Dunk on Superman for Joining ICE

Apollo 13 Astronaut Jim Lovell Dies Aged 97
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on August 08, 2025
Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Yesterday, our own Warren Squire reported about the patriotism and courage of Dean Cain, who announced on X that he had signed up to join ICE to help with the massive immigration and deportation challenge that America is facing. 

The erstwhile Superman actor isn't the only one joining up. ICE is offering large signing bonuses and has removed the upper age restrictions because of the manpower they need to accomplish the mass deportation that America voted for last fall. 

However, Cain is undoubtedly the most famous new federal agent. He lives a comfortable life and has amassed a good deal of wealth from his acting career, but he had no hesitation in setting that aside for his country. 

But Democrats hate America, so they attacked him. And we're not talking about just randos on X going after him. Last night, an actual Congressman, Florida's Jared Mostowitz, snidely tried to mock Cain for making a sacrifice to serve his country. 

In doing so, of course, Moskowitz said a lot more about himself than he did about Cain. And ain't none of it good. 

The petty childishness is off the charts. Thousands of people had no problem telling Moskowitz exactly that.

You can say that again. 

Cain actually noted when he announced that he had joined ICE that he would be foregoing the signing bonus. 

So Mostkotiz isn't just a vindictive, anti-American jerkwad; he's also ignorant (no surprise there). 

It led many to wonder what Moskowitz had accomplished in his career. 

Shocker. Moskowitz has never once held a private-sector job. 

Funny how he became super wealthy as a Congressman, then, isn't it? 

Another shocker. He got rich by trading stocks in a way that would get the rest of us sent to prison. 

So, he isn't just a failure as a Congressman; he did nothing for the people he is supposed to serve as a local official, either. 

For his part, Cain is used to haters. They come at him every day. If you follow his account on X, he usually destroys them. 

In this case, he simply laughed at Moskowitz. 

Others weren't so polite. 

It looks like he cheats at the stock market is what he does. 

Leftist men are always jealous of real men. 

Why else would they have tapped Tim Walz as their VP candidate? 

They always look like that.

Speaking of Florida doing better, there's one very specific way the state can do so. 

Now, there's a great idea. 

And Governor Ron DeSantis announced yesterday that Florida is looking into ways to follow Texas's lead on redistricting, as quickly as possible. 

We wonder how long Moskowitz will be able to hold onto his wealth if he's out of Congress and no longer has insider trading information.

Given his propensity for being a jealous loser posting dumb things on X, we're guessing it won't be very long.


============================================

