What Have YOU Done? Jared Moskowitz Shows His True Colors Trying to Dunk on Superman for Joining ICE

Yesterday, our own Warren Squire reported about the patriotism and courage of Dean Cain, who announced on X that he had signed up to join ICE to help with the massive immigration and deportation challenge that America is facing.

The erstwhile Superman actor isn't the only one joining up. ICE is offering large signing bonuses and has removed the upper age restrictions because of the manpower they need to accomplish the mass deportation that America voted for last fall.

However, Cain is undoubtedly the most famous new federal agent. He lives a comfortable life and has amassed a good deal of wealth from his acting career, but he had no hesitation in setting that aside for his country.

But Democrats hate America, so they attacked him. And we're not talking about just randos on X going after him. Last night, an actual Congressman, Florida's Jared Mostowitz, snidely tried to mock Cain for making a sacrifice to serve his country.

In doing so, of course, Moskowitz said a lot more about himself than he did about Cain. And ain't none of it good.

$50,000 government signing bonus to @RealDeanCain. His largest contractual signing bonus ever https://t.co/EbEAda0FTf — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) August 7, 2025

The petty childishness is off the charts. Thousands of people had no problem telling Moskowitz exactly that.

Dem Congressman mocks citizen for joining federal law enforcement agency. https://t.co/tWkRIn01JW — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 7, 2025

You can say that again.

I would encourage you to read this. Jealousy is never handsome on anyone! Now back to bed you go. pic.twitter.com/e4y57y6jgv — GinnyM 🇺🇸🙏✝️ TRUMP WON - KARI LAKE WON (@PatriotXV11) August 8, 2025

This is text book little man syndrome… https://t.co/pqKkMkScZz — Garrett Barton, M.D., M.B.A. (@GarrettBartonMD) August 8, 2025

This is a US Congressman. He sounds like a complete jerk. Any job that a person chooses is admirable. Even better if it comes with a signing bonus! But Dean is signing up for a very dangerous job. https://t.co/x0l9jU35Dc — KimDugger (@kimduggeratt) August 7, 2025

Cain actually noted when he announced that he had joined ICE that he would be foregoing the signing bonus.

So Mostkotiz isn't just a vindictive, anti-American jerkwad; he's also ignorant (no surprise there).

It led many to wonder what Moskowitz had accomplished in his career.

You on the other hand have been sucking on the taxpayer funded government tit your entire working life. pic.twitter.com/VPCiVLKI3d — Eta Miraklo (@Eta_Miraklo) August 8, 2025

Shocker. Moskowitz has never once held a private-sector job.

Funny how he became super wealthy as a Congressman, then, isn't it?

How did you amass your net worth, Jared?



Hmm? Care to share?



You and Drunk Nancy share stock tips with each other? pic.twitter.com/hzOXhn6o2b — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 8, 2025

Another shocker. He got rich by trading stocks in a way that would get the rest of us sent to prison.

Former Parkland FL commissioner. You know, where city officials did nothing about a psycho who went on to murder a bunch of kids at the Parkland High School. 👇 https://t.co/kNotoyMvcU — Harold__Finch (@HaroldWren22) August 8, 2025

So, he isn't just a failure as a Congressman; he did nothing for the people he is supposed to serve as a local official, either.

For his part, Cain is used to haters. They come at him every day. If you follow his account on X, he usually destroys them.

In this case, he simply laughed at Moskowitz.

Others weren't so polite.

He’s at least signing up to do work for our country. What do you do sir? — Susan Peak (@SuzyP39) August 7, 2025

It looks like he cheats at the stock market is what he does.

Serving the country is a crime in the leftist book of rules for thee but not for me. You are as useless as the rest of your cabal https://t.co/GprM3nwSQP — American Girl 🇺🇸 (@PataSurfKat) August 8, 2025

At least Mr Cain can say “he has done real work.” What have you done other than be a politician leaching on society? — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) August 8, 2025

Being jealous of real men is not a good quality to have and exercise, Betawitz. — OK Groomer (@NoGroomingHere) August 8, 2025

Leftist men are always jealous of real men.

Why else would they have tapped Tim Walz as their VP candidate?

OK double-chinned pinhead … look at you pic.twitter.com/oerzV00lOQ — Huge Lungs 🇺🇸 (@HugeLungs) August 8, 2025

They always look like that.

Jared is a Karen 🤡 https://t.co/LLhRG4WNRc — The American Mom (@AmericanMom2022) August 8, 2025

Jared is a dumba** , thats why he has so many former titles , can't hack it even as a representative.



Florida , do better. https://t.co/x4ii0ooptA — Bryan Laventure 🇺🇸 (@bryanalaventure) August 7, 2025

Speaking of Florida doing better, there's one very specific way the state can do so.

Let's do some FL redistricting and put this little clown out of a job https://t.co/EDKaFVbjsX — Mike Neanderthal MCNationalist (@Cointuckeywind1) August 8, 2025

Now, there's a great idea.

And Governor Ron DeSantis announced yesterday that Florida is looking into ways to follow Texas's lead on redistricting, as quickly as possible.

We wonder how long Moskowitz will be able to hold onto his wealth if he's out of Congress and no longer has insider trading information.

Given his propensity for being a jealous loser posting dumb things on X, we're guessing it won't be very long.





Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

