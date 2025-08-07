‘Up, Up, and Away with Illegal Aliens!’ 1990s Superman Actor Dean Cain Answers the Call and Joins ICE

Superman actor Dean Cain is joining ICE. Talk about Truth, Justice, and the American Way! This is not Cain’s first job with law enforcement. He’s a reserve police officer in Pocatello, Idaho, and a deputy sheriff in Frederick County, Virginia.

Here’s Cain sharing the details of how his ICE recruitment came to be with Jesse Watters at Fox News. (WATCH)

"Superman" @RealDeanCain tells @JesseBWatters he will soon be sworn in as an ICE agent: "I'm stepping up." pic.twitter.com/wVmBbxWNnx — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 7, 2025

Imagine our own “Superman” as an ICE agent! He’s already dedicated years to being a deputy sheriff! Still fighting for Truth, Justice and the American Way! @RealDeanCain our Superman! https://t.co/Tr4bO7R1Yx pic.twitter.com/ShBJNWIwoF — Kim_Tink (@kim_tink) August 7, 2025

Even with his law enforcement background, we didn’t have ‘Superman’ joining ICE on our bingo cards.

Here’s the ICE recruitment video Cain mentioned to Watters. ICE has removed the age cap for new hires, and now people over 40 years of age can apply. (WATCH)

We need your help to protect 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cXcUaDcDhY — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) August 5, 2025

We’re taking father/son bonding to a whole new level.https://t.co/nZkBEj3GGi pic.twitter.com/sg5QwuDDwG — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 6, 2025

Cain is 59 years old.

Although Cain hasn’t played Superman on the small screen since the 1990s, commenters are excited for ‘Superman’ teaming up with ICE.

More men like Dean Cain. Fewer like Mayorkas. Let’s go. 🇺🇸🧊 — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) August 7, 2025

will he wear a cape? — Nathan Storm🇺🇸 (@Teamhumanitygo2) August 7, 2025

Cain should don a Superman cape for his first day.

It’s almost as if 'Supes' joining ICE was foretold last month. This is too funny!

Me watching Superman pass his US citizenship test and join ICE: https://t.co/aFXYWCRPD9 pic.twitter.com/zVMMNDKScW — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 6, 2025

Some posters say illegal aliens should feel honored being deported by 'Superman' (aka Superhombre).

Them: "Superman is an immigrant".



Me: "Superman is an ICE agent". — JoKerr2517 (@JoKerr2517) August 7, 2025

Hahahah imagine getting deported by Superman hahahaha — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) August 7, 2025

He wouldn't just kick them out of the country, he would kick them off the planet. — Jonathan Shumpert (@JonShumpert1) August 7, 2025

It should be an honor to be thrown out of the 🇺🇸 by Superman. — Atticus🚀 (@AtticusFerguson) August 7, 2025

