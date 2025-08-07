Gov. JB Pritzker Says He Wants Fair Non-Partisan District Maps While Praising Illinois’...
Wesley Yang Exposes Left’s Math Meltdown: ‘Female’ Prodigy Is a Boy, and the...
Tim Cook’s $600B Pledge to America Triggers Leftist Meltdown: Trump’s Winning and They’re...
DC's Democrat Disaster: Pirro Backs Trump to Clean Up the Crime-Infested Capital Chaos
One Year On: Goofy Tim Walz Spins Kamala’s Epic Flop While X Roars...
Mississippi Big Dummy Democrats' Epic Self-Own: Handing Corey DeAngelis a School Choice Sl...
VIP
Flashback: Omar Fateh Says the Real Danger Comes From White Supremacists, Not Illegal...
Even Stephen Colbert Ridicules Gerrymandered Illinois Map With Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Cry Me a River: Student Loan Whiners and Their Massive Debt Crash Outs
TV Reporter Shows Gene Wu's Young Son 'Watching History Unfold’ in CNN Interview
CNN Analyst Kim Dozier: We Can’t Punish the Russiagate Hoaxers Because Moscow Would...
James Carville Says the Democrats Have More ‘Talent’ Than Any Political Party He’s...
VIP
Heir Apparent: Trump Says Vance ‘Most Likely’ to Carry MAGA Mantle in 2028...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Doesn't Care 'How Many Black MAGA Out There,' Trump Is...

‘Up, Up, and Away with Illegal Aliens!’ 1990s Superman Actor Dean Cain Answers the Call and Joins ICE

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:00 AM on August 07, 2025
Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Superman actor Dean Cain is joining ICE. Talk about Truth, Justice, and the American Way! This is not Cain’s first job with law enforcement. He’s a reserve police officer in Pocatello, Idaho, and a deputy sheriff in Frederick County, Virginia.

Advertisement

Here’s Cain sharing the details of how his ICE recruitment came to be with Jesse Watters at Fox News. (WATCH)

Even with his law enforcement background, we didn’t have ‘Superman’ joining ICE on our bingo cards.

Here’s the ICE recruitment video Cain mentioned to Watters. ICE has removed the age cap for new hires, and now people over 40 years of age can apply. (WATCH)

Cain is 59 years old.

Although Cain hasn’t played Superman on the small screen since the 1990s, commenters are excited for ‘Superman’ teaming up with ICE.

Recommended

Wesley Yang Exposes Left’s Math Meltdown: ‘Female’ Prodigy Is a Boy, and the Woke Can’t Cope
justmindy
Advertisement

Cain should don a Superman cape for his first day.

It’s almost as if 'Supes' joining ICE was foretold last month. This is too funny!

Hilarious!

Some posters say illegal aliens should feel honored being deported by 'Superman' (aka Superhombre).

Yes. Yes, it should. ‘Up, up, and away with you illegal aliens!’

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY FOX NEWS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wesley Yang Exposes Left’s Math Meltdown: ‘Female’ Prodigy Is a Boy, and the Woke Can’t Cope
justmindy
One Year On: Goofy Tim Walz Spins Kamala’s Epic Flop While X Roars With Laughter
justmindy
Tim Cook’s $600B Pledge to America Triggers Leftist Meltdown: Trump’s Winning and They’re Whining
justmindy
Cry Me a River: Student Loan Whiners and Their Massive Debt Crash Outs
justmindy
Gov. JB Pritzker Says He Wants Fair Non-Partisan District Maps While Praising Illinois’ Gerrymandered One
Warren Squire
Mississippi Big Dummy Democrats' Epic Self-Own: Handing Corey DeAngelis a School Choice Slam Dunk
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Wesley Yang Exposes Left’s Math Meltdown: ‘Female’ Prodigy Is a Boy, and the Woke Can’t Cope justmindy
Advertisement