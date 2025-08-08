Careful Pinocchio, Your Nose Is Growing: Glenn Kessler Tries to Defend His Record to Mark Halperin

Active Shooter Reported on the Campus of Emory University in Atlanta
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:30 PM on August 08, 2025
Meme

The ongoing, absolutely schadenfreudelicious death rattle of the legacy mainstream media continues. In late July, Washington Post 'fact-checker' Glenn Kessler accepted a buyout and posted his final Pinocchio column, which suitably got laughed into oblivion on X as Kessler failed to report the truth, just like he had failed throughout his 14 years at the newspaper. 

If Kessler had even an ounce of shame or self-awareness, he would have quietly retreated into oblivion after a career of spinning for the Democrats. 

Kessler possesses none of those qualities, however, so he followed up his departure by appearing on Mark Halperin's podcast this week to try to defend his record, particularly with respect to Joe Biden and all of the reporting he and his newspaper didn't do. 

Yeah, that went as badly for him as everyone could have hoped for. Watch: 

Wait, is he honestly saying that the Post never reported on Biden's obvious yogurt brain because no administration officials would go on the record? And saying it with a straight face?

We believe the part about Biden's inner circle refusing to go on the record, they were all in on the cover-up, but the Post routinely reports fake Trump scandals -- or any ginned-up story about any Republican -- based entirely on 'anonymous sources.'

Careful, Glenn. We can see your nose growing as you speak.

We wonder if he believes it. He has been indoctrinated and such a leftist mouthpiece for so long, he actually might. 

No one else did, though. 

They didn't report it because they didn't want to report it. Anything else Kessler says is pure drivel and deflection. 

And they didn't just not report on Biden's mental malfunctions; they tried to cover for them. 

Less than one month before Biden was forced out of the 2024 campaign because of his dumpster fire performance in his debate with Trump, Kessler rated the notion that Biden was out of it at Normandy a 'right-wing cheap fake' and gave it four Pinocchios

If not for the debate, they would have continued to cover for him all the way through the election. 

He's a journo, albeit an unemployed one. Of course, he thinks that. 

That's not remotely likely. 

Maybe he'll start a podcast no one watches like Don Lemon or Jim Acosta. (Let's just hope he doesn't interview any AI avatars of dead people.)

We give Halperin credit, on the other hand, for not letting Kessler get away with any of this BS. 

Going into the weeds used to be the job of journalists. 

These days, their job is just typing up the talking points handed to them by the DNC. 

We're shocked. SHOCKED, we tell you. 

HA! 

At least Biden has dementia. What's Kessler's excuse? 

Yep. That pretty much sums it up. 

But in honor of Kessler and his always-cringeworthy (and now dead) Pinocchio system of fact-checking, we'll give him our own rating for his interview with Halperin.

We hereby grant Kessler and his entire appearance 47 Marcia Bradys. 


============================================

