Despite All Their Rage, Florida Democrats Are Still Just Rats In a Cage Protesting Alligator Alcatraz

Leave it to Democrats in Florida to unintentionally give us a GREAT idea.

Yesterday, Ian Jaeger showed a picture of the left's new strategy to protest Governor Ron DeSantis, ICE, and Alligator Alcatraz.

Their solution to the problem? Lock themselves in a cage.

No, seriously. And they even gave their new detention facility a name: Camp Cruelty.

Democrat Voters have locked themselves in a cage in Florida to protest Alligator Alcatraz. pic.twitter.com/OWn1VFo1VR — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) August 10, 2025

Umm ... did they think we were going to mind if they did this?

To the surprise of absolutely no one, conservatives thought that this was a simply outstanding protest!

Add more locks. Wait for the mosquitoes https://t.co/0tf4GlABK0 — MoJo (@Tennessee_Mojo) August 10, 2025

Can we get animal control to bring over a few gators to stand guard while we're at it?

Perfect. Keep them there. — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) August 10, 2025

This is what conservatives always said whenever paid climate activists would glue themselves to pavement or paintings. Leave them there. Give it a few hours, and they would be begging for someone to let them go.

HA! Perfection.

Not sure they thought this one out, but I thank them. https://t.co/0sN00EcfxG — Andrew Branca Show (@LawSelfDefense) August 10, 2025

Wondering if they thought it out implies that they have the ability to think at all.

We thank them daily for lacking that skill.

They are where they belong. Democrats are deranged, hateful zombies who have been poisoned by the propaganda media.



They should be treated like dangerous zoo animals. https://t.co/A1FUFpZEgm — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) August 10, 2025

Kind of like baboons, except that baboons are far more attractive.

They did not lock themselves in a cage. They are pretending to lock themselves in a cage. It's play acting. It's like what children do when they threaten to runaway. https://t.co/sjXe4jNOkX — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) August 10, 2025

No, they didn't lock themselves in. But ICE had the opportunity to do the funniest thing EVER.

If they try it again, don't be surprised if Tom Homan shows up with a few U-Locks.

We saw the Dusty Hippies open for Widespread Panic in 2003.

But it's true. The only age demographic that is far left these days are the geriatrics.

These are people from my parents generation who haven't figured out that "Street theater" protesting died decades ago.

Look at them, they look like casino tourists. https://t.co/Tx8xHO2MMd — 🌲TheFertilePeasant🌲 (@Pellegrinoadict) August 10, 2025

LOL.

The protest would end immediately if someone started handing out Bingo or Keno cards.

And that's an old dude in a dress 🥴 pic.twitter.com/qVM7a6mcln — Canadian Republican 🇨🇦 🇺🇲 (@Cad_Republican) August 10, 2025

Because, of course, there's a dude in a dress. It wouldn't be a Democrat event without one (or several).

Trump has brainwashed their voters into locking themselves up



And you're blackpilling? https://t.co/3snBmY5wR7 — WriteStuffRey🖋️ (@ReyReviews) August 10, 2025

Trump doesn't even need to play 4-D chess. His haters are just that stupid.

Someone should also remind them that conditions in detention facilities in the Biden administration were far worse than they are in Alligator Alcatraz.

The big difference is that Biden released them from these facilities into our communities in America.

DeSantis is releasing them into planes headed back to their own countries.

Proof that self-deportation is working, even libs know where to go https://t.co/5TKjwdovkg — tracy l dewitt (@Tra64827Tracy) August 10, 2025

Its a start. Build a bigger cage. — Roamer 🇺🇸 (@1OldRoamer) August 10, 2025

Maybe we should just start building walls around deep blue cities, like John Carpenter did.

We can transport the alligators, pythons, and mosquitoes to those locations later.

Oops. There's that 'think' word again.

These people are dumber than a box of rocks. How stupid can you get? https://t.co/JXJuDbol3M — A Lost Republic (@Catheri96571424) August 10, 2025

Just give them some time. They'll come up with something dumber.

There's something seriously wrong with these people. https://t.co/BEs4ZKh69N — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 10, 2025

We've started making a list. It's up to 50 pages and still going.

Not even a little bit, Mr. President.

OK, that's not entirely true.

We care enough to laugh at them. And we hope they do it again so we can laugh at them some more.

We can't imagine what equally stupid and futile gesture they will make when the Speedway Slammer opens in Indiana.

Wait, hang on a second. We mentioned gluing themselves to the road before. Might we suggest the Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

Preferably right in the middle of a race.





