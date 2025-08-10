Kathy Hochul Joined Fox News Sunday to LIE REPEATEDLY About NY Dems Following...
Pritzker's Hypocrisy Busted on Meet the Press: Yells 'Democracy' While Illinois Gerrymande...
AWFL Toxic Empathy: London Journo Is More Sympathetic to Crazed Underground Passenger Than...
VIP
JD Vance Just Bodied the Already-Tanking Democrats About 'Rigging the Game' and I...
The RIGHT People Are Scared RIGHT Now: Check Out 'Warning' Former FBI Swampies...
No WONDER Joe 'Won' In 2020: New Docs Show Just How Involved Biden...
Oh, Francis ... REALLY? Guy Who Likely Sits to Pee Claims Texas Democrats'...
Israel/Hamas, MAGA, India, and the California Governors Race - This Week on Capitol...
FAFO: Scott Baio Gives MASTER Class on Dealing With NASTY, TDS-Inflicted Trolls on...
Bro, YOU RAN: TX Dem Rep. Ron Reynolds Thinks He's HEROIC for Running...
DAMNING Thread on Fairfax County Public Schools' Secret Abortions DEVASTATING Blow to Abig...
When the Press Clowns Around, The WH Communications Team Gives Them the Big...
Trump's 'Retribution Tour' Has Critics Crying Foul, but MAGA Supporters Say It's Just...
The Left's Relentless Crusade: From Lawfare to Debanking, No Tactic Too Low to...

Despite All Their Rage, Florida Democrats Are Still Just Rats In a Cage Protesting Alligator Alcatraz

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:00 PM on August 10, 2025
Twitchy

Leave it to Democrats in Florida to unintentionally give us a GREAT idea. 

Yesterday, Ian Jaeger showed a picture of the left's new strategy to protest Governor Ron DeSantis, ICE, and Alligator Alcatraz. 

Advertisement

Their solution to the problem? Lock themselves in a cage.

No, seriously. And they even gave their new detention facility a name: Camp Cruelty.

Umm ... did they think we were going to mind if they did this?

To the surprise of absolutely no one, conservatives thought that this was a simply outstanding protest!

Can we get animal control to bring over a few gators to stand guard while we're at it? 

This is what conservatives always said whenever paid climate activists would glue themselves to pavement or paintings. Leave them there. Give it a few hours, and they would be begging for someone to let them go. 

HA! Perfection. 

Wondering if they thought it out implies that they have the ability to think at all. 

We thank them daily for lacking that skill. 

Recommended

Pritzker's Hypocrisy Busted on Meet the Press: Yells 'Democracy' While Illinois Gerrymanders to Oblivion
justmindy
Advertisement

Kind of like baboons, except that baboons are far more attractive. 

No, they didn't lock themselves in. But ICE had the opportunity to do the funniest thing EVER. 

If they try it again, don't be surprised if Tom Homan shows up with a few U-Locks. 

We saw the Dusty Hippies open for Widespread Panic in 2003. 

But it's true. The only age demographic that is far left these days are the geriatrics. 

LOL. 

The protest would end immediately if someone started handing out Bingo or Keno cards. 

Because, of course, there's a dude in a dress. It wouldn't be a Democrat event without one (or several). 

Trump doesn't even need to play 4-D chess. His haters are just that stupid. 

Advertisement

Someone should also remind them that conditions in detention facilities in the Biden administration were far worse than they are in Alligator Alcatraz. 

The big difference is that Biden released them from these facilities into our communities in America. 

DeSantis is releasing them into planes headed back to their own countries. 

Maybe we should just start building walls around deep blue cities, like John Carpenter did. 

We can transport the alligators, pythons, and mosquitoes to those locations later. 

Oops. There's that 'think' word again. 

Just give them some time. They'll come up with something dumber. 

We've started making a list. It's up to 50 pages and still going. 

Advertisement

Not even a little bit, Mr. President. 

OK, that's not entirely true. 

We care enough to laugh at them. And we hope they do it again so we can laugh at them some more. 

We can't imagine what equally stupid and futile gesture they will make when the Speedway Slammer opens in Indiana. 

Wait, hang on a second. We mentioned gluing themselves to the road before. Might we suggest the Indianapolis Motor Speedway? 

Preferably right in the middle of a race. 


============================================

Related: 

Careful, Pinocchio, Your Nose Is Growing: Glenn Kessler Tries to Defend His Record to Mark Halperin

What Have YOU Done? Jared Moskowitz Shows His True Colors Trying to Dunk on Superman for Joining ICE

The D.C. Homicide Rate Is Horrific, and the Reason Why Trump Should Strip It of Home Rule

Righteous Bucks! AG Pam Bondi Issues $50 Million Reward for Arrest of Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro

MASS HYSTERIA! Ghostbusters Fan Account Claims That Gozer Was the First Transgender Character

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY FLORIDA ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pritzker's Hypocrisy Busted on Meet the Press: Yells 'Democracy' While Illinois Gerrymanders to Oblivion
justmindy
FAFO: Scott Baio Gives MASTER Class on Dealing With NASTY, TDS-Inflicted Trolls on X and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Kathy Hochul Joined Fox News Sunday to LIE REPEATEDLY About NY Dems Following Redistricting Rules
Amy Curtis
The RIGHT People Are Scared RIGHT Now: Check Out 'Warning' Former FBI Swampies Just Issued About Trump
Sam J.
No WONDER Joe 'Won' In 2020: New Docs Show Just How Involved Biden REALLY Was In Covering Russiagate UP
Sam J.
AWFL Toxic Empathy: London Journo Is More Sympathetic to Crazed Underground Passenger Than His Victims
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Pritzker's Hypocrisy Busted on Meet the Press: Yells 'Democracy' While Illinois Gerrymanders to Oblivion justmindy
Advertisement