FAKE NEWS: CNN Claims Trump Moved Obama, Bush Portraits to 'Hidden' Stairwell ... Yeah, Not So Much

It must have been a slow news day yesterday for CNN, trying to gin up some fake outrage about racism or illegal aliens, or 'Russian collusion,' but they had to generate some kind of fake outrage. (This is CNN, after all.)

So, they decided to go with fake Obama portrait outrage.

On Sunday afternoon, CNN reported that President Trump had committed the heresy of moving the portraits of Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and George H.W. Bush. But let's be honest here; they only care about the Obama portrait.

Check out how the network characterized Trump's blasphemous redecoration.

NEW: President Trump has moved Obama & Bush portraits to hidden stairwell, CNN reports pic.twitter.com/S4Q5x7p4yp — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 10, 2025

Beg your pardon? A 'hidden stairwell'? Did Trump move the portraits to the stairs leading down to the boiler room?

Once you get past CNN's ridiculous headline, you will learn that Obama's portrait now hangs in the historic and illustrious White House Grand Staircase, which leads directly to the residence.

The Grand Staircase, in fact, is where the President welcomes visiting dignitaries with the Presidential Entrance March ceremony. There are also portraits of several presidents that are displayed there, and have been throughout its history.

In other words, it's not exactly hidden.

So, why did CNN report it this way? To enrage leftists who they knew wouldn't read the story, that's why.

Mission accomplished.

Of course he did smh https://t.co/79IAmWQPXd pic.twitter.com/bE3NHX9GS7 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 10, 2025

Who voted for this type of nonsense? It’s time for 47 to end the retribution. https://t.co/dQ4PyTm6vR — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) August 10, 2025

LOL. Wasn't Donna Brazile caught leaking details to Hillary Clinton so she wouldn't look stupid at a CNN town hall?

But sure. This is an outrage.

Trump is the smallest man. https://t.co/KgFS86uKhZ — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) August 10, 2025

It appears that Neera 'Autopen' Tanden also did not bother looking into the details. Kind of like how she never bothered Joe Biden with the details before she signed his name to pardons.

The truth is that the left would be outraged no matter where the portrait was moved. Every picture of Obama is a Holy Relic to them. Always have been.

The only real change from moving his portrait is that it is no longer in the Grand Foyer, which is part of the White House tour. In other words, tourists will no longer be forced to be greeted by the left's cult hero when they step inside the White House.

Sacrilege!

Of course, conservatives could not have laughed harder about the move.

Now, there's a great spot.

the best place for it https://t.co/uy3GdgP9OL pic.twitter.com/Tl1I2TAzBi — The Kosher Red Pill (@KosherRedPill) August 10, 2025

An even better location.

X users were not at a loss for outstanding places to place Obama. Deservedly so.

Let's not forget that Tulsi Gabbard has revealed how much everyone in the Obama administration, up to and including the President himself, tried to sabotage Trump's first term with lies about Russia.

Most normal people thought Trump had earned a little payback.

Like a boss!

Last we checked, the President is allowed to decorate the White House in any manner he sees fit.

Unfortunately, that included every Christmas during the Biden administration with 'Doctor' Jill and her cringeworthy displays.

Where is the Biden Portrait? pic.twitter.com/NcORnfCEFu — Ulysses S. Grant ✝️🇺🇸 (@potus18_grant) August 10, 2025

That one hasn't been completed yet, but we've got some ideas about where it should go.

Maybe the White House Medical Unit. Or underneath the lawn where Biden used to regularly get lost.

But the left can take solace in the fact that Trump at least has not painted over Obama's portrait ... yet.

out with the old, in with the new. pic.twitter.com/dLfYIuf79I — dave (@DaveFagan16) August 10, 2025

HA!

A true maestro with the roller and brush.

But let this be a lesson to everyone when they read a headline from CNN.

Ninety-nine percent of the time, it's pure horse manure.

The other one percent, it's also pure horse manure, but with some flies circling overhead.





