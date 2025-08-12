Back to the Playbook: Dana Bash Claims that January 6 Was DC's 'Most Violent Moment' In Recent Years

You know Monday was a bad day for the Democrats and their media apparatchiks when they have to resort to the same failed playbook they've been using for five years.

When President Trump announced that he was invoking the DC Home Rule Act and instituting federal control of the crime-ridden District of Columbia, Democrats launched into a frenzy of ad hominem attacks, gaslighting, and straight-up denial.

Never mind that DC is, in fact, a crime-ridden hellhole; the real problem was that Trump wants to stop it and restore the city to greatness.

That's just how broken they are.

Over on CNN, Dana Bash realized that there was only one way to stop this mad influx of sanity into our nation's capital.

You guessed it: January 6.

Dana Bash response to Trump federalizing DC police to fight violent crime: “I should note that the most violent moment in recent DC history was January 6."



This is CNN. pic.twitter.com/2e0azaXTjd — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 11, 2025

... sigh ...

They will never give it up. They simply can't. It is their whole existence.

We're not going to waste any additional time or ink on rehashing all of the lies about January 6 that have been propagated by the media. We've done it to death. But seeing as how Bash saw the need to make her outrageous claim, many people were more than happy to set her straight about what real DC violence looks like.

There have been 14 homicides in Washington D.C. in the last month alone.



CNN is a JOKE. https://t.co/2ZM6vDtFnM — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) August 11, 2025

Not to mention 99 homicides in 2025, which is 98 more people than died on January 6.

But we'd be more than happy to see Michael Byrd finally face justice for needlessly gunning down Ashley Babbitt, if that is what Bash wants to happen.

In 2023, DC had 274 murders. Only one person was murdered on J6 and it was Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter.



These CNN propagandists have so mythologized J6 as worse than Pearl Harbor and 9/11 that they’re going to fight against Trump saving lives.



Good thing no one watches. https://t.co/3nF18kxpJV — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 11, 2025

Maybe Bash wasn't just referring to killings, though. Maybe she meant other types of violence.

OK.

According to OpenData, so far in 2025, there have been nearly 16,000 incidents of violent crime in DC.

Six ... teen ... THOUSAND.

These include arson, assault, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, auto theft (both carjackings and the unattended vehicle variety), burglary, sexual assault, and the aforementioned homicides.

But sure. January 6 ... or something.

Two Jews were executed at point blank range in public by a pro-Palestinian activist less than 4 months ago. https://t.co/bT4hLKI6ej — Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) August 11, 2025

It's funny how Bash conveniently ignores the violent events that do not fit her narrative.

The most violent moment in recent DC history was the BLM riots in the summer of 2020, and it's not even close. https://t.co/KyaBkCNWOl pic.twitter.com/38djV84QnD — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) August 11, 2025

Huh. Another event that escaped her one-track memory.

Oh, and let's not forget the fall of 2020, when thousands of Antifa thugs 'peacefully' attacked law enforcement at the White House. Far more cops were injured there than on January 6.

That also lasted all day and night, unlike the few hours on J6 when most people took some guided tours of the Capitol, while a small number got out of control.

It’s all they have! Keep bringing it up over and over again!



Yet Mayor Bowser and Nancy Pelosi denied President Trump’s request many times of bringing the National Guard in before J6! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) August 11, 2025

Hilariously, yesterday, Pelosi tried to deny her and Bowser's culpability in denying the National Guard on January 6. Not a single person outside her bubble was buying it.

HA.

It's been dead for a long time, but bless the media's hearts. They refuse to give up.

I remember a line for Saturday night live's Dan Ackroyd... pic.twitter.com/NvjnEYvN9F — 🐶Bubbadawg🐕 (@Bubbadawgg) August 11, 2025

OOF.

That hits.

It's worse than ignorance in Dana Bash's case, however (and most of the rest of the CNN team). It's willful ignorance.

She knows the facts. She's seen them. She's well aware of the insane amount of violence that has beset DC every month for the past several years. She's also well aware of the evidence showing that January 6 was a piffle by comparison.

She knows all of that, and yet she continues to lie and beat the dead horse.

Someone should probably tell her that the dead horse is her career and credibility.





