'They Have Gone Crazy': Trump Says What We're All Thinking About the State of the Democrat Party

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on August 14, 2025
Have you ever found yourself watching a Democrat politician speaking and unable to resist the urge to shout out, 'I feel like I'm taking CRAZY PILLS!'

Well, take heart, Mugatu. You are not alone. 

Even the President of the United States sees how bars-in-the-windows most of the Democrats have become, particularly since the last election. 

Yesterday, President Trump was speaking at the Kennedy Center, ostensibly about the outstanding slate of Kennedy Center honorees this year. Trump will host the gala in December to fete Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor, George Strait, KISS, and Michael Crawford.

But, as is normal with any Trump press availability, he started to riff. And when he was asked about making deals with Democrats, he went off about the current state of the Democrat Party, saying what we're all thinking. Watch:  

OK, we might slightly disagree with the President about more than half of them being sane. We're going to need some evidence to justify that calculation. But there's no question that they are being led by insane people. 

Trump was spot on about the futility of meeting with Democrats these days, as well. They reflexively oppose anything he is for, including stopping crime, reforming cashless bail, or keeping men out of women's spaces. 

Because he broke them. And not just half of them. All of them. 

It's not like there isn't ample evidence of the truth in Trump's characterization. 

When one member of Congress's idea of advocating for a cause is banging a spoon against a pot like Ruprecht the Monkey Boy in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, we're not going to call that a hallmark of sanity. 

And let's not forget the leader of those House Democrats, Hakeem Jeffries ... and his miniature baseball bat

They even kind of succeeded for a while. But America woke up, and that has driven them even further over the rainbow. 

She also knew how to get rich through insider information, but that's another topic. 

Even Pelosi, in her dotage, isn't the Pelosi she once was, as she has fully embraced the most far-left craziness like 'trans kids.' 

Well, put it this way. Today's Democrats are either insane or they are terrified of being attacked by the insane ones. 

Trump mentioning Zohran Mamdani's early success is a great example of that. 

Many Democrats are probably not on board with Mamdani's nutbar communist agenda. But they are terrified of saying so. We've seen Jeffries dodge the question on multiple occasions. 

HA! 

Great analogy. 

Exactly. 

He knows that they all suffer from terminal TDS and that they will instinctively object to everything he does. 

So, he's been taking action after action to force Democrats to assume the wrong side of 80/20 issues. 

A few leftists in the media, shockingly, have realized how adeptly Trump has been trapping Democrats on those issues. 

But it doesn't matter. The party's rabid, far-left base will never allow them to see reason and take compromise positions. If they try, the left will skewer them, like they've tried to do with John Fetterman. 

Trump may make mistakes, and the Republican Party makes far more of them. But at least conservatives can take comfort in the fact that the elected officials we vote for are not batpoop insane (mostly). 

It's pretty sad that no Democrat voters can say the same. 


