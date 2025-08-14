'They Have Gone Crazy': Trump Says What We're All Thinking About the State of the Democrat Party

Have you ever found yourself watching a Democrat politician speaking and unable to resist the urge to shout out, 'I feel like I'm taking CRAZY PILLS!'

Well, take heart, Mugatu. You are not alone.

Even the President of the United States sees how bars-in-the-windows most of the Democrats have become, particularly since the last election.

Yesterday, President Trump was speaking at the Kennedy Center, ostensibly about the outstanding slate of Kennedy Center honorees this year. Trump will host the gala in December to fete Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor, George Strait, KISS, and Michael Crawford.

But, as is normal with any Trump press availability, he started to riff. And when he was asked about making deals with Democrats, he went off about the current state of the Democrat Party, saying what we're all thinking. Watch:

President Trump on the state of the Democrat Party: "They're stuck. They don't know what to do. I would say more than half are sane, but they are led by insane people. I don't believe that anybody is capable of making a deal with these people. They have gone crazy." pic.twitter.com/pJLk5eKrmU — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 13, 2025

OK, we might slightly disagree with the President about more than half of them being sane. We're going to need some evidence to justify that calculation. But there's no question that they are being led by insane people.

Trump was spot on about the futility of meeting with Democrats these days, as well. They reflexively oppose anything he is for, including stopping crime, reforming cashless bail, or keeping men out of women's spaces.

Because he broke them. And not just half of them. All of them.

He’s not wrong. — Char (@CharlotteA51053) August 13, 2025

It's not like there isn't ample evidence of the truth in Trump's characterization.

When one member of Congress's idea of advocating for a cause is banging a spoon against a pot like Ruprecht the Monkey Boy in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, we're not going to call that a hallmark of sanity.

And let's not forget the leader of those House Democrats, Hakeem Jeffries ... and his miniature baseball bat.

Democrats have been trying to normalize crazy and insane for years. https://t.co/k1f5C4WBjj — Thomas Prince (@Only1Trickster) August 14, 2025

They even kind of succeeded for a while. But America woke up, and that has driven them even further over the rainbow.

Did you know Nancy Pelosi used to tell Democrats in purple districts they were free to openly attack her?



She knew the whole country wasn’t San Francisco. She knew how to achieve power and use it.



Democrats are lost without her. https://t.co/C2BhopSyRj — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 13, 2025

She also knew how to get rich through insider information, but that's another topic.

Even Pelosi, in her dotage, isn't the Pelosi she once was, as she has fully embraced the most far-left craziness like 'trans kids.'

He's overestimating the odds on the sane Democrats.



They're at maybe 8% and that's being generous. None of them ever push back against the insane policies of the party. — Eric (@Crude1970) August 13, 2025

Well, put it this way. Today's Democrats are either insane or they are terrified of being attacked by the insane ones.

Trump mentioning Zohran Mamdani's early success is a great example of that.

Any one advocating for socialism or communism should NEVER be allowed to run for any government office. That’s insane !!! You are allowing an enemy within our country who will destroy our constitution and freedoms. WTF!!! New York have you lost your senses?! — SondraD (@SondraD19) August 13, 2025

Many Democrats are probably not on board with Mamdani's nutbar communist agenda. But they are terrified of saying so. We've seen Jeffries dodge the question on multiple occasions.

Trump's got it right! It's like trying to play chess with squirrels hopped up on energy drinks! — Commentary Barron Trump (@BarronTRUMP4u) August 13, 2025

HA!

Great analogy.

He is basically saying to the Democrat Party, "Fine, you won't listen to reason, so I'll just demonstrate what success looks like and let the American people decide what they prefer." — Truth Is Freedom (@TruthAnswersAll) August 13, 2025

Exactly.

He knows that they all suffer from terminal TDS and that they will instinctively object to everything he does.

So, he's been taking action after action to force Democrats to assume the wrong side of 80/20 issues.

A few leftists in the media, shockingly, have realized how adeptly Trump has been trapping Democrats on those issues.

But it doesn't matter. The party's rabid, far-left base will never allow them to see reason and take compromise positions. If they try, the left will skewer them, like they've tried to do with John Fetterman.

Trump may make mistakes, and the Republican Party makes far more of them. But at least conservatives can take comfort in the fact that the elected officials we vote for are not batpoop insane (mostly).

It's pretty sad that no Democrat voters can say the same.





