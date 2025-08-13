Where's Columbus, Timbo? Governor Walz Tries to Call Out 'Erasing History,' Trips on His Hypocrisy

THERE It Is! Tulsi Gabbard Shares 2016 Email From James Clapper to Brennan,...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:10 PM on August 13, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong


As we predicted and have already reported today, the left is throwing yet another tantrum, this time regarding the Trump administration's request to have several Smithsonian museums review their content ahead of America's semiquincentennial in 2026. 

Of course, they are all using the same talking points, as the left always does. If the left didn't have a script to follow, they'd sound like ... well, they'd sound like Joe Biden before happy meds time or Kamala Harris after happy wine time. 

'TRUMP ERASING HISTORY! OH -- EM -- GEEEEEE!' 

Nothing of the sort is happening, obviously, but it is fun to watch. Particularly because it highlights the left's hypocrisy, since they have been 100 percent enthusiastic about vandalizing and tearing down statues and monuments in the past. 

Last night, Scott Jennings trounced Maxwell Frost about this, seeing as how Frost once demanded the removal of the Statue of Liberty. 

But more Democrats keep chiming in, blissfully ignorant of (or at least not caring about) their own history. 

Today, Tampon Tim Walz was one of the latest to scream about erasing history. And, just like every other time he has opened his mouth, he stepped on a giant rake. 

Oh, we bet he thought that sounded clever in his pudgy little head as he was typing it. Profound, even. 

Say, Governor Walz. Since you brought up erasing history, have you ever heard of a guy named Christopher Columbus? 

Whoopsie-daisy. 

Here is what Walz said when violent thugs tore down the statue in 2020: 

'I won't condone the behavior. There will be consequences for it,' Walz said at a news conference Thursday. But he also said the frustration of the American Indian Movement protesters who pulled down the statue were acting on legitimate frustration with Columbus' legacy.

Really? What were the consequences? Were there any at all? (That was a rhetorical question.)

It sure sounds like he was validating the destruction with his 'legitimate frustration' comment.

And why hasn't the statue been restored if Walz didn't 'condone' erasing America's history? 

Walz not only condoned tearing it down, but he also explicitly refused efforts to bring it back. 

Not very likely. Walz wasn't just OK with tearing down a statue; he was happy to watch Minneapolis burn. 

His horrible scold of a wife even enjoyed the smell of it. 

Forget about limiting it to Minnesota. Walz wanted to be the vice president of the entire country, where hundreds of statues have been torn down since 2020 (and that's not even counting the number that have been vandalized). 

Walz approved of all of it. 

That's literally trying to erase history by melting it down into scrap metal. 

We searched Walz's X history to see if he condemned that. The result of that search will surprise no one. 

HA. 

Yes, that alone should disqualify anyone from public office forever. 

LOL. 'Freaky weirdo.' We like that. 

Well, the least self-aware post since Walz's last post, anyway. 

But there is an interesting aspect about Trump's request of the Smithsonian. (And that's all it was. A request. The Smithsonian is not part of the executive branch. They are not obligated to comply, another fact the Democrats always omit. They have said they would work with the White House on this effort, though.)

Earlier today, we reported how even some at MSNBC have begun to understand how Trump trapped Democrats into defending violent crime after he federalized law enforcement in Washington, DC, this week. And every Democrat with a microphone or an X account stepped directly into the trap. 

By asking the Smithsonian to review its exhibits and materials to make sure they reflect America and not divisive ideologies, it looks like Trump set another trap that the Democrats have plunged right into. 

They have to oppose him. Because hating Trump is their only reason for living. 

And in opposing him, they reveal not only their hypocrisy about 'erasing history' but their true hatred of all that makes, and has made, America great. 

We're not sure if that's 4-D chess from Trump, or if the left in America is just that dumb. 

(Yeah, it's probably the dumb thing.)


============================================

