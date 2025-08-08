Federal Judge Halts New Construction at Alligator Alcatraz in a Truly Batty Ruling

An Obama-appointed Federal Judge has ordered a temporary injunction halting the expansion of Florida's immigrant detention center, Alligator Alcatraz. The reason for the ruling is not what you may think. In fact, the ruling is kind of batty.

The loony left has been trying to end detentions, and more importantly, deportations, at the former airport since the day Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced its construction. The lefties have thrown their whole playbook at the Everglades detention facility. Protesters lined the streets, elected democrats showed up for inspections, the lapdog media pushed stories of leaky tents and un-toasted sandwiches, and of course, there is the lawfare. The left will do anything to keep illegal aliens in the country.

Ironically, the ruling by US District Judge Kathleen Williams had nothing to do with the detainees, deportations, or immigration at all. No friends, the judge ruled for cats and bats.

BREAKING: A Federal judge orders a temporary halt to the construction of the Florida immigration detention center dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz." https://t.co/q6ivgMSjqx — The Associated Press (@AP) August 7, 2025

Specifically, the judge's ruling halts any additional construction at the facility for the next fourteen days and allows the facility to keep operating.

The lawsuit brought by environmental groups and a local Native American Tribe claims that the environmental impact of the facility was not properly studied, as is required by law.

A federal judge on Thursday ordered a two-week halt to construction at an immigrant detention center in the Florida Everglades dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” as she considers whether it violates environmental laws. The facility was quickly built two months ago at a lightly used, single-runway training airport and can hold up to 3,000 detainees in temporary tent structures. The site was continuing to be built out, but the order by U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams temporarily bars any new filling, paving or infrastructure. The order doesn’t include any restrictions on law enforcement or immigration enforcement activity at the center, which is currently holding hundreds of detainees. Williams issued the temporary restraining order during a hearing and said she would issue a written order later Thursday. Environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe have asked Williams to issue a preliminary injunction to halt operations and further construction. The suit argues that the project threatens environmentally sensitive wetlands that are home to protected plants and animals and would reverse billions of dollars’ worth of environmental restoration.

Two of the endangered animals that the groups argue may be affected are the Florida Panther and the Florida bonneted bat. Both species are nocturnal, and environmental groups argue that light pollution from Alligator Alcatraz could harm both. In addition, the Miccosukee tribe argues that expansion of the facility could infringe on sacred tribal lands.

BREAKING: Kathleen Williams, an Obama-appointed US District Judge, issued an order to HALT any further expansion at Alligator Alcatraz detention facility in Florida. pic.twitter.com/3kHIxIq5wY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 7, 2025

Bats, Cats, and reservations aside, over the next two weeks, the judge will decide if the federal government violated the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires the federal government to do environmental impact studies before major construction projects. Lawyers for Alagator Alcatraz argue that while the facility is operated by the feds, it was constructed by the state and therefore had no obligation to do studies under the act.

The crux of the plaintiffs’ argument is that the detention facility violates the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires federal agencies to assess the environmental effects of major construction projects. Panuccio said during the hearing that although the detention center would be holding federal detainees, the construction and operation of the facility is entirely under the state of Florida, meaning the NEPA review wouldn’t apply.

Regardless of how the judge rules, the decision will almost certainly be appealed.

DeSantis: Ok we won't do any more construction on it because the place is already built. https://t.co/xMmEcfHTGQ — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 7, 2025

Not to mention that a second facility in Northern Florida is already in the works.

You'd think these judges would figure out they're just wasting their time ... and ours. https://t.co/VgigPBNFlO — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 7, 2025

Can’t stop Alligator Alcatraz…. Pack um up and ship um out!!! — Fumar Grande 🇺🇸🔥 (@bigsmokeytrader) August 7, 2025

What do mean halt construction? I thought it’s been done and operating for over a month now? — Kaichou Liz (@FilmKaichou) August 7, 2025

There's still room to expand. This ruling will delay that expansion... for now.

Deportations are continuing and this ruling will be reversed…….just a slight pause in construction — Tom Mayo (@TomMayo147) August 8, 2025

It's almost comical at this point to watch liberal judges try to stop Trump, only to see their idiocy steamrolled a few days later. We see you, morons! — G Mac (@citizengmac) August 7, 2025

The goal is to end deportations and keep as many illegal aliens in the country as long as they can. If using a few endangered species helps them achieve that goal, you can bet the bat-crap crazy left will take advantage.

Even if it's only for a couple of weeks.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

