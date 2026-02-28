Zohran Mamdani Calls Iran Strikes a ‘Catastrophic Escalation’ in an Illegal War of...
NBC News Anchor (Daughter of Guess Who) Allowed Iran's FM to Spew Anti-Trump...
VIP
From 'Shush the Kids' to 'Rejoice in the Noise': How a Church's Policy...
4-D Chess? Professor Cleveland Makes an Interesting Observation About the Timing of the...
Masih Alinejad Takes Ilhan Omar APART by Sharing Letter Wounded Iranian Woman Wrote...
BREAKING: Ayatollah Khamenei DEAD, Body Found; Update: Reportedly Trump Has Seen the Photo
EPIC Post Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to Explain War Powers Act...
Poor Bill Kristol: Watching Trump Topple Dictators He's Fantasized About for Decades
Jonathan Turley Reality Checks Dems Claiming Trump Launched Illegal, Unconstitutional Stri...
Rashida Tlaib Echoes Iranian Regime Propaganda on School Strike, Sparks Calls for Deportat...
Dem House Candidate (and JFK's Grandson) Hopes Trump's Iran Strikes Bring a Regime...
Jackson Hinkle Wonders Why Trump Bombs Iran When He Could Just Bomb LA...
VIP
It Appears That Iran Now Has Its Own Version of 'Baghdad Bob'
Schrödinger's Despot: Is the Ayatollah Khamenei Dead?

Trump and Israel Accused of Bombing Girls’ Elementary School in Iran; AP Reports Death Toll of 85

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on February 28, 2026
Twitchy

Rep. Rashida Tlaib is very busy on X today after Operation Epic Fury in Iran. As our own Just Mindy reported earlier, Tlaib posted, "Both the U.S. and genocidal Israel doesn't care about the laws. This is who they are," while reposting a post by Mohamed Safa claiming that around 40 students had been killed when the United States and Israel bombed a school full of children.

Advertisement

That story has been making the rounds, with the death toll climbing higher each time. ABC News used as its source Iranian television:

The Associated Press looked at ABC News and said, "Hold my beer," reporting that the death toll was 85 people:

The story is catching fire on social media:

Recommended

4-D Chess? Professor Cleveland Makes an Interesting Observation About the Timing of the Iran Strikes
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

People who aren't blindly repeating Iranian propaganda are pointing at that it was a misfired Iranian rocket that hit the school:

Advertisement

You'd have thought the media would have learned something from the hospital bombing hoax in Gaza, but apparently not. "Officials say," is good enough to print.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABC NEWS ASSOCIATED PRESS IRAN ISRAEL OPERATION EPIC FURY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

4-D Chess? Professor Cleveland Makes an Interesting Observation About the Timing of the Iran Strikes
Aaron Walker
NBC News Anchor (Daughter of Guess Who) Allowed Iran's FM to Spew Anti-Trump Propaganda Unchallenged
Doug P.
Masih Alinejad Takes Ilhan Omar APART by Sharing Letter Wounded Iranian Woman Wrote to the Squad Member
Sam J.
Zohran Mamdani Calls Iran Strikes a ‘Catastrophic Escalation’ in an Illegal War of Aggression
Brett T.
BREAKING: Ayatollah Khamenei DEAD, Body Found; Update: Reportedly Trump Has Seen the Photo
Sam J.
EPIC Post Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to Explain War Powers Act to Mouth-Breathing Democrats
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

4-D Chess? Professor Cleveland Makes an Interesting Observation About the Timing of the Iran Strikes Aaron Walker
Advertisement