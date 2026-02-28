Trump and Israel Accused of Bombing Girls’ Elementary School in Iran; AP Reports Death Toll of 85

Rep. Rashida Tlaib is very busy on X today after Operation Epic Fury in Iran. As our own Just Mindy reported earlier, Tlaib posted, "Both the U.S. and genocidal Israel doesn't care about the laws. This is who they are," while reposting a post by Mohamed Safa claiming that around 40 students had been killed when the United States and Israel bombed a school full of children.

Advertisement

That story has been making the rounds, with the death toll climbing higher each time. ABC News used as its source Iranian television:

The toll from a strike on a girls’ elementary school in Minab, Iran, has risen to 57 students dead and 60 others injured, according to Iran's semiofficial Tasnim News Agency, which cited the local governor. Follow live updates: https://t.co/R2WrA5ei3C — ABC News (@ABC) February 28, 2026

“Semiofficial” with no corroboration and you posted it? — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) February 28, 2026

So, regurgitating Iranian state propaganda without any independent confirmation? — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) February 28, 2026

So ABC is using Iran’s media without questioning? Got it. — MaryVerse (@LStargazer54) February 28, 2026

The Associated Press looked at ABC News and said, "Hold my beer," reporting that the death toll was 85 people:

BREAKING: The death toll from a strike that hit a school in southern Iran has risen to 85 people, an official says on Iranian state TV.



Follow AP's live updates for more. https://t.co/wqnEZUFOM3 — The Associated Press (@AP) February 28, 2026

The story is catching fire on social media:

I wake up to Trump and Israel bombing Iran… hitting a girls elementary school, and now 53 little girls are dead.



That should be the headline, because that’s the reality.



Grown men start a pointless war, while little girls pay the price. — Jesus Freakin Congress (@TheJFreakinC) February 28, 2026

BREAKING:



The US and Israel dropped bombs on an elementary school for girls in Iran’s city of Minab.



36 little girls have been killed so far.



People are still pulling bodies from under the rubble.



Not militants. Not combatants.



Little girls. Students.



This is terrorism. — sarah (@sahouraxo) February 28, 2026

Our nation bombed a girls elementary school this morning. Little girls going about their day…dead. https://t.co/0A9lYQrark — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) February 28, 2026

People who aren't blindly repeating Iranian propaganda are pointing at that it was a misfired Iranian rocket that hit the school:

Regarding Minab girls school which the regime in Iran claims was hit by America:



Footage shows whatever hit the school was a failed rocket launch from IRGC, it wasn’t Israel or US.



Analysis of the area shows the school is in a middle of a military area full of IRGC bases. pic.twitter.com/LNUOfFxcqO — Throwback Iran (@Tarikh_Eran) February 28, 2026

“a strike” was a failed Iranian missile launch.



And by now you know this, or at least know it’s the most probable scenario.



But you framed it to suggest otherwise.



This is why legacy media is so deeply distrusted and loathed. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 28, 2026

Wasn't this actually a misfire from an Iran missile aimed at Israel? — Barbara (@bat52301) February 28, 2026

I wouldn't believe a thing coming out of Iran about civilian casualties. I especially wouldn't believe it when it comes directly from an arm of the IRGC.



Our media either hasn't learned anything from the Gaza War or doesn't care about accuracy if it impugns America & Israel. https://t.co/U0KPjevz60 — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) February 28, 2026

This is crazy to me that it’s being reported this way — Mike Albanese (@MikeAlbanese) February 28, 2026

Advertisement

It is grotesque journalistic malpractice to credulously re-report unconfirmed allegations from the propaganda arm of a terrorist regime that has murdered 50,000 of its own citizens in the past couple of months.



ABC News is a hollowed-out shell, not a news organization. https://t.co/CRdMvHM8sK — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) February 28, 2026

I see we are going to re-run the Gaza disgrace of the media credulously running with casualty reports from known dishonest actors. https://t.co/4bW5dX09KZ — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) February 28, 2026

Al Ahli Hospital Hoax 2.0 — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) February 28, 2026

You'd have thought the media would have learned something from the hospital bombing hoax in Gaza, but apparently not. "Officials say," is good enough to print.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.