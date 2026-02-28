Trump and Israel Accused of Bombing Girls’ Elementary School in Iran; AP Reports Death Toll of 85

Rep. Rashida Tlaib is very busy on X today after Operation Epic Fury in Iran. As our own Just Mindy reported earlier, Tlaib posted, "Both the U.S. and genocidal Israel doesn't care about the laws. This is who they are," while reposting a post by Mohamed Safa claiming that around 40 students had been killed when the United States and Israel bombed a school full of children.
That story has been making the rounds, with the death toll climbing higher each time. ABC News used as its source Iranian television:
The toll from a strike on a girls’ elementary school in Minab, Iran, has risen to 57 students dead and 60 others injured, according to Iran's semiofficial Tasnim News Agency, which cited the local governor. Follow live updates: https://t.co/R2WrA5ei3C— ABC News (@ABC) February 28, 2026
“Semiofficial” with no corroboration and you posted it?— 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) February 28, 2026
So, regurgitating Iranian state propaganda without any independent confirmation?— David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) February 28, 2026
So ABC is using Iran’s media without questioning? Got it.— MaryVerse (@LStargazer54) February 28, 2026
The Associated Press looked at ABC News and said, "Hold my beer," reporting that the death toll was 85 people:
BREAKING: The death toll from a strike that hit a school in southern Iran has risen to 85 people, an official says on Iranian state TV.— The Associated Press (@AP) February 28, 2026
Follow AP's live updates for more. https://t.co/wqnEZUFOM3
The story is catching fire on social media:
I wake up to Trump and Israel bombing Iran… hitting a girls elementary school, and now 53 little girls are dead.— Jesus Freakin Congress (@TheJFreakinC) February 28, 2026
That should be the headline, because that’s the reality.
Grown men start a pointless war, while little girls pay the price.
BREAKING:— sarah (@sahouraxo) February 28, 2026
The US and Israel dropped bombs on an elementary school for girls in Iran’s city of Minab.
36 little girls have been killed so far.
People are still pulling bodies from under the rubble.
Not militants. Not combatants.
Little girls. Students.
This is terrorism.
Recommended
Our nation bombed a girls elementary school this morning. Little girls going about their day…dead. https://t.co/0A9lYQrark— The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) February 28, 2026
People who aren't blindly repeating Iranian propaganda are pointing at that it was a misfired Iranian rocket that hit the school:
Regarding Minab girls school which the regime in Iran claims was hit by America:— Throwback Iran (@Tarikh_Eran) February 28, 2026
Footage shows whatever hit the school was a failed rocket launch from IRGC, it wasn’t Israel or US.
Analysis of the area shows the school is in a middle of a military area full of IRGC bases. pic.twitter.com/LNUOfFxcqO
“a strike” was a failed Iranian missile launch.— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 28, 2026
And by now you know this, or at least know it’s the most probable scenario.
But you framed it to suggest otherwise.
This is why legacy media is so deeply distrusted and loathed.
Wasn't this actually a misfire from an Iran missile aimed at Israel?— Barbara (@bat52301) February 28, 2026
I wouldn't believe a thing coming out of Iran about civilian casualties. I especially wouldn't believe it when it comes directly from an arm of the IRGC.— Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) February 28, 2026
Our media either hasn't learned anything from the Gaza War or doesn't care about accuracy if it impugns America & Israel. https://t.co/U0KPjevz60
This is crazy to me that it’s being reported this way— Mike Albanese (@MikeAlbanese) February 28, 2026
It is grotesque journalistic malpractice to credulously re-report unconfirmed allegations from the propaganda arm of a terrorist regime that has murdered 50,000 of its own citizens in the past couple of months.— Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) February 28, 2026
ABC News is a hollowed-out shell, not a news organization. https://t.co/CRdMvHM8sK
I see we are going to re-run the Gaza disgrace of the media credulously running with casualty reports from known dishonest actors. https://t.co/4bW5dX09KZ— Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) February 28, 2026
Al Ahli Hospital Hoax 2.0— Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) February 28, 2026
You'd have thought the media would have learned something from the hospital bombing hoax in Gaza, but apparently not. "Officials say," is good enough to print.
***
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.
Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member