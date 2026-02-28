4-D Chess? Professor Cleveland Makes an Interesting Observation About the Timing of the Iran Strikes

As we watch for news about the joint operations conducted by America and Israel against Iran and wonder if Ayatollah Khamenei is alive or dead (UPDATE: Dead! Woo hoo!), we found this observation by Professor Margot Cleveland to be particularly interesting:

So, before striking Iran, Trump Administration obtained alternative oil source from Venezuela. It's almost as if he had 4 years to strategize saving the world. https://t.co/OX56Ko0m00 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) February 28, 2026

Was that part of the calculus when Trump went after Maduro? ‘Let’s get control of Venezuela’s oil and then that will help when we take down the regime in Iran?’

Now, the obvious retort is this:

The US gets zero oil from Iran. — Brent (@pgh6times) February 28, 2026

And our understanding is that this is true, but that doesn’t invalidate her point, because to some extent it is fungible. The gas in this author’s car will make his car run wherever it came from.

Think of it this way. Imagine there are two countries: Country A and Country B. Country A is boycotting Iran, so they get all their fuel from other countries. But Country B gets 100% of its fuel from Iran. (Yes, this is not realistic, but this hypothetical is supposed to be illustrative.) In any case, if Iran suddenly can’t produce fuel because it is being beaten like a bongo drum, Country A won’t be directly affected… except Country B is still going to need that fuel, and so it will have to get that fuel from somewhere else. Thus, Country B will be taking more of it from those other sources, and that will affect Country A, even though Country A wasn’t taking fuel directly from Iran.

In addition to that, the fighting is likely to have an effect on the trade with countries we were getting oil from as global trade is disrupted.

Ummm



The U.S. doesn’t get oil from Iran.



It’s a global market, so prices will adjust. — Steven P. Schrage (@StevenPSchrage) February 28, 2026

They will adjust upwards for Americans, unless we have control of a major source of oil...

I am convinced in the 4 years prior to his 2nd term he and a dedicated staff literally planned each day and hour and planned all this out. Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, Russia, and China are all intertwined with each other and from all appearances they all seem to be headed in the right… — Stonemark Designs/Cylex Signs - Since 1981 (@CylexSigns) February 28, 2026

The cut off text:

Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, Russia, and China are all intertwined with each other and from all appearances they all seem to be headed in the right direction. Incredible times.

More complicated. Venezuela was China’s backup for Iranian oil.



Now China has to decide whether they buy Iranian oil from new owners, or destroy their own economy in service of Islamic domination.



My bet is that China works for Chinese interests. — cathyf123 (@cathyf12327) February 28, 2026

They always do.

We dont buy oil from iran and this will likely shut down the strait of hormuz. This is a disaster. — Adam Anders (@AdamAnd10637661) February 28, 2026

Didn’t he promise to end wars? Oh wait he didn’t do that either — Matteo: There’s an R in February (@TeachAllAmerica) February 28, 2026

He’s ended more wars than President Autopen. And watch how peaceful the world becomes if this poisonous regime falls.

Noteworthy that Russia and China did nothing to help Venezuela or Iran. — Roger Thornhill (@RogerThornh) February 28, 2026

What could they do, though?

Yes, but, it's not oil for us, of course.



The truth is, he's in the process of restricting oil to China and putting the US in a better position to control global supply, determine price, and strengthen the US dollar as the reserve currency. — River over troubled bridges (@JulietRedbird) February 28, 2026

Good strategy yes, but not as simple or linear as it might appear. Will take a while and US capital from companies burned by Venezuelan prior regime confiscations to ramp up production. Plus Ven crude is worse quality (density, sulfur) than Iranian crude. — Laura Starks (@LAStarksAuthor) February 28, 2026

Drill baby drill had nothing to do with Venezuela’s oil or Iranian oil. We don’t need foreign oil. We have our own. — MAGAPapaJohn (@MAGAPapaJohn) February 28, 2026

But, isn’t controlling more oil better, though? Yes, it's great if America is self-sufficient, but swimming in excess is even better, right?

I thought about this while driving into Bible Study. Trump had (still does) a plan. Do Venezuela. Strike a deal. Get their oil. Do Iran. The 80 million gallons will curb the price per barrel. A quick victory will be nice, but more importantly Russia and China are hurt by… https://t.co/JCigxQGCiR — Church & State (@ericschurchnst8) February 28, 2026

The cut off text:

A quick victory will be nice, but more importantly Russia and China are hurt by Venezuela and Iran going down. China's timetable with Taiwan is moved back and the Ukrainian situation is much better. Putin may have to do something he really doesn't want to. Cuba is also more likely to realize no one is going to help them besides Portland and Seattle.

We're going with strategy.

HAHAHA - so in fact - the dems did us a favor by stealing the 2020 election. It woke a lot of people up!!!!!! And Pres. Trump had time to plan. God speed President Trump. https://t.co/Q3Z3DKg5NM — Mirabeilla (@LindaHeck1922) February 28, 2026

Seriously, no President has hit the ground running more than Trump when he started his second term. We won't endorse the stolen election claim, but the four years of ‘time out’ might have proven to be the best gift Democrats could have given him, and their greatest regret.

