4-D Chess? Professor Cleveland Makes an Interesting Observation About the Timing of the Iran Strikes

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 3:45 PM on February 28, 2026
Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP

As we watch for news about the joint operations conducted by America and Israel against Iran and wonder if Ayatollah Khamenei is alive or dead (UPDATE: Dead! Woo hoo!), we found this observation by Professor Margot Cleveland to be particularly interesting:

Was that part of the calculus when Trump went after Maduro? ‘Let’s get control of Venezuela’s oil and then that will help when we take down the regime in Iran?’ 

Now, the obvious retort is this:

And our understanding is that this is true, but that doesn’t invalidate her point, because to some extent it is fungible. The gas in this author’s car will make his car run wherever it came from. 

Think of it this way. Imagine there are two countries: Country A and Country B. Country A is boycotting Iran, so they get all their fuel from other countries. But Country B gets 100% of its fuel from Iran. (Yes, this is not realistic, but this hypothetical is supposed to be illustrative.) In any case, if Iran suddenly can’t produce fuel because it is being beaten like a bongo drum, Country A won’t be directly affected… except Country B is still going to need that fuel, and so it will have to get that fuel from somewhere else. Thus, Country B will be taking more of it from those other sources, and that will affect Country A, even though Country A wasn’t taking fuel directly from Iran.

In addition to that, the fighting is likely to have an effect on the trade with countries we were getting oil from as global trade is disrupted.

They will adjust upwards for Americans, unless we have control of a major source of oil...

The cut off text:

Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, Russia, and China are all intertwined with each other and from all appearances they all seem to be headed in the right direction. Incredible times.

They always do.

He’s ended more wars than President Autopen. And watch how peaceful the world becomes if this poisonous regime falls.

What could they do, though?

But, isn’t controlling more oil better, though? Yes, it's great if America is self-sufficient, but swimming in excess is even better, right?

The cut off text:

A quick victory will be nice, but more importantly Russia and China are hurt by Venezuela and Iran going down. China's timetable with Taiwan is moved back and the Ukrainian situation is much better. Putin may have to do something he really doesn't want to. Cuba is also more likely to realize no one is going to help them besides Portland and Seattle.

We're going with strategy.

Seriously, no President has hit the ground running more than Trump when he started his second term. We won't endorse the stolen election claim, but the four years of ‘time out’ might have proven to be the best gift Democrats could have given him, and their greatest regret.

