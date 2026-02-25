Gavin Newsom Called Out for His Racist Comments ... by Cornell West

Trump Celebrates America While Democrats Melt Down
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 2:30 PM on February 25, 2026
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Conservatives have been correctly calling out Gavin Newsom for his claim that he was just like black Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens because he is dyslexic, scored badly on the SAT and can’t read. Never mind that we have exposed inconsistencies in this story since then, because even if everything Newsom said about himself is on the up and up, that is still racist as heck.

And he’s getting called out by 'Matrix' sequel star Cornel West. We understand that West has done other things, but we are pretty sure that is the most important thing he has done in his life. In any case, he took to TSMSFKA Twitter (‘The Social Media Site Formerly Known As Twitter’) to share a clip from an interview talking about this:

The cut off text:

That mindset sits at the core of white supremacy—the belief that Black people are less beautiful, less moral, less intelligent! Don’t play with us like that @CAgovernor!! 

#TruthJusticeLove

@tavissmiley @kbla1580

This is a fair point. He could have gone with something like ‘I bleed red just like all of you.’ Instead, Newsome went with … that.

On the other hand, we do not accept the notion that opposing DEI is racist, but … we don’t present West’s comments because we agree with all of them. We present it because it is a sign that Newsom has really created a problem for himself with black voters.

We especially love it when Democrats adopt exaggerated accents when talking in black churches. (And by 'love it' we mean we cringe, hard.)

We haven’t seen a full census of the audience. But he was looking at a black man when he spoke those words and didn’t deny that he was smearing black people when he angrily reacted to Sean Hannity. So, Ms. Tanden is offering a defense even Newsom and his lunatic comms team is not offering.

We actually don’t think that fits.

For us, we put it like this. We often make jokes like ‘what party switch?’ when pointing out how certain racist and violent behavior from the Democrats’ past continue into today, but we actually think Joe Biden represents the best embodiment of the switch that actually did occur. When he started out his political career, he was what he called a ‘snarling racist’—that is, a person who campaigned pretty blatantly on racial hatred. But over time, he adopted a paternalistic racial approach. The most revealing comment he made was that ‘[p]oor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids’ indicating that in his mind, white people were never poor, and non-whites were never rich. So, he saw non-whites as victims who needed help, rather than equals who deserved his respect. Newsom’s comments slotted right into that—and so did West’s comments about DEI, for that matter. And the crucial thing to get about that, is that while it is obviously gentler than the KKK/Jim Crow racism Democrats promoted in the south, but it is still racism. It is the soft bigotry of lower expectations.

This author is white and has dyslexia and this author can speak respectfully about his condition without saying all black people are like learning disabled people. While we are pretty positive about our struggles, this is still a disability, and life would be easier without it and suggesting that black people as a group are like people with any kind of disability is in fact racist.

Heh.

Well, think about it from their perspective. One party, the Republicans, are offering simply equality as we have since at least 1868. The Democrats are offering them special advantages rather than equality. Add in the constantly repeated falsehood that Republicans are racist—the Democrats clearly believing that if you repeat a lie often enough, it becomes the truth—and it’s not that hard to understand.

Meanwhile, Tim Miller of the Bullwark was very, very mad that Cornel West said this, but he used naughty, naughty words, so we will only quote him with censorship, rather than embed the post:

Cornel West is full of s—t and has been for a long time now.

The left hates it when black people don’t stick to the script.

And we are loving every second of it.

This is actually a good point. One of Conservatives’/Republicans’ secret weapons is the leftist bubble. It means that our side is tested constantly with tough questions and a media ready to distort everything we say or do. It isn’t right, but it’s the reality they live in. Thus, as a matter of survival, we learn how to handle it. But Democrats/Leftists can go for years inside their bubble and when they actually run into people who can intelligently and eloquently disagree with them, they don’t know how to handle it. This is why as a rule, the bluer a state is, the more awful its Democratic politicians are on a national stage.

Finally:

Wow. *stifles laughter.*

