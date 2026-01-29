Cornel West Explains on CNN What It Means to ‘N****rize’ a Whole Country

We were glad to see that CNN's Scott Jennings wasn't drinking out of his mug when "public intellectual" and 2024 presidential candidate Cornel West coined the term "n****rgize." That's apparently what ICE and the Trump administration are doing by treating the country the way blacks have been treated for 250 years.

.@CornelWest on "these two precious folks, sister Renee & my dear brother Alex":



"So when you n*ggerize a whole country, you start treating all of your citizens the way black folk have been treated for 250 years." pic.twitter.com/S0lyZjjVUP — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 29, 2026

Clown nose: ON — SOMETHiNG WiCKED 🇺🇸 (@som3thingwicked) January 29, 2026

Dude lost touch with reality years ago. — Jack Downing (@ImSpartacus18) January 29, 2026

He was in academia, so there was no penalty for that.

Look at how stupid everything has become. — knotgrumpy (@knotgrumpy) January 29, 2026

When you make our living out of RACISM you create RACISM at every opportunity… — The Magatarian AKA Billy C (@WildbillPH) January 29, 2026

Let's have someone on that will shock white folk. Who might we get on? I know, that Cornel West fella. He says some outlandish shit. Book him as soon as possible. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) January 29, 2026

Until 1960, Black families stayed married and were Christian.



Then, the Democrat Party decided to divide that up. — Roscoe Smith IV (@LoneStarLegendX) January 29, 2026

Imagine wanting West’s opinion on anything. This is how bad CNN is. — mayorofpvd (@mayorofpvd) January 29, 2026

Cornel West has been a bomb throwing radical for decades. He hides his hatred and revolutionary goals behind flowery rhetoric usually, but in this moment he dropped the mask.



We cannot share a self-governing nation with Marxist revolutionaries. Period. — War for the West (@War4theWest) January 29, 2026

"Sister Renee and my dear brother Alex." Yeah, he's not talking about race, he's talking about revolution.

The only two white people he cares about are used as a political football. — Gowan Geter (@Gerbotski) January 29, 2026

Good grief, who let Grandpa out of the nut house? What a load of nonstop crap and they are all hanging on his disjointed ramble except Jennings, watching in disbelief. — Janet Loo (@Janetloo) January 29, 2026

Well, Cornell, that is quite the segue. — Simply Irredeemable (@hrhjmm) January 29, 2026

Becoming an empire full of might and force sounds a lot better than his alternative.

