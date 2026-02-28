NBC News Anchor (Daughter of Guess Who) Allowed Iran's FM to Spew Anti-Trump Propaganda Unchallenged

The legacy media has been spending the day proving why their credibility went completely down the drain a long time ago.

We'll start with this one from ABC News that gave us flashbacks to the media quoting claims from the Gaza Health Ministry as gospel. This one though came from an Iranian propaganda agency. Good enough for ABC to run with:

The toll from a strike on a girls’ elementary school in Minab, Iran, has risen to 57 students dead and 60 others injured, according to Iran's semiofficial Tasnim News Agency, which cited the local governor. Follow live updates: https://t.co/R2WrA5ei3C — ABC News (@ABC) February 28, 2026

"A strike," eh? It was pretty clear which conclusion ABC was inviting people to draw.

Wow, now you're outright sharing propaganda from Islamic fundamentalists and terrorists.



It was a misfired Iranian missile, but you're dropping context to make it look anti-American.



You're doing a bang up job, ABC "News"! — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 28, 2026

Like they always say, you can't loathe the media enough. And multiple outlets have been "reporting" that story the same way.

Now let's flip over to NBC News and their interview with the Iranian foreign minister, who seems to be the new Baghdad Bob, except from Tehran:

Iran's foreign minister tells NBC News that his country's high command including Khameini are all alive and that "everything is fine." — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 28, 2026

We now know that everything was NOT fine for the Iranian regime, and that the Ayatollah has been killed.

The Iranian FM is a proven liar, but NBC News' Laura Jarrett gave him plenty of time to rattle off some propaganda:

Laura Jarrett invites the Iranian Foreign Minister to answer "What is your message to the president?" who then proceeds to repeat several bits of fake news unchallenged, "This is not the first time that they want to do regime change. They have tried in the past. Look, in the past… pic.twitter.com/ZtHnO2yIYG — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) February 28, 2026

The full quote, via @alexchristy17:

Laura Jarrett invites the Iranian Foreign Minister to answer "What is your message to the president?" who then proceeds to repeat several bits of fake news unchallenged, "This is not the first time that they want to do regime change. They have tried in the past. Look, in the past 47 years, the United States has tried everything from coup, from sanctions, eight years of war by Saddam Hussein [fact-check: no], supported by the United States and many others, and then you know, 12 Day War, snap back in the Security Council, and the terrorist operations [this is what he calls protestors]. They have tried everything. And all of them failed. And I don't know why they don't, you know, understand their failures. So, if they want to repeat failed experience, they won't get any better result."

It's also worth noting that the anchor is also the daughter of former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, so no big surprise there.

NBC News anchor to Iranian FM: "Please, sir, feel free to use our network to repeat propaganda and lies against our military and our president. Don't worry, we won't interrupt you and we certainly won't correct you or tell our viewers that you're claims are unfounded." https://t.co/YqdsIcxcgm — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) February 28, 2026

Ah, "journalism"!

The American media supports the Islamic regime that slaughtered 30,000 of their own citizens over the last few weeks. https://t.co/30nDcuBccl — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 28, 2026

It's nothing short of nauseating. TDS has Dems and the media essentially taking the side of the regime that is the world's #1 state sponsor of terrorism.

Editor’s Note: The America and Israel are standing together against the evil regime in Iran.

