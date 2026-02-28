NBC News Anchor (Daughter of Guess Who) Allowed Iran's FM to Spew Anti-Trump Propaganda Unchallenged

Zohran Mamdani Calls Iran Strikes a ‘Catastrophic Escalation’ in an Illegal War of...
Doug P. | 4:10 PM on February 28, 2026
Meme

The legacy media has been spending the day proving why their credibility went completely down the drain a long time ago. 

We'll start with this one from ABC News that gave us flashbacks to the media quoting claims from the Gaza Health Ministry as gospel. This one though came from an Iranian propaganda agency. Good enough for ABC to run with: 

"A strike," eh? It was pretty clear which conclusion ABC was inviting people to draw.

Like they always say, you can't loathe the media enough. And multiple outlets have been "reporting" that story the same way.

Now let's flip over to NBC News and their interview with the Iranian foreign minister, who seems to be the new Baghdad Bob, except from Tehran:

We now know that everything was NOT fine for the Iranian regime, and that the Ayatollah has been killed

The Iranian FM is a proven liar, but NBC News' Laura Jarrett gave him plenty of time to rattle off some propaganda:

The full quote, via @alexchristy17:

Laura Jarrett invites the Iranian Foreign Minister to answer "What is your message to the president?" who then proceeds to repeat several bits of fake news unchallenged, "This is not the first time that they want to do regime change. They have tried in the past. Look, in the past 47 years, the United States has tried everything from coup, from sanctions, eight years of war by Saddam Hussein [fact-check: no], supported by the United States and many others, and then you know, 12 Day War, snap back in the Security Council, and the terrorist operations [this is what he calls protestors]. They have tried everything. And all of them failed. And I don't know why they don't, you know, understand their failures. So, if they want to repeat failed experience, they won't get any better result."

It's also worth noting that the anchor is also the daughter of former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, so no big surprise there.

Ah, "journalism"!

It's nothing short of nauseating. TDS has Dems and the media essentially taking the side of the regime that is the world's #1 state sponsor of terrorism. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The America and Israel are standing together against the evil regime in Iran.

Editor's Note: The America and Israel are standing together against the evil regime in Iran.

