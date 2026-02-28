Zohran Mamdani Calls Iran Strikes a ‘Catastrophic Escalation’ in an Illegal War of Aggression

We keep hearing Democrats talking about the "illegal war" in Iran, but as Jonathan Turley and Rep. Mike Lawler have explained, under Article II and as Commander in Chief, President Donald Trump had the authority to act, given that he notified Congress within 48 hours of deploying troops or commencing an attack. Congressional Democrats are citing the War Powers Act, which gives Congress the authority to declare war, but as Lawler pointed out, Congress has not declared war since World War II.

Advertisement

We're not at all surprised to hear that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has put out a statement decrying this "illegal war of aggression."

Today’s military strikes on Iran — carried out by the United States and Israel — mark a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression. Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening a new theater of war. Americans do not want this. They do not want another war in pursuit… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) February 28, 2026

The post continues:

… of regime change. They want relief from the affordability crisis. They want peace. I am focused on making sure that every New Yorker is safe. I have been in contact with our Police Commissioner and emergency management officials. We are taking proactive steps, including increasing coordination across agencies and enhancing patrols of sensitive locations out of an abundance of caution. Additionally, I want to speak directly to Iranian New Yorkers: you are part of the fabric of this city — you are our neighbors, small business owners, students, artists, workers, and community leaders. You will be safe here.

"Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening a new theater or war." Our own Sam J. reported earlier that it's been confirmed that the Ayatollah Khamenei was killed in the strikes, and Americans (and Iranians) did very much want that.

Shut up, Islamist. — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) February 28, 2026

It’s no surprise you’re aligning with the Mullahs instead of standing with the Iranian people — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) February 28, 2026

You do not speak for Iranians.



You barely speak for New Yorkers.



And you never said a word while the Regime was murdering 35,000 innocent Iranians over the last month.



Go back to pretending to shovel snow. — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) February 28, 2026

If you didn’t pray for, cry for, post about, or even acknowledge the 35,000 regular Iranian citizens slaughtered in the streets last month while fighting for their freedom — don’t say a word about what’s happening today.

Free Iran. — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) February 28, 2026

The Iranian New Yorkers are mostly in New York because they fled the Ayatollah’s regime, you putz — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 28, 2026

You realize that almost every single Iranian is celebrating this, right? — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) February 28, 2026

Iranian New Yorkers are thrilled today and see right through you. — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) February 28, 2026

No one asked you. Stay in your lane: botching the city response to weather events. — Avi Mayer אבי מאיר (@AviMayer) February 28, 2026

Advertisement

Why don’t you take a poll of Iranian New Yorkers and see what they think about this — Josh Rainer (@JoshRainerGold) February 28, 2026

Have you actually asked Iranian New Yorkers how they feel about this? — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) February 28, 2026

Well thank goodness a city mayor weighed in on this. I’ve been on pins and needles all day waiting to hear what Mamdani thinks. — Angie G (@MomAngtrades) February 28, 2026

Stick to NYC, Bro. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) February 28, 2026

We really didn't need to hear from New York City's mayor, and we're not at all surprised by his reaction. He might have loved the Iranian regime as much as Ben Rhodes.

***





Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.



