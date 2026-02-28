Zohran Mamdani Calls Iran Strikes a ‘Catastrophic Escalation’ in an Illegal War of Aggression

Trump and Israel Accused of Bombing Girls’ Elementary School in Iran; AP Reports...
Brett T. | 5:00 PM on February 28, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

We keep hearing Democrats talking about the "illegal war" in Iran, but as Jonathan Turley and Rep. Mike Lawler have explained, under Article II and as Commander in Chief, President Donald Trump had the authority to act, given that he notified Congress within 48 hours of deploying troops or commencing an attack. Congressional Democrats are citing the War Powers Act, which gives Congress the authority to declare war, but as Lawler pointed out, Congress has not declared war since World War II.

We're not at all surprised to hear that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has put out a statement decrying this "illegal war of aggression."

The post continues:

… of regime change. They want relief from the affordability crisis. They want peace. I am focused on making sure that every New Yorker is safe. I have been in contact with our Police Commissioner and emergency management officials. We are taking proactive steps, including increasing coordination across agencies and enhancing patrols of sensitive locations out of an abundance of caution. Additionally, I want to speak directly to Iranian New Yorkers: you are part of the fabric of this city — you are our neighbors, small business owners, students, artists, workers, and community leaders. You will be safe here.

"Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening a new theater or war." Our own Sam J. reported earlier that it's been confirmed that the Ayatollah Khamenei was killed in the strikes, and Americans (and Iranians) did very much want that.

We really didn't need to hear from New York City's mayor, and we're not at all surprised by his reaction. He might have loved the Iranian regime as much as Ben Rhodes.

***


Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Editor's Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.


DONALD TRUMP IRAN NEW YORK AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI ZOHRAN MAMDANI

