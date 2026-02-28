Jonathan Turley Reality Checks Dems Claiming Trump Launched Illegal, Unconstitutional Strikes on Iran

The United States and Israel launched attacks on the Iranian regime overnight and that operation continues.

The congressional Democrats immediately backed the U.S. president in a show of bipartisan unity.

Just kidding!

To our knowledge one of the only Democrats to express support for the White House has been Sen. John Fetterman. Most of the rest are calling the strikes illegal and unconstitutional:

Trump has launched an unnecessary, idiotic, and illegal war against Iran that puts America’s servicemembers and embassy personnel at risk. I’m calling on Congress to immediately return to vote on my War Powers Resolution that blocks war with Iran without congressional approval. pic.twitter.com/lJ2fOElCRM — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) February 28, 2026

My statement on the strikes in Iran: pic.twitter.com/44foW0whqr — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 28, 2026

Kaine, Klobuchar and the rest either haven't read that part of the Constitution (or any part of it for that matter) or, more likely, hope nobody else has.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley torpedoed the Democrat effort to claim what Trump ordered is illegal and unconstitutional, based on the Constitution and precedent:

Fox just posted my column on the authority of President Trump to launch this attack. There is an ample 60-day period for the initial prosecution of Operation Epic Fury under existing laws. Congress will then have to decide whether to limit or to authorize. https://t.co/OvkvSYaiPz — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 28, 2026

President Trump is using authority that prior presidents, including Democratic presidents, have cited in carrying out major attacks on other countries. History and prior precedent are on his side in carrying out these initial attacks in Operation Epic Fury.… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 28, 2026

Did these Democrats make a peep when previous Dem presidents did something similar?

The attack on Iran has already drawn condemnations from members of Congress. However, President Donald Trump can rely on his predecessors, including Presidents Clinton, Obama, and Biden for the authority to carry out these attacks... https://t.co/2hbomBsESQ — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 28, 2026

Turley writes:

The attack will result in calls for compliance with the War Powers Resolution, passed by Congress in 1973. The resolution requires “in the absence of a declaration of war” that a president report to Congress within 48 hours after introducing United States military forces into hostilities. The WPR mandates that operations must end within 60 days absent congressional approval. Notably, there was a recent secret briefing of the “Gang of Eight” that may have included a foreshadowing of this operation. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed on Saturday that he has given notice to those senators. Under the WPR: “The President in every possible instance shall consult with Congress before introducing United States Armed Forces into hostilities or into situations where imminent involvement in hostilities is clearly indicated by the circumstances, and after every such introduction shall consult regularly with the Congress until United States Armed Forces are no longer engaged in hostilities or have been removed from such situations.”

Sorry, Dems, but you're losing an argument... again.

They knew, we knew, the drama queens in Congress were going to claim notification failure. It’s not true. Secretary Rubio, and Hegseth made contact with leaders. Also see attached. pic.twitter.com/EVheqTssn7 — FaithOverFear 🙏🏼✝️🤍 (@byfaith1st) February 28, 2026

They tried.

