Jonathan Turley Reality Checks Dems Claiming Trump Launched Illegal, Unconstitutional Strikes on Iran

Doug P. | 2:29 PM on February 28, 2026
Bonnie Cash/Pool via AP

The United States and Israel launched attacks on the Iranian regime overnight and that operation continues.

The congressional Democrats immediately backed the U.S. president in a show of bipartisan unity. 

Just kidding!

To our knowledge one of the only Democrats to express support for the White House has been Sen. John Fetterman. Most of the rest are calling the strikes illegal and unconstitutional: 

Kaine, Klobuchar and the rest either haven't read that part of the Constitution (or any part of it for that matter) or, more likely, hope nobody else has. 

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley torpedoed the Democrat effort to claim what Trump ordered is illegal and unconstitutional, based on the Constitution and precedent: 

Did these Democrats make a peep when previous Dem presidents did something similar? 

Turley writes:

The attack will result in calls for compliance with the War Powers Resolution, passed by Congress in 1973.

The resolution requires “in the absence of a declaration of war” that a president report to Congress within 48 hours after introducing United States military forces into hostilities. The WPR mandates that operations must end within 60 days absent congressional approval.

Notably, there was a recent secret briefing of the “Gang of Eight” that may have included a foreshadowing of this operation. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed on Saturday that he has given notice to those senators.

Under the WPR:

“The President in every possible instance shall consult with Congress before introducing United States Armed Forces into hostilities or into situations where imminent involvement in hostilities is clearly indicated by the circumstances, and after every such introduction shall consult regularly with the Congress until United States Armed Forces are no longer engaged in hostilities or have been removed from such situations.”

Sorry, Dems, but you're losing an argument... again.

They tried. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice, all while the Democrats lie and clutch their pearls.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

