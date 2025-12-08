'Franklin Is OURS Now': Canadian Whines About 'Filthy Americans' Using Canadian Franklin and OH the Memes

Would seem Pete Hegseth inspiring people on the Right to use Franklin the Turtle memes to mock stupid people is bothering the delicate sensibilities of our neighbors to the north. Full disclosure, we had no idea the cartoon was Canadian but now that we do?

Advertisement

HA HA HA HA HA HA

He had to know this wouldn't go well; then again, he is Canadian.

Can you all leave Canadian Franklin out of your filthy American pie holes please.

He's a beloved kids character, not some right wing prop to swing as a cudgel. https://t.co/svkrGEFLaX — Michael (@mikethenavyguy) December 6, 2025

Hooboy, this was a dumb post.

Well, not for us becasue talk about Twitchy fodder.

Yup. #OneOfUs

Look at what a giver Franklin is.

Breaking: Franklin has fled Canada. pic.twitter.com/TsU5PW2TY5 — Lady Liberty (@WeDidItOnce) December 7, 2025

Smart.

This is YUGE.

He’s ours now pic.twitter.com/RZoMObdoSm — Earl of the South (@Corgi_actual) December 7, 2025

Oh NOEZ, not Pepe! Franklin is surely ruined now.

Going back to his roots here in America with Pete Hegseth.

Atta boy.

THERE it is.

Didn't you hear?



Franklin moved to the US. pic.twitter.com/SNZJlet8VO — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 7, 2025

The Terence (or maybe it's Phillip) in the background is a nice touch.

There are so so so many ... and they're all great.

Who knew Franklin was so business-savvy?

Heh.

No. Block us all. I think it's hilarious. pic.twitter.com/EZfYiRCdqV — Kathy Lehner (@LehnerKath) December 7, 2025

Helpful hint to anyone who wants something to stop: NEVER TELL PEOPLE TO STOP. Especially Americans because we'll just double down.

Advertisement

See what we mean?

And fin.

============================================================

Related:

Scott Jennings SO Drops the MIC on Axios for WHINING About the Right Using Racist, Dehumanizing Rhetoric

AWKWARD: Patty Murray BRUTALLY 'Introduced' to Illegal She's Been Defending and Fighting for and ... WOOF

THIS! JD Vance's Response When Asked Why He's Being SO CRUEL to Illegal Immigrants Is PERFECTION (Watch)

Dear Democrats, If You Don't Like Trump's Narco-Boat Strategy, Take It Up With OBAMA (He Wrote It!)

BAD Choice of Words: Eric Swalwell Could NOT Have Chosen a More Hilariously BAD Campaign Slogan (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!