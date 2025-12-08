'Franklin Is OURS Now': Canadian Whines About 'Filthy Americans' Using Canadian Franklin and OH the Memes

Maine State Rep. Mana Abdi Can’t Stand the U.S. – Pack Your Bags...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:50 AM on December 08, 2025
Meme

Would seem Pete Hegseth inspiring people on the Right to use Franklin the Turtle memes to mock stupid people is bothering the delicate sensibilities of our neighbors to the north. Full disclosure, we had no idea the cartoon was Canadian but now that we do?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

He had to know this wouldn't go well; then again, he is Canadian.

Hooboy, this was a dumb post.

Well, not for us becasue talk about Twitchy fodder. 

Yup. #OneOfUs

Look at what a giver Franklin is.

Smart.

This is YUGE.

Oh NOEZ, not Pepe! Franklin is surely ruined now.

Going back to his roots here in America with Pete Hegseth.

Atta boy. 

THERE it is.

The Terence (or maybe it's Phillip) in the background is a nice touch.

There are so so so many ... and they're all great.

Who knew Franklin was so business-savvy?

Heh.

Helpful hint to anyone who wants something to stop: NEVER TELL PEOPLE TO STOP. Especially Americans because we'll just double down.

See what we mean?

And fin.

