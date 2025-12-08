'Franklin Is OURS Now': Canadian Whines About 'Filthy Americans' Using Canadian Franklin and OH the Memes

Would seem Pete Hegseth inspiring people on the Right to use Franklin the Turtle memes to mock stupid people is bothering the delicate sensibilities of our neighbors to the north. Full disclosure, we had no idea the cartoon was Canadian but now that we do?
HA HA HA HA HA HA
He had to know this wouldn't go well; then again, he is Canadian.
Can you all leave Canadian Franklin out of your filthy American pie holes please.— Michael (@mikethenavyguy) December 6, 2025
He's a beloved kids character, not some right wing prop to swing as a cudgel. https://t.co/svkrGEFLaX
Hooboy, this was a dumb post.
Well, not for us becasue talk about Twitchy fodder.
Sorry, Franklin is ours now. pic.twitter.com/phxNZrntvC— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) December 7, 2025
Yup. #OneOfUs
https://t.co/LvBYN1I7g8 pic.twitter.com/sQD9rZX2tW— Sensurround (@ShamashAran) December 7, 2025
Look at what a giver Franklin is.
Breaking: Franklin has fled Canada. pic.twitter.com/TsU5PW2TY5— Lady Liberty (@WeDidItOnce) December 7, 2025
Smart.
December 7, 2025
This is YUGE.
He’s ours now pic.twitter.com/RZoMObdoSm— Earl of the South (@Corgi_actual) December 7, 2025
Oh NOEZ, not Pepe! Franklin is surely ruined now.
Nope. pic.twitter.com/C76b74aURO— Patriot Erin (@PatriotErin) December 7, 2025
Going back to his roots here in America with Pete Hegseth.
Recommended
December 7, 2025
Atta boy.
December 7, 2025
THERE it is.
Didn't you hear?— The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 7, 2025
Franklin moved to the US. pic.twitter.com/SNZJlet8VO
The Terence (or maybe it's Phillip) in the background is a nice touch.
There are so so so many ... and they're all great.
Lol nah. pic.twitter.com/O3XxyZlzSz— Nacho Business (@NachoQuixotic) December 7, 2025
December 7, 2025
December 7, 2025
December 7, 2025
Who knew Franklin was so business-savvy?
December 8, 2025
Heh.
No. Block us all. I think it's hilarious. pic.twitter.com/EZfYiRCdqV— Kathy Lehner (@LehnerKath) December 7, 2025
Helpful hint to anyone who wants something to stop: NEVER TELL PEOPLE TO STOP. Especially Americans because we'll just double down.
December 7, 2025
See what we mean?
December 7, 2025
And fin.
============================================================
Related:
Scott Jennings SO Drops the MIC on Axios for WHINING About the Right Using Racist, Dehumanizing Rhetoric
AWKWARD: Patty Murray BRUTALLY 'Introduced' to Illegal She's Been Defending and Fighting for and ... WOOF
THIS! JD Vance's Response When Asked Why He's Being SO CRUEL to Illegal Immigrants Is PERFECTION (Watch)
Dear Democrats, If You Don't Like Trump's Narco-Boat Strategy, Take It Up With OBAMA (He Wrote It!)
BAD Choice of Words: Eric Swalwell Could NOT Have Chosen a More Hilariously BAD Campaign Slogan (Watch)
============================================================
Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.
Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member