BREAKING: FBI Releases Pics of 'Person of Interest' Connected to Charlie Kirk Assassination

The FBI has released photos of someone they have called a 'person of interest' in connection to Charlie Kirk's assassination.

BREAKING: FBI releases photos of someone they're calling a "person of interest" in connection with the assassination of Charlie Kirk. https://t.co/Q47feDaCoT — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 11, 2025

This appears to stem from the Salt Lake City FBI:

We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

1-800-CALL-FBI

Digital media tips: https://t.co/K7maX81TjJ pic.twitter.com/ALuVkTXuDc — FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) September 11, 2025

We encourage all readers to share those pictures on their social media so he can be found.

Can anyone out there clean up the pictures or bring pictures into focus? — PEANUT GALLERY (@retiredone78) September 11, 2025

What’s on his shirt? — Heidi D’AGOSTINO (@hdagostino1) September 11, 2025

Good question.

He will be found. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 11, 2025

We need answers.

