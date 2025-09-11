'UNHINGED': CBS Mornings Host Helps the Left Make Charlie Kirk's Assassination About Repub...
Man of Faith: Charlie Kirk Tells Interviewer What He Most Wanted to Be...
Dem Zohran Mamdani Shamelessly Exploits Charlie Kirk’s Assassination to Push for Gun Contr...
Wajahat Ali Joins the Disgraceful Behavior of Left-Wing Twitter/X

Yes, It's Real: The New York Times Sinks to Shameful, All-Time Low with Charlie Kirk's Obituary

Sam J. | 11:20 AM on September 11, 2025
We don't expect much from the mainstream media in general, especially when it comes to The New York Times, but their Charlie Kirk obituary is a whole new low we honestly didn't think was possible. Then again, this is the same rag that wrote nice things about Hitler (it's true, look it up), so maybe we shouldn't be all that surprised.

Check this out:

Awful.

It doesn't get any better.

From The New York Times:

Charlie Kirk, a conservative wunderkind who, through his radio show, books, political organizing, and speaking tours, did much to shape the hard-right movement that has coalesced around President Trump, becoming a close ally of his, died on Wednesday in Orem, Utah, after he had been shot while speaking at a college campus event. He was 31.

President Trump confirmed the death on his social media site, Truth Social.

Hard-right. Think about that for a minute. People who disagree with the crazy left are apparently the 'hard right' now. And he wrote this in the freaking obituary.

We had a similar reaction when we first saw it, and yes, it's real.

Of course, they do.

Far right.

Hard right.

Passive-aggressive digs about white supremacy.

There are just no words for how awful legacy media really is. This editor is speechless.

