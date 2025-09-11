Yes, It's Real: The New York Times Sinks to Shameful, All-Time Low with Charlie Kirk's Obituary

We don't expect much from the mainstream media in general, especially when it comes to The New York Times, but their Charlie Kirk obituary is a whole new low we honestly didn't think was possible. Then again, this is the same rag that wrote nice things about Hitler (it's true, look it up), so maybe we shouldn't be all that surprised.

Advertisement

Check this out:

Shameful from the NYT obit of Charlie Kirk pic.twitter.com/1UmkbVfA9a — Julia Steinberg (@julialsteinberg) September 10, 2025

Awful.

It doesn't get any better.

From The New York Times:

Charlie Kirk, a conservative wunderkind who, through his radio show, books, political organizing, and speaking tours, did much to shape the hard-right movement that has coalesced around President Trump, becoming a close ally of his, died on Wednesday in Orem, Utah, after he had been shot while speaking at a college campus event. He was 31. President Trump confirmed the death on his social media site, Truth Social.

Hard-right. Think about that for a minute. People who disagree with the crazy left are apparently the 'hard right' now. And he wrote this in the freaking obituary.

This is real?! — Kulak Privilege (@Gossarian) September 10, 2025

We had a similar reaction when we first saw it, and yes, it's real.

The @nytimes is utter trash. Their progapanda stoked this violence. More blood is on their hands — Snuggs! (@SnuggyJr) September 10, 2025

They treat mass murderers with more dignity. pic.twitter.com/CZI6LrJyx0 — Kathryn Paisner (@KathrynPaisner) September 10, 2025

Of course, they do.

The whole obit is shameful, these are the last three grafs pic.twitter.com/WGIKry7Qeq — Andrew Day (@AKDay89) September 10, 2025

Far right.

Hard right.

Passive-aggressive digs about white supremacy.

There are just no words for how awful legacy media really is. This editor is speechless.

============================================================

Related:

BREAKING: FBI Retrieved High-Powered Bolt-Action Rifle in Woods Where Gunman Fled (Engraved Bullets?)

Barack 'Bring a Gun' Obama Claims We Don't Yet Know Motive in Charlie Kirk Murder and WOW, That Was Dumb

Greg Gutfeld's EPIC F-Bomb Filled Rant About Charlie Kirk's Murder Is What the Right NEEDS to Hear (Vid)

TMZ Frantically Spins After They're Caught LAUGHING About Charlie Kirk's Death and HELLO BACKFIRE (Watch)

'You OWN This!' Chaos ERUPTS on House Floor When Democrats Show Their True Colors on Charlie Kirk (Watch)

UPDATE: Charlie Kirk Has Passed Away at the Age of 31 After Being Shot at College Event

============================================================