BREAKING: FBI Retrieved High-Powered Bolt-Action Rifle in Woods Where Gunman Fled (Engraved Bullets?)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:55 AM on September 11, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

During their presser this morning, the FBI shared the following information about the Charlie Kirk assassin:

Let's go!

Post continues:

... for analysis," the FBI says

There was more:

We are seeing some reports that the bullets found were engraved:

Post continues:

... at Utah Valley State University. 

"On September 10, 2025, at approximately 12:24PM, Conservative political influencer Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at the Utah Valley University in Orem, UT. Mr. Kirk was speaking at the University as part of the American Comeback Tour. Multiple SLC I and III agents responded immediately. The suspect fired one shot from an elevated position on a rooftop in an adjacent building on the campus and surveillance video shows the suspect, jumping off and fleeing the area on foot. ATF and other law-enforcement located an older model imported Mauser .30-06 caliber bolt action rifle wrapped in a towel in a wooded area near the campus. The location of the firearm appears to match the suspects route of travel. The spent cartridge was still chambered in addition to three unspent rounds at the top fed magazine. All cartridges have engraved wording on them, expressing transgender and anti-fascist ideology. An emergency trace has been submitted an ATF SLC is working leads generated by the trace. The firearm and ammunition have been taken by the FBI for DNA analysis and fingerprint impressions. Upon completion of forensics, the firearm will be disassembled for additional importer information. Multiple people of interest having contacted or detained because of eyewitness testimony and review of video footage. The primary suspect is yet to be identified. ATF is assisting the investigation with multiple other federal, state, and local partners and the case is co-led by the FBI and Utah SBI."

We cannot confirm or deny this, but it's worth noting at this point in the game. Until the person in question is arrested, the situation remains speculative.

As we've said before, this is an ongoing investigation, and we will continue to update as we learn more.

