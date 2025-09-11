Liberty University Shows the World How It's Done After Horrific Murder of Charlie Kirk (Watch)

After spending much of today writing about horrible people saying and doing horrible things after Charlie Kirk's death yesterday, this editor wanted to end her day by sharing something good. Something wonderful. Something uplifting.

Something that Charlie himself worked for the entirety of his short life.

This is how Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA reacted after hearing the news:

Liberty students gather to pray for Charlie Kirk.



No looting, no violence, no hate.



Yet these are the people demonized by politicians and legacy media.

pic.twitter.com/oIXuEPugJu — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) September 11, 2025

These are just some of the young people Charlie inspired.

An evil world brings good people closer to God.

An evil world brings evil people closer to hell. — The Doctor (@TennantRob) September 11, 2025

Amen.

We are seeing this firsthand today as we cover the Left's reaction to his murder.

He was and will always be, loved and adored. — LHGrey™️ (@grey4626) September 11, 2025

And that's ultimately why so many people on the Left hated him.

Not even a little bit.

And they're all young and in college, getting ready to take over the world. Interesting. How is it that so many Boomers are on the Left, and more and more Gen Z are on the Right? As if a giant shift is imminent in the next decade.

A shift that our haters on the Left will ... hate.

