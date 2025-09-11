Tool Who Monitors Threats to Democracy Says It's MAGA That's Escalating Violent Rhetoric After Kirk Death

You know, you'd think the day after a leader on the Right like Charlie Kirk was murdered in front of the world that if nothing else, people who hate the Right would at least keep their big mouths shut, but oh no. Can't even give us 24 hours without blaming us for the rhetoric.

We wish we were kidding.

Then again, considering this guy's entire schtick is 'monitoring threats to democracy' (whatever the heck that is), we're not 100% surprised to see this from him. Oh, we laughed, and then pointed quite a bit, but we're not surprised.

Check this out:

My observation from the last few hours of monitoring US social media is that Democrats are universally denouncing political violence & calling for calm while MAGA are escalating rhetoric & lusting for retribution against broad categories of people they identity as their enemies. — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) September 10, 2025

Our observation after covering all of this for the last 24 hours is that he's full of crap.

And we're not even sorry for saying so.

The escalatory potential of political violence is why this should be a moment of US political unity where left & right call for calm.



Deliberately incendiary MAGA responses show that they are not a peaceful movement operating under the normal civic values of the US Constitution. — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) September 10, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, if we don't laugh, we'll NEVER stop throwing up.

The left with their escalating rhetoric CAUSED this. and we don't want to hear their now, conciliatory, tone or condolences. this was the very predictable result of their actions. now they all think they are our priests. they can go p1ss off. — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) September 11, 2025

What she said.

Hey, we see what our Chimp did there.

Hey, Adam. You’re a muppet b pic.twitter.com/HpyfaUWGnO — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) September 11, 2025

Wow. Take a look at that hate-filled rhetoric from Adam himself. Gosh, we're shocked.

Take a look at BlueSky, you utter turnip. — Sweater Appreciator (@NotPolemicist) September 11, 2025

Aww, yes, BlueSky, where they're actively calling for more violence against the Right.

Adam might want to get out more.

