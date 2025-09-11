VP JD Vance’s Heartfelt Honor: Escorting Charlie Kirk Home One Last Time With...
Stephen Colbert Breaks from Violent Rhetoric to Mourn the Murder of ‘Right-Wing’ Activist...
FBI Releases Pics of 'Person of Interest' Connected to Charlie Kirk Assassination; Updated
VIP
Post Charlie Kirk Sent to Glenn Beck When He Was 17 Reminds Me...
CNN Spotted Being VERY Careful In Report About What Might Have Been Etched...
Chris Murphy Thinks Sharing DEEP Thoughts About Kirk's Death Will Make Us Forget...
Dem Seth Moulton Blames ‘Right-Wing Extremism’ for the Likely Left-Wing Assassination of C...
BlueSky Erupts in Calls for MORE VIOLENCE Against Right-Wingers Like Ben Shapiro, Matt...
VIP
Slate's Take on What's 'Ominious' About the Shooting of Charlie Kirk Gets Launched...
Yes, It's Real: The New York Times Sinks to Shameful, All-Time Low with...
'UNHINGED': CBS Mornings Host Helps the Left Make Charlie Kirk's Assassination About Repub...
BREAKING: FBI Retrieved Rifle in Woods Where Gunman Fled and Engraved Bullets are...
Barack 'Bring a Gun' Obama Claims We Don't Yet Know Motive in Charlie...
Dem Rep. Dan Goldman Says Trump Needs to Speak Out Against 'Dangerous' Rhetoric...

Tool Who Monitors Threats to Democracy Says It's MAGA That's Escalating Violent Rhetoric After Kirk Death

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:20 PM on September 11, 2025
Meme

You know, you'd think the day after a leader on the Right like Charlie Kirk was murdered in front of the world that if nothing else, people who hate the Right would at least keep their big mouths shut, but oh no. Can't even give us 24 hours without blaming us for the rhetoric.

Advertisement

We wish we were kidding.

Then again, considering this guy's entire schtick is 'monitoring threats to democracy' (whatever the heck that is), we're not 100% surprised to see this from him. Oh, we laughed, and then pointed quite a bit, but we're not surprised.

Check this out:

Our observation after covering all of this for the last 24 hours is that he's full of crap.

And we're not even sorry for saying so.

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, if we don't laugh, we'll NEVER stop throwing up.

Recommended

BlueSky Erupts in Calls for MORE VIOLENCE Against Right-Wingers Like Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh, and More
Sam J.
Advertisement

What she said.

Hey, we see what our Chimp did there. 

Wow. Take a look at that hate-filled rhetoric from Adam himself. Gosh, we're shocked. 

Aww, yes, BlueSky, where they're actively calling for more violence against the Right.

Adam might want to get out more.

============================================================

Related:

Post Charlie Kirk Sent to Glenn Beck When He Was 17 Reminds Me of My Son

Chris Murphy Thinks Sharing DEEP Thoughts About Kirk's Death Will Make Us Forget His Violent Rhetoric

BlueSky Erupts in Calls for MORE VIOLENCE Against Right-Wingers Like Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh, and More

BREAKING: FBI Releases Pics of 'Person of Interest' Connected to Charlie Kirk Assassination

Yes, It's Real: The New York Times Sinks to Shameful, All-Time Low with Charlie Kirk's Obituary

============================================================

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP GUN CONTROL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BlueSky Erupts in Calls for MORE VIOLENCE Against Right-Wingers Like Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh, and More
Sam J.
VP JD Vance’s Heartfelt Honor: Escorting Charlie Kirk Home One Last Time with Dignity and Respect
justmindy
Stephen Colbert Breaks from Violent Rhetoric to Mourn the Murder of ‘Right-Wing’ Activist Charlie Kirk
Warren Squire
FBI Releases Pics of 'Person of Interest' Connected to Charlie Kirk Assassination; Updated
Sam J.
CNN Spotted Being VERY Careful In Report About What Might Have Been Etched on Shooter's Bullet Casings
Doug P.
Yes, It's Real: The New York Times Sinks to Shameful, All-Time Low with Charlie Kirk's Obituary
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BlueSky Erupts in Calls for MORE VIOLENCE Against Right-Wingers Like Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh, and More Sam J.
Advertisement