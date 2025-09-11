CNN Spotted Being VERY Careful In Report About What Might Have Been Etched...
Dem Seth Moulton Blames ‘Right-Wing Extremism’ for the Likely Left-Wing Assassination of C...
BlueSky Erupts in Calls for MORE VIOLENCE Against Right-Wingers Like Ben Shapiro, Matt...
BREAKING: FBI Releases Pics of 'Person of Interest' Connected to Charlie Kirk Assassinatio...
VIP
Slate's Take on What's 'Ominious' About the Shooting of Charlie Kirk Gets Launched...
Yes, It's Real: The New York Times Sinks to Shameful, All-Time Low with...
'UNHINGED': CBS Mornings Host Helps the Left Make Charlie Kirk's Assassination About Repub...
BREAKING: FBI Retrieved Rifle in Woods Where Gunman Fled and Engraved Bullets are...
Barack 'Bring a Gun' Obama Claims We Don't Yet Know Motive in Charlie...
Dem Rep. Dan Goldman Says Trump Needs to Speak Out Against 'Dangerous' Rhetoric...
Greg Gutfeld's EPIC F-Bomb Filled Rant About Charlie Kirk's Murder Is What the...
Journalisming! ABC News Leaves Out Some Pretty Important Details About Charlie Kirk's Kill...
TMZ Frantically Spins After They're Caught LAUGHING About Charlie Kirk's Death and HELLO...
J.K. Rowling BLASTS Kier Starmer's Call For 'Open and Free Debate' After Charlie...

Chris Murphy Thinks Sharing DEEP Thoughts About Kirk's Death Will Make Us Forget His Violent Rhetoric

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:00 PM on September 11, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Before we even get started with this toolbag's thread, where he shared his thoughts about Charlie Kirk's death, we want to remind you all who Chris Murphy really is and about the violent rhetoric he has been pushing since he left his wife and kids for some social media woman.

Advertisement

Oops, were we not supposed to say that part out loud?

Our bad.

Here he is talking about war with Republicans and fighting fire with fire.

No, really.

Watch.

With garbage like this, you'd think he'd know better than to try and spin it and yet, here he is.

By all means, point and laugh with us.

What do you want to bet he didn't write this?

Yeah, keep going.

Look at him, bringing up January 6.

He's such a douche.

Recommended

BlueSky Erupts in Calls for MORE VIOLENCE Against Right-Wingers Like Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh, and More
Sam J.
Advertisement

Bro, only one side is shooting at the other, and it's not the Right.

As he brings up January 6th for the millionth time.

There it is, blaming Trump for their hatred. Of course.

Blah blah blah.

Did we already mention this guy is a douche? Because he is.

Advertisement

Annnd there's the call for gun control.

They're so damn predictable.

He ends his garbage thread basically poo-poo'ing everything he just said we shouldn't do.

What a douche.

Yeah, we know, we said it three times, but he deserves it.

============================================================

Related:

BlueSky Erupts in Calls for MORE VIOLENCE Against Right-Wingers Like Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh, and More

BREAKING: FBI Releases Pics of 'Person of Interest' Connected to Charlie Kirk Assassination

Yes, It's Real: The New York Times Sinks to Shameful, All-Time Low with Charlie Kirk's Obituary

BREAKING: FBI Retrieved High-Powered Bolt-Action Rifle in Woods Where Gunman Fled (Engraved Bullets?)

Barack 'Bring a Gun' Obama Claims We Don't Yet Know Motive in Charlie Kirk Murder and WOW, That Was Dumb

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHRIS MURPHY CIVIL RIGHTS CONSERVATISM DONALD TRUMP SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BlueSky Erupts in Calls for MORE VIOLENCE Against Right-Wingers Like Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh, and More
Sam J.
CNN Spotted Being VERY Careful In Report About What Might Have Been Etched on Shooter's Bullet Casings
Doug P.
Yes, It's Real: The New York Times Sinks to Shameful, All-Time Low with Charlie Kirk's Obituary
Sam J.
Dem Seth Moulton Blames ‘Right-Wing Extremism’ for the Likely Left-Wing Assassination of Charlie Kirk
Warren Squire
BREAKING: FBI Releases Pics of 'Person of Interest' Connected to Charlie Kirk Assassination
Sam J.
BREAKING: FBI Retrieved Rifle in Woods Where Gunman Fled and Engraved Bullets are a Disturbing Find
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BlueSky Erupts in Calls for MORE VIOLENCE Against Right-Wingers Like Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh, and More Sam J.
Advertisement