Chris Murphy Thinks Sharing DEEP Thoughts About Kirk's Death Will Make Us Forget His Violent Rhetoric

Before we even get started with this toolbag's thread, where he shared his thoughts about Charlie Kirk's death, we want to remind you all who Chris Murphy really is and about the violent rhetoric he has been pushing since he left his wife and kids for some social media woman.

Oops, were we not supposed to say that part out loud?

Our bad.

Here he is talking about war with Republicans and fighting fire with fire.

No, really.

Watch.

Republicans aren't going to save us. The mainstream media isn't going to save us. The Supreme Court isn't going to save us.



We will not stop Trump from destroying our democracy through de-escalatory politics. We need to fight fire with fire. pic.twitter.com/rxtxMetV9G — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 10, 2025

With garbage like this, you'd think he'd know better than to try and spin it and yet, here he is.

By all means, point and laugh with us.

My thoughts on this dark day.



1/ The beating heart of a free society is the ability for citizens to engage in political life with no fear of violence. Once we lose this freedom, few will step forward, and our entire democratic experiment unwinds into chaos and recrimination. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 10, 2025

What do you want to bet he didn't write this?

Yeah, keep going.

2/ Political violence in America is spiraling - January 6th, the attempting assassination of President Trump, the beating of Paul Pelosi, the murder of the Minnesota legislators, the shooting of Brian Thompson, and now the assassination of Charlie Kirk. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 10, 2025

Look at him, bringing up January 6.

He's such a douche.

3/ We can spend today arguing who is at risk more - the right or the left. Or we can decide that our entire democratic enterprise is at risk if we don't draw a line in the sand today. What does that exercise look like? — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 10, 2025

Bro, only one side is shooting at the other, and it's not the Right.

4/ No more glorification or rationalization of violence. I'm not going to pull punches - I think Donald Trump, and his celebration of January 6th, has done more to normalize political violence than any other American. He should apologize and put those people back in jail. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 10, 2025

As he brings up January 6th for the millionth time.

5/ But some voices on the left celebrated the Luigi Mangione. We just need to be crystal clear - and Trump needs to lead - that political violence is unacceptable no matter who pulls the trigger and who is the target. And any perpetrators go to jail, no matter who they support. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 10, 2025

There it is, blaming Trump for their hatred. Of course.

6/ Rising political violence is also a result of political belief becoming more central to identity, as other, more healthy forms of identity (local identity, work identity, family identity) becomes weaker and less accessible. This is hard nut to crack, but we can't ignore it. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 10, 2025

Blah blah blah.

Did we already mention this guy is a douche? Because he is.

7/ It's also true that guns - in the wrong hands - up the risk of political violence. No new gun law is going to eliminate political violence if we don't address the root causes, but why not be more careful about giving guns to people who have shown clear signs of brokenness? — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 10, 2025

Annnd there's the call for gun control.

They're so damn predictable.

8/ This surge in political attacks isn't the only existential threat to our democracy. It feels like our experiment is under threat from multiple fronts. Which is why Democrats and Republicans need to start showing more allegiance to our democracy than to party. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 10, 2025

He ends his garbage thread basically poo-poo'ing everything he just said we shouldn't do.

What a douche.

Yeah, we know, we said it three times, but he deserves it.

