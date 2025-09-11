Matthew Dowd's Girlfriend Tries Exploiting Charlie Kirk's Murder to Push for Gun Control and OH HELL NO

Gun grabbers never let a crisis or tragedy go to waste, even if someone they clearly disliked is at the center of said tragedy. Shannon Watts (who has us blocked, like most of X) teamed up with Maria Shriver to push for gun control after Charlie Kirk was killed ...

We're not entirely sure on what planet it is ok for them to use his death as a means to grab our guns but these people are truly shameless. Plus, anything to fear-monger and terrify people into giving up their firearms, right?

Look at what Shriver says, 'None of us are safe.'

Exactly. None of us are safe. All of us should fight to change this ASAP. @shannonrwatts https://t.co/FJoXyW0qUD — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) September 10, 2025

X wasn't about to let this go.

No, you’re safe. It’s your political opponents who are not safe. https://t.co/vI7PX55reA — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) September 11, 2025

It's not the Right that is shooting at people.

You people promote violence among your followers and then blame an inanimate object. Shame.



You are why 2A exists. Respect the Constitution and stop the violent rhetoric . — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) September 11, 2025

This was done with a knife. It's not about the weapon, it's about the murderer. https://t.co/vjcznKyxfg pic.twitter.com/3DV1zncWwj — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) September 11, 2025

Exactly.

It's not the weapon, it's the monster holding it.

In both situations.

If leftists stopped killing people it wouldn’t be an issue. Interesting how you retweet someone who colluded with a domestic abuser to silence pro 2A women. Disgusting, Maria. https://t.co/s8096PGvQm — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 11, 2025

Btw — Maria is dating Matthew Dowd, if you wanted it to make more sense. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 11, 2025

That explains so much.

