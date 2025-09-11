Matthew Dowd's Girlfriend Tries Exploiting Charlie Kirk's Murder to Push for Gun Control and OH HELL NO

'I Have Two Words': Ben Shapiro Sends a Strong Message to Those Who...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:30 PM on September 11, 2025
Twitchy

Gun grabbers never let a crisis or tragedy go to waste, even if someone they clearly disliked is at the center of said tragedy. Shannon Watts (who has us blocked, like most of X) teamed up with Maria Shriver to push for gun control after Charlie Kirk was killed ...

We're not entirely sure on what planet it is ok for them to use his death as a means to grab our guns but these people are truly shameless. Plus, anything to fear-monger and terrify people into giving up their firearms, right?

Look at what Shriver says, 'None of us are safe.'

X wasn't about to let this go.

It's not the Right that is shooting at people.

Exactly.

It's not the weapon, it's the monster holding it.

In both situations.

That explains so much.

