Scott Jennings Has Some BRUTAL Advice for Dem Seth Moulton Who Blamed Right-Wing Extremists for Violence

As Twitchy readers know, Democrat Rep. Seth Moulton is a neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie who, not even 24 hours after Charlie Kirk was assassinated, went on television and claimed 'right wing extremists' are the cause of the vast majority of political violence in the country.

No, really.

Yes, we made the same face you're making right now.

What a doorknob.

Less than 24 hours after Charlie Kirk was gunned down, Dem Rep Seth Moulton attacks “right wing extremists” as the cause of the vast majority of political violence in the country.



"We need to be honest as a nation, about where this violence is coming from."



He then adds… pic.twitter.com/NoVisq6jxU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 11, 2025

Post continues:

... obligatory attacks on conservatives and guns. Absolutely loathsome. Vile. This is the Democrat party.

It is, indeed.

Scott Jennings with the one-two:

There could not be a worse time for someone like @sethmoulton to come on TV & scold conservatives (and lie about political violence while doing it). If this is your impulse ... please ... just go back to your office and stay off TV today. You have absolutely, 100% misread this… https://t.co/HJnZFwm2hn — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 11, 2025

Post continues:

... this situation.

He didn't misread it.

He didn't care.

And he hoped he could deflect from the very real threat his own party is to everyday Americans.

He failed.

Isn't that the truth?

I bet this politician couldn’t name the source of his bs “76% of violence is from the right.” He actually thinks Americans don’t have the internet & are just that stupid. We aren’t. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 11, 2025

Of course not, because it's just a lame talking point.

