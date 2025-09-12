EYE-OPENING: Man Who Asked Charlie Kirk the Trans Question Right Before He Was...
Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect in Custody- 'We Have Him'; UPDATE: Suspect Is Tyler Robinson

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:35 AM on September 12, 2025
Townhall Media

--UPDATE--

The suspect's name is Tyler Robinson, and he's from Utah.

---

Trump announced on Fox and Friends this morning that the suspect in the Charlie Kirk assassination is now in custody.

Watch:

*crosses fingers*

His dad turned him in.

From the New York Post:

President Trump announced early Friday that a suspect has been arrested for Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

“I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him,” Trump told “Fox & Friends” during a live interview at the cable giant’s Manhattan studio, saying he heard just minutes before his 8 a.m. interview.

‘Somebody who was very close to him turned him in,” the president said, saying it was relayed through “a minister who was involved with law enforcement.”

“I hope he’s going to be found guilty and I hope he gets the death penalty.”

The suspect was allegedly believed to have fired a single shot from an elevated position about 200 yards from the tent where Kirk, 31, was seated at the university’s Losee Center, authorities and sources previously told The Post.

As we've said before, this is an ongoing investigation. We will update as we learn more.

###

