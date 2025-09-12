Seb Gorka Reminds ALL of X Just How Hateful, Divisive and DANGEROUS Biden's...
T-FREAKING-K. O! Matt Walsh Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Ron Filipkowski for Painting Kirk Gunman as Republican

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:25 PM on September 12, 2025
Gif

It's not every day we see Matt Walsh lose his temper to the point of cursing, so when he does, yeah, that gets our attention.

Seems Ron Filipkowski is being his usual, disgusting, useless self while trying to claim that the shooter who killed Charlie Kirk was on the Right. Forget that we've seen some evidence that likely says otherwise, Filipkowski isn't known for being all that concerned about reality or facts.

Or much of anything, apparently.

Note, we would include Filipkowski's dipwad of a post, but he blocked us. He's sensitive that way. So kudos to WhiskeyTexasFoxtrot for snagging it: 

And here comes Walsh with the T FREAKING K O.

YES. THAT'S THE POINT.

It doesn't matter what your home life is; kids are kids, and they make their own decisions. We get it, Ron knows this could be the end of his party because we are seeing them for who they really are, especially in the aftermath of the horrific shooting, but this is low, even for him.

And considering what a warty toad this guy is, that's really saying something.

Yeah, there's that part. Hey, we're not experts, and at this point, we certainly don't know the motive. However, pretending that any Republican would use shells that have Antifa messaging carved into them is just, well, stupid.

Sort of like Ron Filipkowski.

============================================================

============================================================

