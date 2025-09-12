T-FREAKING-K. O! Matt Walsh Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Ron Filipkowski for Painting Kirk Gunman as Republican

It's not every day we see Matt Walsh lose his temper to the point of cursing, so when he does, yeah, that gets our attention.

Seems Ron Filipkowski is being his usual, disgusting, useless self while trying to claim that the shooter who killed Charlie Kirk was on the Right. Forget that we've seen some evidence that likely says otherwise, Filipkowski isn't known for being all that concerned about reality or facts.

Or much of anything, apparently.

Note, we would include Filipkowski's dipwad of a post, but he blocked us. He's sensitive that way. So kudos to WhiskeyTexasFoxtrot for snagging it:

Yes folks, Ron Filipkowski is this stupid pic.twitter.com/UJej5QsAWA — WhiskeyTexasFoxtrot (@aleykhat_tx) September 12, 2025

And here comes Walsh with the T FREAKING K O.

Yes he was from a nice Republican family and yet was still radicalized into left wing extremism. That makes it even worse, you dumb s**t. https://t.co/pq87f6Ke6p — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 12, 2025

YES. THAT'S THE POINT.

It doesn't matter what your home life is; kids are kids, and they make their own decisions. We get it, Ron knows this could be the end of his party because we are seeing them for who they really are, especially in the aftermath of the horrific shooting, but this is low, even for him.

And considering what a warty toad this guy is, that's really saying something.

Hey @RonFilipkowski,



WHAT WAS ENGRAVED ON THE SHELL CASINGS YOU IMBECILE?



Leftists had better understand ONE THING.



They can NO LONGER SILENCE THE TRUTH. pic.twitter.com/WJTBTbwWT3 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 12, 2025

Yeah, there's that part. Hey, we're not experts, and at this point, we certainly don't know the motive. However, pretending that any Republican would use shells that have Antifa messaging carved into them is just, well, stupid.

Sort of like Ron Filipkowski.

