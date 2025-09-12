Stephen King Apologizes for Lying About Charlie Kirk but It's Guy Benson's RESPONSE...
'Hey Fascist! CATCH!' Utah Governor Shares Damning Deets About Kirk's Assassin and MORE About the Bullets

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:45 AM on September 12, 2025
AP Photo/Matt York

Yes, it's true. They got him.

Governor Cox of Utah shared information about Charlie Kirk's assassin during the presser this morning and all we can say is WOW:

Post continues:

... Catch!” And a song dedicated to the WW2 Italian antifascist resistance titled ‘Bella ciao’

Holy smokes is right.

Gosh, it sounds like we may have had an idea about his motive all along. Who knew? Oh, that's right, MOST OF US.

Also, who is the friend on Discord?

He had help.

Awful.

Post continues

... against Mussolini and the Nazi occupation of Italy.

The lyrics tell of a partisan who leaves home to fight, prepared for the possibility of death.

Wow.

It is an attack on all of us.

Yes.

