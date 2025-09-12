'Hey Fascist! CATCH!' Utah Governor Shares Damning Deets About Kirk's Assassin and MORE About the Bullets

Yes, it's true. They got him.

Governor Cox of Utah shared information about Charlie Kirk's assassin during the presser this morning and all we can say is WOW:

HOLY SMOKES.



The Utah Governor says Charlie Kirk’s assassin became “more political” in recent years, spoke about his hatred of Charlie Kirk, and coordinated with a friend on Discord to retrieve the rifle used from a drop point.



Inscribed on the bullet casings:



“Hey Fascist!… pic.twitter.com/Kpoq4Em1ep — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 12, 2025

Post continues:

... Catch!” And a song dedicated to the WW2 Italian antifascist resistance titled ‘Bella ciao’

Holy smokes is right.

Gosh, it sounds like we may have had an idea about his motive all along. Who knew? Oh, that's right, MOST OF US.

Also, who is the friend on Discord?

🚨 BREAKING — Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin illegally acquired the weapon, telling his roommate he was "retrieving a rifle from a drop point...leaving it in a bush."



Messages note the rifle was wrapped in a towel.



He had help. pic.twitter.com/og58YjAbKz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2025

He had help.

🚨BREAKING — According to a family member, Kirk's assassin had become "more political in recent years."



Months ago, he & the family member talked about why they didn’t like Kirk or his viewpoints.



Charlie Kirk was murdered by a lunatic who didn't agree with him.



COWARD. pic.twitter.com/nl9etQhcTb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2025

Awful.

A bullet casing by the assassin reads "O Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao."



A reference to lyrics from an Italian folk song heavily associated with antifa themes.



During World War II, it was transformed into a partisan anthem by the Italian Resistance who fought… pic.twitter.com/OOvxEm2Pxx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2025

Post continues

... against Mussolini and the Nazi occupation of Italy. The lyrics tell of a partisan who leaves home to fight, prepared for the possibility of death.

Wow.

🔥Great Job Director Kash & UTAH

Charlie Kirk Assassination update in Arrest of suspect Tyler Robinson.

Kash Patel " I WANT TO THANK THE AG BONDI & TODD BLANCHE..ITS AN HONOR."

Spencer Cox Utah Governor " THIS IS BIGGER THAN AN ATTACK ON AN INDIVIDUAL..ITS AN ATTACK ON ALL… pic.twitter.com/JFONZxYLEd — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) September 12, 2025

It is an attack on all of us.

Yes.

