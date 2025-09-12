'Hey Fascist! CATCH!' Utah Governor Shares Damning Deets About Kirk's Assassin and MORE About the Bullets

Yes, it's true. They got him.
They got him. pic.twitter.com/1IUfLFlxit— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2025
Governor Cox of Utah shared information about Charlie Kirk's assassin during the presser this morning and all we can say is WOW:
HOLY SMOKES.— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 12, 2025
The Utah Governor says Charlie Kirk’s assassin became “more political” in recent years, spoke about his hatred of Charlie Kirk, and coordinated with a friend on Discord to retrieve the rifle used from a drop point.
Inscribed on the bullet casings:
“Hey Fascist!… pic.twitter.com/Kpoq4Em1ep
Post continues:
... Catch!” And a song dedicated to the WW2 Italian antifascist resistance titled ‘Bella ciao’
Holy smokes is right.
Gosh, it sounds like we may have had an idea about his motive all along. Who knew? Oh, that's right, MOST OF US.
Also, who is the friend on Discord?
🚨 BREAKING — Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin illegally acquired the weapon, telling his roommate he was "retrieving a rifle from a drop point...leaving it in a bush."— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2025
Messages note the rifle was wrapped in a towel.
He had help. pic.twitter.com/og58YjAbKz
He had help.
🚨BREAKING — According to a family member, Kirk's assassin had become "more political in recent years."— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2025
Months ago, he & the family member talked about why they didn’t like Kirk or his viewpoints.
Charlie Kirk was murdered by a lunatic who didn't agree with him.
COWARD. pic.twitter.com/nl9etQhcTb
Recommended
Awful.
A bullet casing by the assassin reads "O Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao."— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2025
A reference to lyrics from an Italian folk song heavily associated with antifa themes.
During World War II, it was transformed into a partisan anthem by the Italian Resistance who fought… pic.twitter.com/OOvxEm2Pxx
Post continues
... against Mussolini and the Nazi occupation of Italy.
The lyrics tell of a partisan who leaves home to fight, prepared for the possibility of death.
Wow.
🔥Great Job Director Kash & UTAH— Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) September 12, 2025
Charlie Kirk Assassination update in Arrest of suspect Tyler Robinson.
Kash Patel " I WANT TO THANK THE AG BONDI & TODD BLANCHE..ITS AN HONOR."
Spencer Cox Utah Governor " THIS IS BIGGER THAN AN ATTACK ON AN INDIVIDUAL..ITS AN ATTACK ON ALL… pic.twitter.com/JFONZxYLEd
It is an attack on all of us.
Yes.
Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy [Insert Site’s] conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership! Thank you.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member