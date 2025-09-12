Stephen King Apologizes for Lying About Charlie Kirk but It's Guy Benson's RESPONSE That's Truly POWERFUL

As Twitchy readers know, Stephen King has definitely turned into that angry old lesbian running the antique store down on the corner who hates anyone who disagrees with her. Or him.

And instead of figuring that out. Whatever, you get the point.

You know the type, they refuse to read the actual news because they assume they know better and are so controlled by their own personal politics that they can't see the reality of the world around them, so they lash out and say stupid things. And woof, King has really been saying some stupid things.

He has truly made a name for himself on social media when it comes to politics, and that name is MUD.

Truly.

In case you missed it, King accused Charlie Kirk of advocating for the stoning of gays. No, really. Welp, after getting called out for about a day, he finally sort of apologized:

I apologize for saying Charlie Kirk advocated stoning gays. What he actually demonstrated was how some people cherry-pick Biblical passages. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 12, 2025

So you know, he didn't exactly apologize.

But then he did.

I was wrong, and I apologize. I have deleted the post. https://t.co/v6NOIUGEvS — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 12, 2025

This is where it gets good, finally.

I strongly suspect Charlie would have accepted this apology and invited you to come talk with him. I hope you think about that. https://t.co/xbvk2SgvN7 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 12, 2025

And boom.

Not that King will learn anything from this, but we are all reminded that Charlie Kirk would have forgiven him because that is who Charlie was.

