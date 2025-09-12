YouTube TOOL David Pakman Tries Shaming MAGA for Not 'Turning Down the Temp'...
Here's a Detail About the Firearm Used to Shoot Charlie Kirk the 'We...
'Hey Fascist! CATCH!' Utah Governor Shares Damning Deets About Kirk's Assassin and MORE...
NY Times' Issues a Doozy of a 'Correction' to Their Charlie Kirk Story...
Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect in Custody- 'We Have Him'; UPDATE: Suspect Is Tyler...
EYE-OPENING: Man Who Asked Charlie Kirk the Trans Question Right Before He Was...
X BLASTS Julia Ioffe for Trying to Play 'Antifascist' Word Games ... and...
No, Brian Stelter, We Will Not 'Lower the Temperature' That YOU Raised, You...
A Turning Point
The People Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death Have (or Had) Jobs, and It's Scary
Here's the Message That Was Radioed to Air Force Two Carrying Charlie Kirk...
Raw Emotion: Charlie Sheen and Joe Rogan Show How America Should Have Reacted...
AOC Postpones Rally, Says She Knew She Accepted a Certain Level of Risk
'You're A Terrorist': J.K. Rowling Has A Message For Those Celebrating Charlie Kirk's...

Stephen King Apologizes for Lying About Charlie Kirk but It's Guy Benson's RESPONSE That's Truly POWERFUL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:20 AM on September 12, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

As Twitchy readers know, Stephen King has definitely turned into that angry old lesbian running the antique store down on the corner who hates anyone who disagrees with her. Or him. 

And instead of figuring that out. Whatever, you get the point.

You know the type, they refuse to read the actual news because they assume they know better and are so controlled by their own personal politics that they can't see the reality of the world around them, so they lash out and say stupid things. And woof, King has really been saying some stupid things.

He has truly made a name for himself on social media when it comes to politics, and that name is MUD.

Truly.

In case you missed it, King accused Charlie Kirk of advocating for the stoning of gays. No, really. Welp, after getting called out for about a day, he finally sort of apologized:

So you know, he didn't exactly apologize. 

But then he did.

This is where it gets good, finally.

YouTube TOOL David Pakman Tries Shaming MAGA for Not 'Turning Down the Temp' and WOWZA, That Was Stupid
Sam J.
And boom.

Not that King will learn anything from this, but we are all reminded that Charlie Kirk would have forgiven him because that is who Charlie was.

