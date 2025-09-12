VIP
Here's a Detail About the Firearm Used to Shoot Charlie Kirk the 'We...
Stephen King Apologizes for Lying About Charlie Kirk but It's Guy Benson's RESPONSE...
'Hey Fascist! CATCH!' Utah Governor Shares Damning Deets About Kirk's Assassin and MORE...
NY Times' Issues a Doozy of a 'Correction' to Their Charlie Kirk Story...
Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect in Custody- 'We Have Him'; UPDATE: Suspect Is Tyler...
EYE-OPENING: Man Who Asked Charlie Kirk the Trans Question Right Before He Was...
X BLASTS Julia Ioffe for Trying to Play 'Antifascist' Word Games ... and...
No, Brian Stelter, We Will Not 'Lower the Temperature' That YOU Raised, You...
A Turning Point
The People Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death Have (or Had) Jobs, and It's Scary
Here's the Message That Was Radioed to Air Force Two Carrying Charlie Kirk...
Raw Emotion: Charlie Sheen and Joe Rogan Show How America Should Have Reacted...
AOC Postpones Rally, Says She Knew She Accepted a Certain Level of Risk
'You're A Terrorist': J.K. Rowling Has A Message For Those Celebrating Charlie Kirk's...

YouTube TOOL David Pakman Tries Shaming MAGA for Not 'Turning Down the Temp' and WOWZA, That Was Stupid

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:32 PM on September 12, 2025
Imgflip

You'd have to be a seriously ignorant human being to claim MAGA needs to turn the temperature down after Charlie Kirk was shot and killed by what sounds more and more like he could be some crazy Leftist who fancied himself Antifa (still early on this, but those bullets said some interesting things).

Granted, when Pakman posted this, he didn't know who the gunman was and what his motive may have been, but still, this seems really tone-deaf and moronic.

Just guess how MAGA took this:

Right? Maybe if they stopped shooting at us, we could take it down a notch. 

*cough cough*

Right? We should all just get over it already and turn the temperature down.

Just sayin'.

Big time.

What a maroon.

============================================================

