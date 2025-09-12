YouTube TOOL David Pakman Tries Shaming MAGA for Not 'Turning Down the Temp' and WOWZA, That Was Stupid

You'd have to be a seriously ignorant human being to claim MAGA needs to turn the temperature down after Charlie Kirk was shot and killed by what sounds more and more like he could be some crazy Leftist who fancied himself Antifa (still early on this, but those bullets said some interesting things).

Granted, when Pakman posted this, he didn't know who the gunman was and what his motive may have been, but still, this seems really tone-deaf and moronic.

It seems that MAGA is coming up just a LITTLE short on the idea of “turning down the temperature” in this country — David Pakman (@dpakman) September 11, 2025

Just guess how MAGA took this:

Rein in your violent lunatics, then we’ll talk. pic.twitter.com/FWwRa5TfX7 — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) September 12, 2025

Right? Maybe if they stopped shooting at us, we could take it down a notch.

This is big talk from an effeminate loser who gave up his lunch money every day in the schoolyard pic.twitter.com/FiFS4jSGhs — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) September 12, 2025

*cough cough*

Says the bully after punching you in the face and realizing you know karate. Maybe it's time to turn it up. — Jim Pacing His Cage 🕊 (@iamisgo11) September 12, 2025

Yeah. All it took was a public assassination of a prominent conservative who had been the target of a relentless hate campaign in front of thousands of people.



Buncha snowflakes, if you ask me. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 12, 2025

Right? We should all just get over it already and turn the temperature down.

Geez. Seeing someone murdered on camera in front of his children may make some people upset. You are absolutely pathetic. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) September 11, 2025

Just sayin'.

Seems the Democratic Party can't admit they have a V!0LENCE problem! pic.twitter.com/E2sSqwwRqD — Teresa¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@SthrnMomNGram) September 12, 2025

Big time.

What a maroon.

