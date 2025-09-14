Of ALL the Vile Things We've Seen, What Peter Baker Said About Kirk's Murder PISSED Us Off the Most (Vid)

We didn't have Peter Baker blaming Charlie Kirk for his own assassination and yet, here we are. Guys, full disclosure, we knew it was bad on the Left, we knew it was bad with the media, heck, we knew it was bad with the Never Trump dolts, but what we've seen from these people since Wednesday is not only infuriating, but chilling as well.

It's not like Kirk was just attacked or yelled at or even assaulted.

He. Was. KILLED.

But that hasn't stopped them from saying horrific things about him and celebrating his death.

Actually, BLAMING Kirk for his own death, though? That is the lowest of the low.

Watch:

NYT's Peter Baker: Charlie Kirk Said A Lot Of Things That Riled People Up, "A Symbol Of The Toxic Culture We're In"



Read his remarks: https://t.co/KoGFydLGC5 pic.twitter.com/dYj1bkJhwC — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) September 13, 2025

And Tom Nichols sits there like a toad on a log.

If someone gets murdered, and your first reaction is to point out the things THE VICTIM did to deserve it, you are actively justifying the murder. https://t.co/jsKtqSIP58 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 13, 2025

We have no words to describe how awful and evil this is.

It's rare we're left speechless and yet ...

They don’t kill you because you’re a Nazi, they call you a Nazi so they can kill you. — BLAIRE WHITE (@MsBlaireWhite) September 12, 2025

Christ said a lot of things that riled people up. Next. — James Katchen - (@JamesKatchen) September 14, 2025

Sounds like they all think Charlie's skirt was too short.

Just unreal.

