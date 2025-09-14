Lefty 'Psychologist' Smears Erika Kirk for Being ANGRY About Her Husband's Death and...
THIS! Reporter Getting Dropped in Real-Time Interviewing Tyler Robinson's Neighbor Is PRIC...
That One Time Back in 2020 When I Made Chesterfield County School Board...
DAMNING Receipts (Including Social Accounts!) About Kirk's Assassin and His 'BF' Debunk Le...
Ed Krassentein's Excuse for WHY They Follow Charlie Kirk Assassin's Trans Boyfriend Makes...
Charlie Kirk Vigil in New York Mirrors Events of Mourning and Celebration Across...
Still Riding a TDS Wave, Chuck Todd Says It’s Time for Grace in...
Jemele Hill Refuses to Engage with Real Charlie Kirk, Instead Chooses to Bash...
The Hate Hour: Don Lemon Munches on Popcorn as He Watches His Podcast...
Canadian Minister of Families Tries to Walk Back Defamation of Charlie Kirk
Massive Crowd Turns Out With Flags for 'Unite the Kingdoms' Protest in London,...
A-Dumb's Wishcasting Woes: Kinzinger's 'Leftist Radical' Flop on Charlie Kirk's Shooting D...
David Hogg Leaves Instructions for When He's Assassinated by a Right-Winger
Hakeem Jeffries Has Lost His Mind: Chicago Crime Control Claim Sparks Outrage and...

Of ALL the Vile Things We've Seen, What Peter Baker Said About Kirk's Murder PISSED Us Off the Most (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:30 AM on September 14, 2025
Various

We didn't have Peter Baker blaming Charlie Kirk for his own assassination and yet, here we are. Guys, full disclosure, we knew it was bad on the Left, we knew it was bad with the media, heck, we knew it was bad with the Never Trump dolts, but what we've seen from these people since Wednesday is not only infuriating, but chilling as well.

It's not like Kirk was just attacked or yelled at or even assaulted.

He. Was. KILLED.

But that hasn't stopped them from saying horrific things about him and celebrating his death.

Actually, BLAMING Kirk for his own death, though? That is the lowest of the low.

Watch:

And Tom Nichols sits there like a toad on a log.

We have no words to describe how awful and evil this is.

It's rare we're left speechless and yet ...

Lefty 'Psychologist' Smears Erika Kirk for Being ANGRY About Her Husband's Death and WOW, That Was DUMB
Sam J.
Sounds like they all think Charlie's skirt was too short.

Just unreal.

THIS! Reporter Getting Dropped in Real-Time Interviewing Tyler Robinson's Neighbor Is PRICELESS (Watch)

That One Time Back in 2020 When I Made Chesterfield County School Board Chair Dot Heffron Cry (It's True)

DAMNING Receipts (Including Social Accounts!) About Kirk's Assassin and His 'BF' Debunk Left's Narrative

Ed Krassentein's Excuse for WHY They Follow Charlie Kirk Assassin's Trans Boyfriend Makes Things CREEPIER

Seb Gorka Reminds ALL of X Just How Hateful, Divisive and DANGEROUS Biden's Rhetoric REALLY Was (Pics)

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

CHARLIE KIRK FREE SPEECH MEDIA BIAS

Lefty 'Psychologist' Smears Erika Kirk for Being ANGRY About Her Husband's Death and WOW, That Was DUMB
Sam J.
THIS! Reporter Getting Dropped in Real-Time Interviewing Tyler Robinson's Neighbor Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
DAMNING Receipts (Including Social Accounts!) About Kirk's Assassin and His 'BF' Debunk Left's Narrative
Sam J.
Ed Krassentein's Excuse for WHY They Follow Charlie Kirk Assassin's Trans Boyfriend Makes Things CREEPIER
Sam J.
Canadian Minister of Families Tries to Walk Back Defamation of Charlie Kirk
Brett T.
Jemele Hill Refuses to Engage with Real Charlie Kirk, Instead Chooses to Bash the Fake 'Kirk' In Her Head
Warren Squire

Lefty 'Psychologist' Smears Erika Kirk for Being ANGRY About Her Husband's Death and WOW, That Was DUMB
