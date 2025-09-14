Lefty 'Psychologist' Smears Erika Kirk for Being ANGRY About Her Husband's Death and WOW, That Was DUMB

When Erika Kirk went on the air to talk about her husband's murder, this editor cried. There is no way we could have pulled ourselves together after what she's been through, let alone come together and speak to millions of people... but that's probably why Charlie married her.

Fearless. Strong. And ready to make sure her husband's work lives on.

But apparently, since she was angry after watching the father of her children killed in cold blood right in front of her, this Leftist psychologist decided to trash and smear her in a nasty thread, claiming she was 'threatening' people.

We can't even make this level of tone-deaf and stupid up.

Take a look:

I’d ask what kind of person would eulogize her husband by making thinly veiled threats against people who had nothing to do with his death, but the answer is the same type of woman who would marry Charlie Kirk. https://t.co/LJNGaUUu1I — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) September 13, 2025

We'd ask what kind of person trashes a young widow who has just seen her husband get shot and killed.

As a psychologist who specializes in bereavement, her words don’t read like grief at all. They read like rage. Not the grief of someone who lost the love of their life, but the fury of someone whose shared hatred just lost its co-pilot. Let’s break down why this is so chilling 🧵 — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) September 13, 2025

If he's honestly a psychologist who specializes in bereavement, he would know people grieve in many ways, and yes, one of those ways is anger. In our book, Erika has every single right to be angry after what has happened.

Yes, there is a lot more to this shite thread, but we're not going to give him that much attention. Honestly, this is enough for us from this guy.

Wait, we lied, we should probably include this one too.

And let’s be clear: the threat to Charlie Kirk never came from the left. It came from the same far-right extremist culture he spent years cultivating — the very people radicalized by his “god-given gun rights” rhetoric (See my thread on this from yesterday): https://t.co/pu1sy7dWa2 — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) September 13, 2025

And let's be clear: he sucks.

He also shut down replies.

Shocker.

As a widow who specialized in raising two young kids, it takes a ferocity and faith you can hope you’ll never have to understand. Also, no one should talk to a bereavement psychologist who is unfamiliar with anger in the face of death, particularly murder. https://t.co/0zKQC9XGUV — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 14, 2025

Ham always finds the best way to say something.

Gee, Mr. Psychologist (pardon the gender assumption), why would a woman who just witnessed the murder of her husband in front of her and their children feel rage?



Are you really this bad at your profession? https://t.co/OLCFajMxia — William Strunk, Jr. (@cdrusnret) September 14, 2025

a good time to remind the room that all of my acquaintances and friends who are psychologists and therapists are the most screwed up people I know. https://t.co/AYgV9rQwvy — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) September 14, 2025

"A psychologist" everyone.



Here to throw mud in public at a slaughtered man and her grieving widow and children. https://t.co/31omzdbmJB — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) September 14, 2025

Maybe he'll see a shrink himself to discuss how hateful and ignorant he is when it comes to people who politically disagree with him.

