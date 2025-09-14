Of ALL the Vile Things We've Seen, What Peter Baker Said About Kirk's...
THIS! Reporter Getting Dropped in Real-Time Interviewing Tyler Robinson's Neighbor Is PRIC...
VIP
That One Time Back in 2020 When I Made Chesterfield County School Board...
DAMNING Receipts (Including Social Accounts!) About Kirk's Assassin and His 'BF' Debunk Le...
Ed Krassentein's Excuse for WHY They Follow Charlie Kirk Assassin's Trans Boyfriend Makes...
VIP
Charlie Kirk Vigil in New York Mirrors Events of Mourning and Celebration Across...
Still Riding a TDS Wave, Chuck Todd Says It’s Time for Grace in...
Jemele Hill Refuses to Engage with Real Charlie Kirk, Instead Chooses to Bash...
The Hate Hour: Don Lemon Munches on Popcorn as He Watches His Podcast...
Canadian Minister of Families Tries to Walk Back Defamation of Charlie Kirk
VIP
Massive Crowd Turns Out With Flags for 'Unite the Kingdoms' Protest in London,...
A-Dumb's Wishcasting Woes: Kinzinger's 'Leftist Radical' Flop on Charlie Kirk's Shooting D...
David Hogg Leaves Instructions for When He's Assassinated by a Right-Winger
Hakeem Jeffries Has Lost His Mind: Chicago Crime Control Claim Sparks Outrage and...

Lefty 'Psychologist' Smears Erika Kirk for Being ANGRY About Her Husband's Death and WOW, That Was DUMB

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:50 AM on September 14, 2025
YouTube/TPUSA

When Erika Kirk went on the air to talk about her husband's murder, this editor cried. There is no way we could have pulled ourselves together after what she's been through, let alone come together and speak to millions of people... but that's probably why Charlie married her.

Advertisement

Fearless. Strong. And ready to make sure her husband's work lives on.

But apparently, since she was angry after watching the father of her children killed in cold blood right in front of her, this Leftist psychologist decided to trash and smear her in a nasty thread, claiming she was 'threatening' people.

We can't even make this level of tone-deaf and stupid up.

Take a look:

We'd ask what kind of person trashes a young widow who has just seen her husband get shot and killed. 

If he's honestly a psychologist who specializes in bereavement, he would know people grieve in many ways, and yes, one of those ways is anger. In our book, Erika has every single right to be angry after what has happened.

Yes, there is a lot more to this shite thread, but we're not going to give him that much attention. Honestly, this is enough for us from this guy.

Recommended

THIS! Reporter Getting Dropped in Real-Time Interviewing Tyler Robinson's Neighbor Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Wait, we lied, we should probably include this one too.

And let's be clear: he sucks.

He also shut down replies.

Shocker.

Ham always finds the best way to say something. 

Advertisement

Maybe he'll see a shrink himself to discuss how hateful and ignorant he is when it comes to people who politically disagree with him.

============================================================

Related:

Of ALL the Vile Things We've Seen, What Peter Baker Said About Kirk's Murder PISSED Us Off the Most (Vid)

THIS! Reporter Getting Dropped in Real-Time Interviewing Tyler Robinson's Neighbor Is PRICELESS (Watch)

That One Time Back in 2020 When I Made Chesterfield County School Board Chair Dot Heffron Cry (It's True)

DAMNING Receipts (Including Social Accounts!) About Kirk's Assassin and His 'BF' Debunk Left's Narrative

Ed Krassentein's Excuse for WHY They Follow Charlie Kirk Assassin's Trans Boyfriend Makes Things CREEPIER

============================================================ 

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE MENTAL HEALTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS! Reporter Getting Dropped in Real-Time Interviewing Tyler Robinson's Neighbor Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
DAMNING Receipts (Including Social Accounts!) About Kirk's Assassin and His 'BF' Debunk Left's Narrative
Sam J.
Of ALL the Vile Things We've Seen, What Peter Baker Said About Kirk's Murder PISSED Us Off the Most (Vid)
Sam J.
Ed Krassentein's Excuse for WHY They Follow Charlie Kirk Assassin's Trans Boyfriend Makes Things CREEPIER
Sam J.
Canadian Minister of Families Tries to Walk Back Defamation of Charlie Kirk
Brett T.
Jemele Hill Refuses to Engage with Real Charlie Kirk, Instead Chooses to Bash the Fake 'Kirk' In Her Head
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

THIS! Reporter Getting Dropped in Real-Time Interviewing Tyler Robinson's Neighbor Is PRICELESS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement