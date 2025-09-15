The Hollywood Reporter Runs Fake Story Claiming MAGA Blames South Park for Charlie...
'Even in Death, He's Helping Young People Figure Things Out': In Monday Morning Memory of Charlie Kirk

Sam J.
Sam J. | 6:00 AM on September 15, 2025
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File

As Twitchy readers know, usually our favorite Chimp publishes his Monday Morning Meme Madness at 6:00 a.m. Eastern every Monday morning, (and he will push that out later this morning), but we all thought with all of the ugly, hate, and vile posts we've seen after Charlie Kirk was murdered, we should put something together celebrating his life and the positive impact he had on everyone around him in one way or another.

Our own way of memorializing him, if that makes sense.

We've pulled several from X but if you have one you'd like to share (or see one we missed), please send it our way at [email protected].

In the meantime, sit back with your favorite breakfast beverage, grab some tissue, and join us in celebrating Charlie.

This lovely video of Charlie with his little girl, and TaraBull's commentary about how she was the only one to ever veat Charlie in a debate ... our heart.

There has been an unleashing of faith since his death that is unheard of.

Love this.

Beautiful.

It's hard for us all to process. 

*hugs*

Post continues:

... has tried reasoning with him, debating him, but keeping his cool no matter what stupid thing his friend said. Today after the horrible news broke, his friend finally saw the reality of his own party, and they had the best conversation they’ve ever had.

When he told me this I cried again because even in death, Charlie is helping young people figure things out.

Yes, that's from this editor but had to share. 

Such a great picture of his family.

So cool.

Post continues:

... President one day. He inspired a generation of young people, and countless others admired him deeply.Millions would have gladly adopted Charlie as their son, their nephew, their brother. That’s how much he meant. That’s how far his reach went.

Truth.

And the Left hated him for it.

Post continues:

... God and my family because life is too short and there is too much hate in this world.”

Thank you Charlie and RIP.

We're not crying, YOU'RE crying.

So amazing.

#WeAreCharlie

We love ya', Charlie.

May you rest in peace, sweet friend.

