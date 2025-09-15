'Even in Death, He's Helping Young People Figure Things Out': In Monday Morning Memory of Charlie Kirk

As Twitchy readers know, usually our favorite Chimp publishes his Monday Morning Meme Madness at 6:00 a.m. Eastern every Monday morning, (and he will push that out later this morning), but we all thought with all of the ugly, hate, and vile posts we've seen after Charlie Kirk was murdered, we should put something together celebrating his life and the positive impact he had on everyone around him in one way or another.

Advertisement

Our own way of memorializing him, if that makes sense.

We've pulled several from X but if you have one you'd like to share (or see one we missed), please send it our way at [email protected].

In the meantime, sit back with your favorite breakfast beverage, grab some tissue, and join us in celebrating Charlie.

The only person who could ever beat Charlie in a debate 🤍 pic.twitter.com/eavZVniYKc — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) September 14, 2025

This lovely video of Charlie with his little girl, and TaraBull's commentary about how she was the only one to ever veat Charlie in a debate ... our heart.

You wouldn't believe how full my church is in Fountain, Colorado today, Sam.



As always, Charlie Kirk's message, and his legacy, has been refocused on God. His death, like his life, has brought people closer to his Lord and Savior. May Charlie's memory be a blessing to all. — Politics Sucks (@BatDaddyOfThree) September 14, 2025

There has been an unleashing of faith since his death that is unheard of.

My 27 year old son had been struggling, lost focus in what he wanted. Listening to Charlie helped him find God again. The change in him has been amazing. He regularly reads his Bible and is happy about the future. — Danielle (@seraphinarose74) September 14, 2025

Love this.

Beautiful.

I did not know him personally, however I sure knew about him. I think the way he impacted my life is that he gave me hope. Hope for the future for our young people. He gave me hope about my faith. He lived by example, & walked the walk. This is still hard for me to process! 💗🙏 — Nancy Anne (@nancyanne331) September 14, 2025

It's hard for us all to process.

*hugs*

My son is 18.

He loved listening to Charlie Kirk.

He was heartbroken to hear of Charlie’s death.



But there was one thing I have to share that I know Charlie would love …



One of my son’s closest friends is a Leftist who has said some crazy stuff in general. My conservative son… — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 11, 2025

Post continues:

... has tried reasoning with him, debating him, but keeping his cool no matter what stupid thing his friend said. Today after the horrible news broke, his friend finally saw the reality of his own party, and they had the best conversation they’ve ever had. When he told me this I cried again because even in death, Charlie is helping young people figure things out.

Yes, that's from this editor but had to share.

They (yes, “they”) destroyed this, because one man awakened a sleeping giant. Charlie Kirk single-handedly turned back a tidal wave of communist indoctrination rotting our education system.



He was David slaying Goliath and they murdered him for it.



And you know who “they” are. pic.twitter.com/EZOlnpsNHD — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 13, 2025

Such a great picture of his family.

So cool.

If you’re reading this and you never met Charlie Kirk, but it feels like a death in the family, you’re not alone.



I was blessed to call him a friend, but I know millions of others felt his impact without ever shaking his hand.



Charlie was loved by so many. He could have been… pic.twitter.com/6MT2PVC9Ho — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) September 13, 2025

Advertisement

Post continues:

... President one day. He inspired a generation of young people, and countless others admired him deeply.Millions would have gladly adopted Charlie as their son, their nephew, their brother. That’s how much he meant. That’s how far his reach went.

Truth.

That was Charlie. A beautiful Christian family man. Who adored his family and hated no one. — Joyous Floridian 🏝☀️ (@JoyousFloridian) September 14, 2025

And the Left hated him for it.

“Charlie impacted me in ways I can't even explain; when he was alive & after his passing. I’ve never been so sad to lose someone I didn't know. That’s how special Charlie was.



I rejoice in knowing he is with God in heaven watching down on us. I move forward in my life to honor… pic.twitter.com/lfmYlwS2uB — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) September 13, 2025

Post continues:

... God and my family because life is too short and there is too much hate in this world.” Thank you Charlie and RIP.

We're not crying, YOU'RE crying.

This woman says Charlie helped her and changed her life.

Listen to her story. #WeAreCharlieKirk pic.twitter.com/aa4DTs5Eqz — Girl patriot (@Girlpatriot1974) September 14, 2025

So amazing.

Kevin Leonard says he has only been to church twice in his life.



"Since Charlie Kirk is unable to go to church this Sunday, I'm going to go to take his seat for him and we'll see how it goes."



Charlie continues changing the world.

🙏✝️#WeAreCharlie pic.twitter.com/v9zAwj1fVF — Girl patriot (@Girlpatriot1974) September 14, 2025

Advertisement

#WeAreCharlie

A lifelong atheist shares how Charlie changed his life.

🙏✝️#WeAreCharlie pic.twitter.com/xGTqkjt668 — Girl patriot (@Girlpatriot1974) September 14, 2025

We love ya', Charlie.

May you rest in peace, sweet friend.