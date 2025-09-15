VIP
AP Report About Who Was Backstage Applauding Stephen Colbert's 'Pity Award' Helps Explain...
Argle BARGLE! Taylor Lorenz Has Case of the BIG MADS Over J.D. Vance...
Will NOT Cower in Fear! Katie Miller OWNS NoVA Dems Trying to Terrorize...
Kash Patel's Update on the Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Sinks Left's Attempted Narratives
EPIC Post Explaining How Normies See Kirk's Murder and Lefty's Behavior After Is...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
'Paying Tribute to My Friend': JD Vance Will Pick Up Charlie Kirk's Microphone...
Unifying Moment: RFK, Jr. Says Charlie Kirk Was Responsible for Pulling Him Into...
'Even in Death, He's Helping Young People Figure Things Out': In Monday Morning...
The Hollywood Reporter Runs Fake Story Claiming MAGA Blames South Park for Charlie...
VIP
Howard Kurtz Implies Charlie Kirk Bore Some Responsibility for His Murder Due to...
Teaching Hate: Leftist Teacher Suspended After Forcing 10 Year Olds to Watch Charlie...
Brainwashed Kids Wish Death on Trump and a Mom Claims to Be BFF's...
Jodi Picoult Ditches Novel-Writing for TikTok Tantrums, Slanders Charlie Kirk, and Tanks H...

'WE F**KING DID IT!' FBI Investigates Social Media Posts From at Least 7 Trans Accounts About Kirk Murder

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on September 15, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

The Left has spent every waking moment since Charlie Kirk's horrific murder either celebrating it or trying to pin it on the Right. Welp, the more we learn about Tyler Robinson and his gay trans lover, the more we see just how wrong they really are.

Advertisement

Granted, most of us knew it the moment we heard what was inscribed on the bullets, but that wasn't good enough for the mouth-breathers on the Left, so NOW they can really own it.

Especially those who still insist the trans movement isn't violent and dangerous.

At least seven accounts, most of them transgender.

This is terrifying stuff, you guys.

Luckily, as we all know, the Internet is forever.

Shocker.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

And now they've been authenticated.

We need to stop enabling mental illness and work on curing it or getting people the help they need that does NOT include surgically altering their bodies forever or ingesting hormones that can make crazy people crazier.

The Trump post is concerning as well.

Yikes.

Follows Robinson's trans lover.

Shocker. Again.

Advertisement

Hey, thanks for admitting it, psycho.

Hooboy.

Who would 'a thunk it?

We'd seen this video - it is alarming.

Yeah, probably a good idea to investigate all of these people. 

Advertisement

Armed Queers SLC.

Alrighty then.

The plot thickens ... 

============================================================

Related:

EPIC Post Explaining How Normies See Kirk's Murder and Lefty's Behavior After Is NOT Good... for the Left

'Even in Death, He's Helping Young People Figure Things Out': In Monday Morning Memory of Charlie Kirk

Lefty 'Psychologist' Smears Erika Kirk for Being ANGRY About Her Husband's Death and WOW, That Was DUMB

Of ALL the Vile Things We've Seen, What Peter Baker Said About Kirk's Murder PISSED Us Off the Most (Vid)

THIS! Reporter Getting Dropped in Real-Time Interviewing Tyler Robinson's Neighbor Is PRICELESS (Watch)

============================================================ 

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK DOMESTIC TERRORISM FBI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Will NOT Cower in Fear! Katie Miller OWNS NoVA Dems Trying to Terrorize Her Family and It's Straight-FIRE
Sam J.
Argle BARGLE! Taylor Lorenz Has Case of the BIG MADS Over J.D. Vance Hosting for Charlie Kirk and HOOBOY
Sam J.
EPIC Post Explaining How Normies See Kirk's Murder and Lefty's Behavior After Is NOT Good... for the Left
Sam J.
Kash Patel's Update on the Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Sinks Left's Attempted Narratives
Doug P.
'Even in Death, He's Helping Young People Figure Things Out': In Monday Morning Memory of Charlie Kirk
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement