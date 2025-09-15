'WE F**KING DID IT!' FBI Investigates Social Media Posts From at Least 7 Trans Accounts About Kirk Murder

The Left has spent every waking moment since Charlie Kirk's horrific murder either celebrating it or trying to pin it on the Right. Welp, the more we learn about Tyler Robinson and his gay trans lover, the more we see just how wrong they really are.

Granted, most of us knew it the moment we heard what was inscribed on the bullets, but that wasn't good enough for the mouth-breathers on the Left, so NOW they can really own it.

Especially those who still insist the trans movement isn't violent and dangerous.

EXCLUSIVE: The FBI is investigating social media posts by at least seven different accounts that appeared to indicate foreknowledge of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, according to three people familiar with the investigation and screenshots obtained by the Free Beacon.🧵 pic.twitter.com/b6TB79V2Fj — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) September 15, 2025

At least seven accounts, most of them transgender.

This is terrifying stuff, you guys.

The posts—one of which referenced the date of Kirk’s assassination, September 10, more than a month before it took place—were all deleted in the days following the killing. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) September 15, 2025

Luckily, as we all know, the Internet is forever.

Several of the accounts appear to belong to transgender individuals, and at least one of them followed suspect Tyler Robinson's roommate, with whom Robinson was allegedly in a relationship, on TikTok. pic.twitter.com/Xg1OiSuO69 — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) September 15, 2025

Shocker.

The FBI has received archived copies of the posts, according to a person who flagged them for the agency. Screenshots of the posts have been circulating online but had not been previously authenticated. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) September 15, 2025

And now they've been authenticated.

While the posts do not establish that any of the individuals knew or conspired with Robinson, the 22-year-old gunman who allegedly shot Kirk, several of them mention the conservative activist by name and fantasize about his death. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) September 15, 2025

We need to stop enabling mental illness and work on curing it or getting people the help they need that does NOT include surgically altering their bodies forever or ingesting hormones that can make crazy people crazier.

"itd be funny if someone like charlie kirk got shot on september 10th LMAO," one X account posted on September 3. pic.twitter.com/ZSx91XNwjq — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) September 15, 2025

The Trump post is concerning as well.

Another account posted on August 6—more than a month before the shooting—that "september 10th will be a very interesting day." After Kirk’s assassination, the account followed up: "I plead the fifth. pic.twitter.com/Coa8ndCxSb — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) September 15, 2025

Yikes.

The morbid quip was reposted by an account named "churbum75m (SAW TYLER JUNE 30)," who appears to follow Robinson’s roommate, Lance Twiggs, on TikTok, where Twiggs’s username is "lanclotl." pic.twitter.com/v9ox0wb14I — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) September 15, 2025

Follows Robinson's trans lover.

Shocker. Again.

Minutes after Kirk was pronounced dead, churbum75m posted on X: "WE FUCKING DID IT." pic.twitter.com/DTzLnXim2E — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) September 15, 2025

Hey, thanks for admitting it, psycho.

Several of the accounts under investigation appear to be associated with LGBT subcultures. One individual, "Osamu bin Tezuka," used the X handle "@fujoshincel," a reference to a genre of anime that depicts romantic relationships between men. pic.twitter.com/mRfdzBY3T3 — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) September 15, 2025

Hooboy.

Another user, "@NajraGalvz," who had wished death to Kirk and predicted that "something big will happen" when he set foot on campus, had identified as nonbinary on X. pic.twitter.com/PNvZfTkDpE — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) September 15, 2025

Who would 'a thunk it?

And in a video posted on TikTok the night before the shooting, an individual who appears to be transgender wrote that "charles james kirk…does not know what’s coming tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/9UG2bLhpJi — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) September 15, 2025

We'd seen this video - it is alarming.

"This isn’t a threat," the individual added. "It’s a promise." — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) September 15, 2025

Yeah, probably a good idea to investigate all of these people.

The investigation of the posts comes as the FBI is already examining whether pro-transgender groups knew about Robinson’s plan in advance. That probe, first reported by the New York Post, includes Armed Queers SLC, whose logo features high-caliber rifle bullets. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) September 15, 2025

Armed Queers SLC.

Alrighty then.

The plot thickens ...

