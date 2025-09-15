VIP
Will NOT Cower in Fear! Katie Miller OWNS NoVA Dems Trying to Terrorize Her Family and It's Straight-FIRE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:00 AM on September 15, 2025
Meme

Another day, another group of Abigail Spanberger hags harassing a family in Northern Virginia because of politics. Forget that we are only five days removed from the murder of Charlie Kirk ...

These women really are just ghastly.

Stephen Miller's wife Katie wasn't about to stand down or let them intimidate her, though:

BRING IT ON, hyenas.

Corey Inganamort was there, lucky him. 

Shocker. They are bullies and cowards.

On that note, does anyone recognize these women? We're not joking, these people should be identified and held accountable for trying to terrorize a family. No more playing the adult in the room. When they killed one of our lions, they ended that courtesy.

Nope, but they are familiar. Guess where we've seen them before ... 

Paid protesters.

Spanberger volunteers?

All of them.

If you recognize them, let us know.

