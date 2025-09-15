James Woods Goes Scorched Earth on Democrats Over Charlie Kirk Assassination and It's...
The Legal Case Abigail Spanberger Does NOT Want You to Know About So You KNOW We Gotta Share It (Thread)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:05 PM on September 15, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

As we've said many times before, while we are certainly no experts on any of this, it seems like Abigail Spanberger has a lot of explaining to do about this defamation lawsuit.

See for yourselves:

Indeed, it is.

Virginia Democrats are garbage.

But you knew that.

Like so many others on January 6th.

Side note, but thanks to Tyler for numbering the posts in his thread.

Spanberger just barely won her election in 22, and it was, of course, at the end when a bunch of votes magically showed up. Similar to how she won in 2020.

*cough cough*

Oof.

Grab a snack.

She literally RAN from him.

And she ran again.

As in physically running away.

However again ... 

Of course, she did.

This is all very inconvenient for Spanberger.

We love it.

Yes, blame the victim. That always works for Democrats.

Shocker.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

As so many of them were.

Man, we hope he wins in court.

And a massive thanks for posting it so we can share it ... 

============================================================

