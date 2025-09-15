James Woods Goes Scorched Earth on Democrats Over Charlie Kirk Assassination and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

You know, James Woods really should learn how to express himself; the man is so shy and introverted. It's hard to know what the man is thinking, you know?

Ha.

HA ha.

Advertisement

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

Man, we so adore Woods. He doesn't waste time playing nice with people who hate him, who hated Charlie Kirk, and who hate all of us. Why bother? There is no convincing evil not to be evil; there is no persuading the brainwashed that violence against people for their thoughts is wrong.

Woods called them all out as only he can while sharing a powerful video. Watch:

Ten solid years of this by these monsters and their handmaidens in the media. It cost a father his life, but it will cost them their future. We have crossed the Rubicon.



The Democrats must be held to account every single day. pic.twitter.com/dqTPEWyt4V — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 15, 2025

Every. Single. Day.

You can only tell mentally unwell people that Republicans are fascists and Nazis for so long before they start taking you seriously, Democrats. You'd think when Scalise got shot years ago, because some Leftist lunatic believed Democrats when they claimed Republicans were going to steal his healthcare, they'd have stopped doing this.

But ... no.

They really are.

A single vote for any of these violent America hating extremists is a vote too many. — C Kirk (@AllanKirkhart) September 15, 2025

Amen.

============================================================

Related:

'You're What's WRONG With This Country!' Bill Maher TORCHES Left's Reaction to Kirk Assassination (Watch)

Argle BARGLE! Taylor Lorenz Has a Case of the BIG MADS Over J.D. Vance Hosting for Charlie Kirk and HOOBOY

Will NOT Cower in Fear! Katie Miller OWNS NoVA Dems Trying to Terrorize Her Family and It's Straight-FIRE

'WE F**KING DID IT!' FBI Investigates Social Media Posts From at Least 7 Trans Accounts About Kirk Murder

EPIC Post Explaining How Normies See Kirk's Murder and Lefty's Behavior After Is NOT Good... for the Left

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.