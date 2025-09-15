James Woods Goes Scorched Earth on Democrats Over Charlie Kirk Assassination and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

The Legal Case Abigail Spanberger Does NOT Want You to Know About So...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:35 AM on September 15, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

You know, James Woods really should learn how to express himself; the man is so shy and introverted. It's hard to know what the man is thinking, you know?

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

Man, we so adore Woods. He doesn't waste time playing nice with people who hate him, who hated Charlie Kirk, and who hate all of us. Why bother? There is no convincing evil not to be evil; there is no persuading the brainwashed that violence against people for their thoughts is wrong.

Woods called them all out as only he can while sharing a powerful video. Watch:

Every. Single. Day.

You can only tell mentally unwell people that Republicans are fascists and Nazis for so long before they start taking you seriously, Democrats. You'd think when Scalise got shot years ago, because some Leftist lunatic believed Democrats when they claimed Republicans were going to steal his healthcare, they'd have stopped doing this.

But ... no.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
They really are.

Amen.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

