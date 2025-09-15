The Legal Case Abigail Spanberger Does NOT Want You to Know About So...
James Woods Goes Scorched Earth on Democrats Over Charlie Kirk Assassination and It's...
VIP
AP Report About Who Was Backstage Applauding Stephen Colbert's 'Pity Award' Helps Explain...
Argle BARGLE! Taylor Lorenz Has Case of the BIG MADS Over J.D. Vance...
Will NOT Cower in Fear! Katie Miller OWNS NoVA Dems Trying to Terrorize...
Kash Patel's Update on the Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Sinks Left's Attempted Narratives
'WE F**KING DID IT!' FBI Investigates Social Media Posts From at Least 7...
EPIC Post Explaining How Normies See Kirk's Murder and Lefty's Behavior After Is...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
'Paying Tribute to My Friend': JD Vance Will Pick Up Charlie Kirk's Microphone...
Unifying Moment: RFK, Jr. Says Charlie Kirk Was Responsible for Pulling Him Into...
'Even in Death, He's Helping Young People Figure Things Out': In Monday Morning...
The Hollywood Reporter Runs Fake Story Claiming MAGA Blames South Park for Charlie...
VIP
Howard Kurtz Implies Charlie Kirk Bore Some Responsibility for His Murder Due to...

'You're What's WRONG With This Country!' Bill Maher TORCHES Left's Reaction to Kirk Assassination (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on September 15, 2025
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

It's wild how often we find ourselves writing about Bill Maher figuring things out. Don't get us wrong, we know he's still a whackjob liberal who believes in crazy things, BUT the fact that he's calling the Left out for being grisly, hateful, and even threatening after Charlie Kirk's assassination says a lot about and for him.

Advertisement

Honestly, we don't know how anyone who actually saw what happened to Kirk could say anything horrible about him or his family but here we are.

And Maher has had ENOUGH.

Watch:

What he said.

You don't have to vote for Republicans to know that what happened to Charlie Kirk was horrific.

Post continues:

... people are learning who Charlie was and it is causing them to watch a video or two…and all of a sudden they are seeing the right as a completely different reality than what they had been told.I don’t think they understand what it happening.  

But Charlie was prophetic with naming “Turning Point”.

Bingo.

While the Left's disgusting antics after the shooting may appeal to their fellow disgusting supporters, normies are watching in disgust.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Pretty much.

The Left still won't figure it out, but it's good to think about the normies who have ... millions of them, watching this in real-time.

============================================================

Related:

Argle BARGLE! Taylor Lorenz Has a Case of the BIG MADS Over J.D. Vance Hosting for Charlie Kirk and HOOBOY

Will NOT Cower in Fear! Katie Miller OWNS NoVA Dems Trying to Terrorize Her Family and It's Straight-FIRE

'WE F**KING DID IT!' FBI Investigates Social Media Posts From at Least 7 Trans Accounts About Kirk Murder

EPIC Post Explaining How Normies See Kirk's Murder and Lefty's Behavior After Is NOT Good... for the Left

'Even in Death, He's Helping Young People Figure Things Out': In Monday Morning Memory of Charlie Kirk

============================================================ 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The Legal Case Abigail Spanberger Does NOT Want You to Know About So You KNOW We Gotta Share It (Thread)
Sam J.
James Woods Goes Scorched Earth on Democrats Over Charlie Kirk Assassination and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Argle BARGLE! Taylor Lorenz Has Case of the BIG MADS Over J.D. Vance Hosting for Charlie Kirk and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Will NOT Cower in Fear! Katie Miller OWNS NoVA Dems Trying to Terrorize Her Family and It's Straight-FIRE
Sam J.
'WE F**KING DID IT!' FBI Investigates Social Media Posts From at Least 7 Trans Accounts About Kirk Murder
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement