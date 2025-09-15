'You're What's WRONG With This Country!' Bill Maher TORCHES Left's Reaction to Kirk Assassination (Watch)

It's wild how often we find ourselves writing about Bill Maher figuring things out. Don't get us wrong, we know he's still a whackjob liberal who believes in crazy things, BUT the fact that he's calling the Left out for being grisly, hateful, and even threatening after Charlie Kirk's assassination says a lot about and for him.

Honestly, we don't know how anyone who actually saw what happened to Kirk could say anything horrible about him or his family but here we are.

And Maher has had ENOUGH.

Watch:

🚨NEW: Bill Maher *TORCHES* left's reaction to Charlie Kirk Assassination🚨



"If you're on the other side of the political divide and you don't care because the wrong team guy got shot, f*ck you! You're what's wrong with this country."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/wWFvOf8ESS — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 15, 2025

What he said.

You don't have to vote for Republicans to know that what happened to Charlie Kirk was horrific.

A swath of this country has literally had their psyche engineered by the left.



The daily drip drip drip of Orange Man Bad has saturated our airwaves, our schools and our institutions.



However, the left is making a grave error in judgement right now. Millions of apolitical… — ConfirmBias (@Fulcrumbs44) September 15, 2025

Post continues:

... people are learning who Charlie was and it is causing them to watch a video or two…and all of a sudden they are seeing the right as a completely different reality than what they had been told.I don’t think they understand what it happening. But Charlie was prophetic with naming “Turning Point”.

Bingo.

While the Left's disgusting antics after the shooting may appeal to their fellow disgusting supporters, normies are watching in disgust.

How normal, well adjusted human beings with a moral compass, no matter their politics, think. https://t.co/VJwlsP3DVC — Jack Hunter (@jackhunter74) September 15, 2025

Pretty much.

The Left still won't figure it out, but it's good to think about the normies who have ... millions of them, watching this in real-time.

