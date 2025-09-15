Tone-Deaf MUCH?! Sam Stein Literally Becomes a Norm MacDonald Joke CRYING for OPPRESSED Trans People

When we think the Left can't get any more tone-deaf, they somehow manage to do it. Imagine posting something this thoughtless and ignorant, knowing what we know now about the Charlie Kirk assassination.

We hope Sam Stein is just engagement farming because otherwise, the guy is just a lost cause.

Two hundred and thirty five years later, there is in this nation a minority group whose rights are under severe attack: transgender individuals. We have a presidential administration which seeks to curtail those individuals’ rights. We have a powerful political movement that… — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 15, 2025

Post continues:

... wishes to make them afraid. This is wrong. It’s also un-American. Other Americans don’t have to understand or sympathize with transgender individuals. But we ought to defend their basic human rights.

Every time.

Congrats on becoming a joke pic.twitter.com/pRYOUSzqnP — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 15, 2025

If Norm were still alive, he would never stop throwing up.

Oh please. The left is completely twisted. — Joy (@joysof4) September 15, 2025

Note, Stein did turn the comments on his post off. It's crazy how many of them do that, say something really dumb, and then instead of defending it, they just shut people down. It doesn't help their efforts; you'd think they'd know that.

Not a minority group, not a immutable trait. It's a choice to embrace insanity and it cannot be tolerated — Sterling DuPre (@SterlingDuPre) September 15, 2025

Not to mention, which rights are the losing?

Sam, what the hell are you talking about? — Joe D (@jojohurricanes) September 15, 2025

Don't look at us, bro, we just work here.

What basic human rights don't they have? List them and be very specific. And rights not privileges. — Tiny Pixie 🇺🇸🇮🇱🧚 (@Tinypixie210) September 15, 2025

He can't list them because they haven't lost any.

Simply incredible.



In the last month, transgender individuals have killed three people -- two of them children -- and the Bulwark crew pretends they're the victims here. https://t.co/qzMMlSSMvF — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 15, 2025

They just keep getting dumber and dumber. It would be impressive if it weren't so damn annoying.

