Ex BIDEN Adviser Neera Tanden Says It Would Be Nice to Have a...
VIP
Something Dark Already CAME, Idiot: Chris Murphy Tries Making Dems the VICTIMS After...
Here FOR IT! Mary Katharine Ham NUKES Randi Weingarten for Deleting LIE She...
The Legal Case Abigail Spanberger Does NOT Want You to Know About So...
James Woods Goes Scorched Earth on Democrats Over Charlie Kirk Assassination and It's...
'You're What's WRONG With This Country!' Bill Maher TORCHES Left's Reaction to Kirk...
VIP
AP Report About Who Was Backstage Applauding Stephen Colbert's 'Pity Award' Helps Explain...
Argle BARGLE! Taylor Lorenz Has Case of the BIG MADS Over J.D. Vance...
Will NOT Cower in Fear! Katie Miller OWNS NoVA Dems Trying to Terrorize...
Kash Patel's Update on the Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Sinks Left's Attempted Narratives
'WE F**KING DID IT!' FBI Investigates Social Media Posts From at Least 7...
EPIC Post Explaining How Normies See Kirk's Murder and Lefty's Behavior After Is...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
'Paying Tribute to My Friend': JD Vance Will Pick Up Charlie Kirk's Microphone...

Tone-Deaf MUCH?! Sam Stein Literally Becomes a Norm MacDonald Joke CRYING for OPPRESSED Trans People

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:35 PM on September 15, 2025
Meme

When we think the Left can't get any more tone-deaf, they somehow manage to do it. Imagine posting something this thoughtless and ignorant, knowing what we know now about the Charlie Kirk assassination. 

Advertisement

We hope Sam Stein is just engagement farming because otherwise, the guy is just a lost cause.

Post continues:

... wishes to make them afraid.

This is wrong. It’s also un-American. Other Americans don’t have to understand or sympathize with transgender individuals. But we ought to defend their basic human rights.

Every time.

If Norm were still alive, he would never stop throwing up.

Note, Stein did turn the comments on his post off. It's crazy how many of them do that, say something really dumb, and then instead of defending it, they just shut people down. It doesn't help their efforts; you'd think they'd know that.

Not to mention, which rights are the losing?

Don't look at us, bro, we just work here.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

He can't list them because they haven't lost any.

They just keep getting dumber and dumber. It would be impressive if it weren't so damn annoying.

============================================================

Related:

The Legal Case Abigail Spanberger Does NOT Want You to Know About So You KNOW We Gotta Share It (Thread)

James Woods Goes Scorched Earth on Democrats Over Charlie Kirk Assassination and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

'You're What's WRONG With This Country!' Bill Maher TORCHES Left's Reaction to Kirk Assassination (Watch)

Argle BARGLE! Taylor Lorenz Has a Case of the BIG MADS Over J.D. Vance Hosting for Charlie Kirk and HOOBOY

Will NOT Cower in Fear! Katie Miller OWNS NoVA Dems Trying to Terrorize Her Family and It's Straight-FIRE

============================================================ 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BILL MAHER CIVIL RIGHTS DEMOCRAT PARTY TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Here FOR IT! Mary Katharine Ham NUKES Randi Weingarten for Deleting LIE She Pushed About Kirk's Murder
Sam J.
The Legal Case Abigail Spanberger Does NOT Want You to Know About So You KNOW We Gotta Share It (Thread)
Sam J.
James Woods Goes Scorched Earth on Democrats Over Charlie Kirk Assassination and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Argle BARGLE! Taylor Lorenz Has Case of the BIG MADS Over J.D. Vance Hosting for Charlie Kirk and HOOBOY
Sam J.
'You're What's WRONG With This Country!' Bill Maher TORCHES Left's Reaction to Kirk Assassination (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement