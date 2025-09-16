Top Terrorism Charges Against the Violent Left's Hero Luigi Mangione Thrown Out -...
Remember That Old White Guy We THOUGHT Was Charlie Kirk's Assassin At First?...
If the Shoe Fits: Viva Frei Obliterates Greasy Gavin Newsom's Indignation at Being...
VIP
They Won't Listen: Joe Manchin Tries to Warn Democrats to Look at Why...
Sec. Rubio's Steely Spine: No Mercy for Visa-Holding Assassination Fanboys
Ilhan Omar's Assassination Jest Backfires: GOP Eyes Committee Ousting for Millionaire Cong...
Karen Attiah's Termination Letter Revealed: The Truth Behind Her Washington Post Decouplin...
Big Fat Liar: JB Pritzker Rolls Out Claim He’s Never Called Republicans ‘Nazis’...
Republican Charlie Kirk Gets Murdered and MSNBC’s Katy Tur Asks Democrat Jim Himes...
Music Man: Fox News’ John Roberts Skips the ‘Foreplay’ to Reveal His ‘Long...
James Woods, Sean Duffy Call Out Pilot Who Celebrated Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
VIP
DHS Consultant Says the 'Unite the Kingdom' Rally Was a White Supremacist March
Ed Krassenstein Does the Norm Macdonald Meme With Transgender People
Stanislaus Dems Ditch Charlie Kirk Vigil, Sneer at Unity as 'Fascist' Nonsense

Robert Redford Passes Away at 89

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:55 AM on September 16, 2025
Eric Zachanowich/Fox Searchlight via AP

Actor and Hollywood Royalty, Robert Redford, has passed away.

The two-time Academy Award winner was 89.

Advertisement

From People:

Redford died at his home in the mountains outside Provo, Utah, on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 16. No cause of death was given, but Rogers & Cowan PMK chief executive Cindi Berger told the outlet in a statement that he died in his sleep.

Redford was not only an actor, but a director and an activist as well.

And of course, for those of us who are perpetually online WAY too much, Redford is also one of the most famous memes on the Internet.

Recommended

If the Shoe Fits: Viva Frei Obliterates Greasy Gavin Newsom's Indignation at Being Accurately Labeled
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Rest in peace, Mr. Redford. 

============================================================

Related:

Suspected Charlie Kirk Assassin Appears to Have Confessed in Discord Chat - ‘It Was Me’

Oh, Honey ... NO! Abigail Spanberger Thinks She Knows What Sort of Governor Virginia Deserves and WOOF

Something Dark Already CAME, Idiot: Chris Murphy Tries Making Dems the VICTIMS After Charlie Kirk Murder

Here FOR IT! Mary Katharine Ham NUKES Randi Weingarten for Deleting LIE She Pushed About Kirk's Murder

Tone-Deaf MUCH?! Sam Stein Literally Becomes a Norm MacDonald Joke CRYING for OPPRESSED Trans People

============================================================

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

If the Shoe Fits: Viva Frei Obliterates Greasy Gavin Newsom's Indignation at Being Accurately Labeled
Grateful Calvin
Remember That Old White Guy We THOUGHT Was Charlie Kirk's Assassin At First? Yeah ... ABOUT That Guy
Sam J.
Top Terrorism Charges Against the Violent Left's Hero Luigi Mangione Thrown Out - Left Celebrates (Watch)
Sam J.
Karen Attiah's Termination Letter Revealed: The Truth Behind Her Washington Post Decoupling
justmindy
Ilhan Omar's Assassination Jest Backfires: GOP Eyes Committee Ousting for Millionaire Congresswoman
justmindy
'That S*** Is Dead!' Greg Gutfeld Drops a Rhetorical NUKE on Jessica Tarlov and the 'Both Sides' Lie
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

If the Shoe Fits: Viva Frei Obliterates Greasy Gavin Newsom's Indignation at Being Accurately Labeled Grateful Calvin
Advertisement