Robert Redford Passes Away at 89

Actor and Hollywood Royalty, Robert Redford, has passed away.

The two-time Academy Award winner was 89.

JUST IN: Actor and filmmaker Robert Redford has died at 89. pic.twitter.com/dzcvyJfB0M — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 16, 2025

From People:

Redford died at his home in the mountains outside Provo, Utah, on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 16. No cause of death was given, but Rogers & Cowan PMK chief executive Cindi Berger told the outlet in a statement that he died in his sleep.

Redford was not only an actor, but a director and an activist as well.

Robert Redford was a great actor and loved by many of our members. May he Rest in Peace. — American Association of Retired Republicans ℠ (@aarr_org) September 16, 2025

He was a great actor. Produced a good series, Dark Winds on AMC. Thank you for your talent and RIP Mr. Redford. — VA Medic (@MedicVirginia) September 16, 2025

And of course, for those of us who are perpetually online WAY too much, Redford is also one of the most famous memes on the Internet.

Rest in peace, Mr. Redford.

