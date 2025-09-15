John Ondrasik Speaks Some Brutal Truth to Actress Who Shouted 'Free Palestine' at...
BREAKING: Suspected Charlie Kirk Assassin Appears to Have Confessed in Discord Chat - ‘It Was Me’

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on September 15, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The story around the 22-year-old Utahn who assassinated Charlie Kirk last week during an event at Utah Valley University has taken another turn, as we are now learning he confessed to friends that he did it on a Discord chat. 

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: Tyler Robinson appear to have confessed to assassinating Charlie Kirk in a Discord chat, about two hours before being turned in to authorities.

"Hey guys, I have bad news for you all...It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this," Robinson sent to the… pic.twitter.com/nRkI7wlCdh

Post continues:

... according to an exclusive in The Washington Post.

From The Washington Post:

The 22-year-old suspect in Charlie Kirk’s killing appears to have confessed to friends in an online chat shortly before turning himself in to law enforcement, according to two people familiar with the chat and screenshots obtained by The Washington Post.

So Discord does play a part in all of this.

Once again, this is an ongoing investigation, and we will continue updating as we learn more.

Whether our pals on the Left like it or not.

