Oh, Honey ... NO! Abigail Spanberger Thinks She Knows What Sort of Governor Virginia Deserves and WOOF

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:30 PM on September 15, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

When this editor lived under Governor Ralph Northam, she never thought there'd be a more corrupt, vile, and repugnant Democrat who could run for that office, and WOW, was she ever wrong. We should all know better when it comes to Democrats; they can always get worse.

Enter CIA spook Abigail Spanberger.

There's a reason the bulk of her campaign contributions come from OUT of state (and out of the country), but what really shocks us is the fact that she refuses to condemn her supporters and even her own staff for celebrating Charlie Kirk's murder.

Yes, she is connected to horrible people who say and do horrible things.

So when she thought she should tell X what sort of governor Virginia deserves, it did not go well for her, like at all.

Virginians were more than happy to tell her what sort of governor we deserve, and it was NOT her.

John Ondrasik Speaks Some Brutal Truth to Actress Who Shouted 'Free Palestine' at the Emmys'
Grateful Calvin
Because she's a Democrat.

Now, THERE'S the governor Virginia deserves.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

