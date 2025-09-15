Oh, Honey ... NO! Abigail Spanberger Thinks She Knows What Sort of Governor Virginia Deserves and WOOF

When this editor lived under Governor Ralph Northam, she never thought there'd be a more corrupt, vile, and repugnant Democrat who could run for that office, and WOW, was she ever wrong. We should all know better when it comes to Democrats; they can always get worse.

Enter CIA spook Abigail Spanberger.

There's a reason the bulk of her campaign contributions come from OUT of state (and out of the country), but what really shocks us is the fact that she refuses to condemn her supporters and even her own staff for celebrating Charlie Kirk's murder.

Yes, she is connected to horrible people who say and do horrible things.

So when she thought she should tell X what sort of governor Virginia deserves, it did not go well for her, like at all.

Virginians deserve a Governor who will focus on getting our economy back on track.



As Governor, I’ll invest in our workforce, expand trade opportunities, and bring more jobs to the Commonwealth — so that Virginia can reclaim our title as “America’s Top State for Business.” — Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerForVA) September 14, 2025

Virginians were more than happy to tell her what sort of governor we deserve, and it was NOT her.

Virginians deserve a governor who does not associate with sociopaths who are cheering for the cold-blooded murder of their political opponents.



It has been FOUR DAYS and you still refuse to call out Dot Heffron by name and demand her immediate resignation from the Chesterfield… pic.twitter.com/UBGZVe5Uuy — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) September 14, 2025

This is a disgusting campaign in Virginia. Why can’t @SpanbergerForVA run without a staff full of murder celebrations? https://t.co/23j2KLtpa0 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) September 14, 2025

Why are you surrounded by so many evil people? https://t.co/rl1DrHT2ky — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) September 14, 2025

Because she's a Democrat.

You sure do spend a lot of time fundraising in California. You’re too liberal for Virginia. We’re not California or New York, we don’t accept your socialism or communism. — Betsy Golden (@BetsyGolden16) September 14, 2025

Now, THERE'S the governor Virginia deserves.

You gonna do that from California? Seems like that's the base you're campaigning for. — Zedediah Grimm (@ZedGrimm) September 15, 2025

One thing is for sure...Virginians DON'T want racist, violent democrats in office. pic.twitter.com/5M0Nwyzp2F — PiusX (@PiusXwest) September 14, 2025

Virginians deserve a Governor who doesn’t inspire and empower people who celebrate the death of a human being. — Loudoun County Republican Women's Club🇺🇸 (@LoudounGOPWomen) September 14, 2025

Winner winner chicken dinner.

