Kash Patel's Update on the Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Sinks Left's Attempted Narratives

Andy Ngo Shuts Jessica Riedl DOWN for Trying to SHAME People for Noticing Kirk's Assassin Has a Trans BF

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:35 PM on September 15, 2025
Meme

We've seen a lot of attempts by annoying people to try and somehow make Charlie Kirk's assassination about them, but this from Brian ... sorry ... Jessica Riedl complaining because people noticed the man responsible for the murder has a trans boyfriend (girlfriend, whatever) takes the CAKE.

A young father and husband losing his life to a crazy person is not the time to whine about the poor trans community, Bri.

Bro. 

Jessica.

As we all know now, the FBI is actively investigating multiple accounts that may be connected to the murder, and the majority of them belong to trans people.

The irony of this crap.

Post continues:

... be fired from your jobs, and run $215 million of political ads smearing you. Oh, and we're going to accuse your community of murdering Charlie Kirk.

Me: Hey, don't do all that. 

The right: Shut up activist! Do you ever stop complaining?

Thanks for reminding us why your movement sucks so much.

Erick Erickson chimed in:

In other words, mental people say and do mental stuff.

We agree.

What he said.

Then Andy Ngo with the actual receipts:

His post continues:

...  https://ngocomment.com/p/unmasking-luna-charlie-kirk-assassin

I’ve attached a rallying cry from a Los Angeles antifa ringleader as one of thousands of examples:

And then Jessica does what he always does when confronted:

Same here, bro.

