Andy Ngo Shuts Jessica Riedl DOWN for Trying to SHAME People for Noticing Kirk's Assassin Has a Trans BF

We've seen a lot of attempts by annoying people to try and somehow make Charlie Kirk's assassination about them, but this from Brian ... sorry ... Jessica Riedl complaining because people noticed the man responsible for the murder has a trans boyfriend (girlfriend, whatever) takes the CAKE.

A young father and husband losing his life to a crazy person is not the time to whine about the poor trans community, Bri.

Bro.

Jessica.

Keep going guys, I'm sure you'll find some way to pin the shooting on the trans community. If not the shooter (oops!), maybe a roommate? If that falls apart too, maybe his check his DVR for RuPaul's drag race? Come on, we have a narrative to satisfy. https://x.com/BrookeSingman/status/1966889202412347602 — Jessica Riedl 🧀 🇺🇦 ( @JessicaBRiedl ) September 13, 2025

As we all know now, the FBI is actively investigating multiple accounts that may be connected to the murder, and the majority of them belong to trans people.

"You are not the victim,'' they say, "so stay quiet while we cynically and dishonestly try to pin this horrible crime on your vulnerable community in order to justify the right's increasingly-obsessive dehumanization and removal of your basic rights." — Jessica Riedl 🧀 🇺🇦 (@JessicaBRiedl) September 13, 2025

The irony of this crap.

The right: Hey trannies, we're going to ban your medical care, throw your doctors in jail, expel you from the military, repeal your military pensions, remove your 2nd amendment rights, demonize your lawmakers, harass and slander you, dox your kids, send death threats, demand you… — Jessica Riedl 🧀 🇺🇦 (@JessicaBRiedl) September 13, 2025

Post continues:

... be fired from your jobs, and run $215 million of political ads smearing you. Oh, and we're going to accuse your community of murdering Charlie Kirk. Me: Hey, don't do all that. The right: Shut up activist! Do you ever stop complaining?

Thanks for reminding us why your movement sucks so much.

Erick Erickson chimed in:

I’ve largely kept my mouth shut because I’ve appreciated Brian’s budgetary commentary, but one of the issues of transgenderism is a pathological narcissism. It is a mental issue, after all. Relevant information is suddenly off limits because of its impact? 🙄 https://t.co/vhdDtqwbin — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 13, 2025

In other words, mental people say and do mental stuff.

We agree.

yeah so actually we will not be cowed into not reporting on the ***facts*** of this case just because it makes a gentleman who calls himself Jessica mad online pic.twitter.com/oPveKnG1a0 — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) September 13, 2025

What he said.

Then Andy Ngo with the actual receipts:

Brian @JessicaBRiedl, he’s not a roommate (oops!), but rather the Antifa assassin suspect’s lover. And federal and state investigators are probing if Robinson’s support for trans may have inspired him to take direct action, as Antifa and Trantifa have been demanding.… pic.twitter.com/nHIfzMEOO2 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 14, 2025

His post continues:

... https://ngocomment.com/p/unmasking-luna-charlie-kirk-assassin I’ve attached a rallying cry from a Los Angeles antifa ringleader as one of thousands of examples:

And then Jessica does what he always does when confronted:

Same here, bro.

