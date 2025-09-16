THERE It Is! WATCH Dick Durbin's Face As Kash Patel Fires BACK With Question HE'D Rather NOT Answer -Clip

Little Dickie Durbin just found out the hard way what happens when you ask Kash Patel stupid questions.

They never learn.

Dick Durbin asks about Kash Patel releasing an “unsigned memo.”



Kash Patel IMMEDIATELY fired back: “Would you have preferred I used autopen?!" pic.twitter.com/t9SdUaXi8L — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 16, 2025

Advertisement

Sadly, we imagine Durbin would be AOK with an autopen signature. That's basically become the Democrats' M.O., you know?

The entire interview so far has gone very well for Patel, especially with his efforts to be transparent with the American people, which was unheard of during the Biden administration. No matter how the Democrats questioning him try to catch him in a gotcha, they just keep missing.

Which makes it fun for us to watch as well.

Moving on to the Kirk investigation:

🚨WHOA: Kash Patel just announced that the number of individuals being investigated in relation to the assassination of Charlie Kirk is “A LOT MORE THAN 20!”



Go get ‘em. pic.twitter.com/dFHbN3fiOj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 16, 2025

A lot more than 20.

That sounds like more than one crazy person doing something crazy ... this sounds like a plot.

This absolutely sent me 😂😂😂😂🤣 — rooftop swears🌽🇺🇸 🦅🗽🔫🐉 (@iSware73) September 16, 2025

Ouch 🚨 🚨 🚨 pic.twitter.com/yJud0kiFmx — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) September 16, 2025

These are the moments that warm this editor's cold, dead heart.

The comment about the auto pen should be on an engraved plaque, as it was a historic moment. — Abigail van buren (@abigail_buren) September 16, 2025

Or on a poster for sale at the very least.

Heh.

============================================================

Related:

Glenn Youngkin DROPS Abigail Spanberger for Refusing to Call for Dot Heffron's IMMEDIATE Resignation

Top Terrorism Charges Against the Violent Left's Hero Luigi Mangione Thrown Out - Left Celebrates (Watch)

Remember That Old White Guy We THOUGHT Was Charlie Kirk's Assassin At First? Yeah ... ABOUT That Guy

Robert Redford Passes Away at 89

Suspected Charlie Kirk Assassin Appears to Have Confessed in Discord Chat - ‘It Was Me’

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!