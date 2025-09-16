Glenn Youngkin DROPS Abigail Spanberger for Refusing to Call for Dot Heffron's IMMEDIATE...
THERE It Is! WATCH Dick Durbin's Face As Kash Patel Fires BACK With Question HE'D Rather NOT Answer -Clip

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on September 16, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

Little Dickie Durbin just found out the hard way what happens when you ask Kash Patel stupid questions.

They never learn.

Sadly, we imagine Durbin would be AOK with an autopen signature. That's basically become the Democrats' M.O., you know?

The entire interview so far has gone very well for Patel, especially with his efforts to be transparent with the American people, which was unheard of during the Biden administration. No matter how the Democrats questioning him try to catch him in a gotcha, they just keep missing.

Which makes it fun for us to watch as well.

Moving on to the Kirk investigation:

A lot more than 20. 

That sounds like more than one crazy person doing something crazy ... this sounds like a plot.

