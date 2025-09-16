Glenn Youngkin DROPS Abigail Spanberger for Refusing to Call for Dot Heffron's IMMEDIATE Resignation

THERE It Is! WATCH Dick Durbin's Face As Kash Patel Fires BACK With...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:35 AM on September 16, 2025
Sam J.

In a common-sense world, an elected official would never take joy in the murder of an innocent person, let alone make ugly comments on social media celebrating the death of the person killed. That being said, in a common-sense world, a woman running to be governor of Virginia would happily renounce the endorsement from an elected official who would celebrate a murder and call a young father and husband a nazi.

Sadly, we stopped living in a common-sense world decades ago.

Chesterfield County School Board Chair Dot Heffron has agreed to resign, but not until the end of the year, which troubles many parents in Chesterfield County who do not want a person with that much violence and hate in their heart making any decisions for their children in the district.

Post continues:

... with the extreme left in her party who cheer political assassinations and believe young girls should share bathrooms with men.

Cowers, indeed. Heck, we also know she literally RAN from being served for her possible involvement in a defamation suit. And we say literally because she booked it when she saw the process server.

That's just who she is.

And she has NO business being the governor of Virginia.

THERE It Is! WATCH Dick Durbin's Face As Kash Patel Fires BACK With Question HE'D Rather NOT Answer -Clip
Sam J.
