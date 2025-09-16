Post Guild Supports Comrades, Journalism Not So Much
If You Thought Biden Was Corrupt, You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet! Just GUESS Who Biden's FBI Was Spying On

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:35 PM on September 16, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

If, as a Conservative, you thought Joe Biden's FBI might be watching you, there is a very real possibility that they were.

Crazy, right? Then again, Obama weaponized all sorts of government agencies during his administration; why wouldn't Biden? Especially if what we suspect is true, and Biden really wasn't in charge of anything, the 'shadow government' was.

Guys, we feel crazy even writing this way, but they've proven our tinfoil right more times than not.

Take, for example, Biden's Arctic Frost:

Gosh, we're shocked.

No wait ... we're not. We'd only be shocked if Biden hadn't been spying on people he disagrees with.

Post continues:

... including Republican groups and Republican linked individuals were placed under the investigative scope of Arctic Frost."

"On that political list was one of Charlie Kirk‘s groups, Turning Point USA. 

In other words, Arctic Frost wasn‘t just a case to politically investigate Trump."

"It was the vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and Department of Justice prosecutors could achieve their partisan ends and improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus."

"So, today Senator Johnson and I are making these records public for the entire country to see. I hope a lot of people are interested in seeing what government can do when various agencies have a political agenda."

Whoa.

They never thought Trump would win again.

They never thought they'd get caught.

