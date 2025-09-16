WHOA --> Check Out Which Group the FBI Is Investigating As Part of Extended Network in Kirk Assassination

Well, well, well, what do we have here? We knew the FBI was investigating at least seven other social media accounts in connection to Charlie Kirk's assassination, but we did not know the number had increased to over 20 ...

Advertisement

And we'd missed them calling it an 'extended network,' which is terrifying in and of itself.

Take a look:

Do I have this right? Armed Queers SLC is under investigation for a possible connection to Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Ermiya Fanaeian, the leader of Armed Queers SLC, is shown here sharing the stage with Elizabeth Warren in an undated photo? #mapoli h/t @bostonareahuman pic.twitter.com/FQhxfnCAVR — JohnFGately (@johnfgately) September 16, 2025

Yes, that's correct.

And they're connected to Democrats in so many ways.

From the New York Post:

The FBI’s No. 2 man said Monday he suspects Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, could have been “aided and abetted’’ by an “extended network’’ — alluding to “multiple warning signs” he gave leading up to the assassination. As The Post reported Sunday, law enforcement was already probing whether pro-trans online groups, sexualized animal-obsessed “furries” and others connected with Robinson had advance knowledge of his alleged murderous plans. The groups include communities on the online gaming platform Steam, as well as Armed Queers SLC, which took down its Instagram page after Kirk was murdered.

The more we learn about Kirk's assassination, the more it looks like a planned, concerted, political hit. One that our pals on the Left keep celebrating.

What's that old saying? You are the company you keep?

Hrm.

Pretty much...she is also tied to a few other NGOs..... — BostonDad_Moderate (@bostonareahuman) September 16, 2025

NGOs? You don't say.

Well, isn't that something...🤔 — 🇺🇸💥The Maga Marauder💥🇺🇲 #maga (@Cardi18b) September 16, 2025

Ain't that some shiznit?

============================================================

Related:

'This Is MY TIME': Don't Look Now, But Kash Patel Just Basically Made Cory Booker Cry Like a Girl (WATCH)

Greg Gutfeld OWNS the NYT for Taking Republicans POUNCE to a Whole New Level of DUMB After Kirk's Murder

THERE It Is! WATCH Dick Durbin's Face As Kash Patel Fires BACK With Question HE'D Rather NOT Answer -Clip

Glenn Youngkin DROPS Abigail Spanberger for Refusing to Call for Dot Heffron's IMMEDIATE Resignation

Remember That Old White Guy We THOUGHT Was Charlie Kirk's Assassin At First? Yeah ... ABOUT That Guy

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!