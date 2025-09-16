'This Is MY TIME': Don't Look Now, But Kash Patel Just Basically Made...
WHOA --> Check Out Which Group the FBI Is Investigating As Part of Extended Network in Kirk Assassination

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:05 PM on September 16, 2025

Well, well, well, what do we have here? We knew the FBI was investigating at least seven other social media accounts in connection to Charlie Kirk's assassination, but we did not know the number had increased to over 20 ...

And we'd missed them calling it an 'extended network,' which is terrifying in and of itself.

Take a look:

Yes, that's correct.

And they're connected to Democrats in so many ways.

From the New York Post:

The FBI’s No. 2 man said Monday he suspects Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, could have been “aided and abetted’’ by an “extended network’’ — alluding to “multiple warning signs” he gave leading up to the assassination.

As The Post reported Sunday, law enforcement was already probing whether pro-trans online groups, sexualized animal-obsessed “furries” and others connected with Robinson had advance knowledge of his alleged murderous plans.

The groups include communities on the online gaming platform Steam, as well as Armed Queers SLC, which took down its Instagram page after Kirk was murdered.

The more we learn about Kirk's assassination, the more it looks like a planned, concerted, political hit. One that our pals on the Left keep celebrating.

What's that old saying? You are the company you keep?

Hrm.

NGOs? You don't say.

Ain't that some shiznit?

