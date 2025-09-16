WHOA --> Check Out Which Group the FBI Is Investigating As Part of...
'This Is MY TIME': Don't Look Now, But Kash Patel Just Basically Made Cory Booker Cry Like a Girl (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:40 PM on September 16, 2025
Twitter

We're not entirely sure why anyone thought it would be a good idea to bring Kash Patel in and try to own him in any way, shape, or form, because they had to know he wouldn't put up with any of their BS, not even a little bit.

Especially from Cory Booker.

But here we are.

This. Is. NUTS.

And in such a great way, especially for Twitchy.

Watch:

Post continues:

... have..."
-23,000 violent felons arrested this year alone 
-6,000 weapons seized
-15,000 child predators arrested
-300 human traffickers jailed
-4,700 missing children found 
-1,600 kilograms of fentanyl seized

Safe to say Patel just dropped Booker, then picked him up and dropped him again.

Post continues:

... over! You can’t lecture me!” 

KASH: “This is MY time. Not yours.”

HAAAAAAAA.

Someone might want to get Cory a tissue; he seems upset.

============================================================

============================================================

