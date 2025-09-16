'This Is MY TIME': Don't Look Now, But Kash Patel Just Basically Made Cory Booker Cry Like a Girl (WATCH)

We're not entirely sure why anyone thought it would be a good idea to bring Kash Patel in and try to own him in any way, shape, or form, because they had to know he wouldn't put up with any of their BS, not even a little bit.

Especially from Cory Booker.

But here we are.

This. Is. NUTS.

And in such a great way, especially for Twitchy.

Watch:

Corey Booker accused FBI Director Kash Patel of being a failed leader: "This might be the last time I have a hearing with you, cause I don’t think you’re long for your job."



Patel was having NONE OF IT.



"If the FBI under my seven month leadership were failing...why do we… pic.twitter.com/2rCOjcoxci — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 16, 2025

Post continues:

... have..."

-23,000 violent felons arrested this year alone

-6,000 weapons seized

-15,000 child predators arrested

-300 human traffickers jailed

-4,700 missing children found

-1,600 kilograms of fentanyl seized

Safe to say Patel just dropped Booker, then picked him up and dropped him again.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Kash Patel just absolutely DESTROYED Cory Booker



KASH: “Your rant of false information does NOT bring this country together. It is MY TIME to address your falsehoods. You are an EMBARRASSMENT to this country.”



BOOKER: *melts down* You don’t tell me my time is… pic.twitter.com/Zpn14pZWiF — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 16, 2025

Post continues:

... over! You can’t lecture me!” KASH: “This is MY time. Not yours.”

HAAAAAAAA.

Someone might want to get Cory a tissue; he seems upset.

