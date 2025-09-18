Tim Pool Uses Brian Stelter's Own WORDS About Roseanne to DROP Him for...
Let the POINTING and Laughing BEGIN! Jessica Tarlov's Free Speech Dig at the Right Goes OH SO Very Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:00 AM on September 18, 2025
AP Photo/George Walker IV

After spending nearly a week watching the Left celebrate the assassination of Charlie Kirk, we admit to taking great enjoyment from the news that Jimmy Kimmel was being taken off the air for his gross lies about Tyler Robinson. And please, the guy wasn't joking, he was deliberately spreading misinformation so the Left could once again pretend they are not the party of violence, even though we saw it ONCE AGAIN with our own eyes.

If only our pals on the Left understood what free speech really means.

Narrator: They do NOT.

Case in point:

Eh, not really.

Greg Gutfeld weighed in:

The sunglasses emoji is a nice touch.

Scott Adams had this to say:

Oof. But hey, it's free speech, right?

We do.

But you know, FREE SPEECH.

Well, we care enough to point and laugh at her, does that count?

Funny now they get mad when we start playing the game using THEIR RULES.

It's really as simple as that.

