Let the POINTING and Laughing BEGIN! Jessica Tarlov's Free Speech Dig at the Right Goes OH SO Very Wrong

After spending nearly a week watching the Left celebrate the assassination of Charlie Kirk, we admit to taking great enjoyment from the news that Jimmy Kimmel was being taken off the air for his gross lies about Tyler Robinson. And please, the guy wasn't joking, he was deliberately spreading misinformation so the Left could once again pretend they are not the party of violence, even though we saw it ONCE AGAIN with our own eyes.

If only our pals on the Left understood what free speech really means.

Narrator: They do NOT.

Case in point:

Free speech advocates on the right have a lot of heavy lifting to do. https://t.co/k8oCKwFcum — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) September 17, 2025

Eh, not really.

Greg Gutfeld weighed in:

Pretty easy lift. You have a right to be wrong. The company you work for has a right to pull you for it. The heavy lifting is on your end or you would have made your case. 😎 https://t.co/HPXvIFH72u — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) September 17, 2025

The sunglasses emoji is a nice touch.

Scott Adams had this to say:

Challenge accepted.



I plan to start a rumor Kimmel was the real shooter and he’s trans.



Is that allowed? https://t.co/tjCTwi1FcM — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) September 18, 2025

Oof. But hey, it's free speech, right?

Remember when shows got canceled in 2020 that didn’t even make statements? pic.twitter.com/yuLwp6daSN — Freedom 2 Fart (@Freedom2Fart) September 17, 2025

We do.

A leftist antifa terrorist killed the leading free speech advocate on the right.



And then millions on the left cheered and joked about it. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) September 18, 2025

But you know, FREE SPEECH.

Well, we care enough to point and laugh at her, does that count?

Nope...

We are going to enjoy the show, watching the tools, mechanisms and techniques YOU all on the Progressive Left developed to punish and sensor people you did not agree with and established the capability to do this within the federal government and used for the past 20… https://t.co/oByDNXMX2O — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) September 18, 2025

Funny now they get mad when we start playing the game using THEIR RULES.

Jimmy is free to say whatever he wants but his employer doesn’t have to employee him. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) September 17, 2025

It's really as simple as that.

